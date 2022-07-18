There have been multiple waves of the novel Coronavirus that have taken the world by surprise. Despite the difficulties that the pandemic has brought upon humans, people have thrived on staying afloat. The pandemic waves have brought not only new variants but also vintage items back into the trend. When everything was stalled, old methods seemed to work brilliantly as people reminisced about their past.

Be it the music industry, clothing industry, or the interior designing industry, previously known styles have been brought back into action. Often, such designs have a limited number of items. They are demanded by many people at once. It is when online auctions come into play. There are many sites where online auctions take place, and one of them is Aiken Vintage.

What Are Those Common Vintage Trends?

1. French Elliptical Mirrors

As the name suggests, elliptical mirrors are not perfect circles but resemble an oval shape. French mirrors were originally used in the 1970s and 1980s. They were popularized in the United States Of America in the early 1990s. The prime characteristic of these mirrors is that they tend to have a designer border. They are often seen to have textured and three dimensional designs.

Originally, they were made of precious and shiny metals or materials. However, in the present day, simplicity is preferred. Many people prefer to use a matte texture of premium wood instead. What makes mirrors incredible for home decor is the illusion that it creates. Mirrors, when placed correctly, make the room brighter and allow it to appear bigger than it actually is. Despite the long period that has elapsed after its initial usage, its resurgence is remarkable.

2. Mosaic Tiles

Mosaic tiles are pretty common in churches and art structures. They basically consist of broken tiles that constitute or represent something in tandem. They are often used profoundly in bathrooms as they add to their aesthetic.

Mosaics can be used for wall art or for the ceilings if the requirements are met. It works well on the floors as well. Mosaic in itself is common and might seem a little bland. This drawback can be countered by modernizing the mosaic tiles. A good designer can use the art style of mosaic to replicate veneer and wood textures.

3. Cane Based Furniture

The style of cane weaving was common in chairs and furniture. It was predominant in the 1990s and early 1950s as well. It was a common sight for British people to invest in some good cane furniture, especially because of the comfort it provided by being slightly flexible. It lasts long enough to support the life of the wood used in furniture. What made the cane even better was the fact that it was durable and reduced the weight of the furniture as it was a meshy structure.

In the present day, it is not a difficult choice to go for cane infused furniture. The modern day requirement pushes for a more durable and sustainable source of cane. If original cane fibers are to be used, it may cost slightly on the higher end. Synthetic fibers are hence very effective in reducing the price and also deliver up to the mark.

4. Wooden Interiors

Wooden houses are quite common in the mountainous regions of the planet. However, they were deemed to be beautiful even in the urban regions of the world for a long time. The only difficulty with wooden interiors is the cost of the premium wood to be purchased and the heavy maintenance costs that will remain for the rest of the interior’s life. Some of the popular choices are Maplewood, Teak, Walnut, Cedar, and Oak. Each one of those has a specific type of scent to it.

Wooden interiors offer a great deal of customizability. It can be cut and fixed in various combinations to suit the needs of the house owner. Wooden furniture is great, but that is not the limitation of wood. It can be used for flooring or for the wall itself. A stark benefit of a wooden interior is that it keeps the house warmer than other alternatives.

5. Kintsukuroi Vases And Pots

Kintsukuroi is an ancient technique that involves creating something valuable out of broken items. In old times when items were chipped or cracked, they were filled with molten silver, gold, or an inferior metal. It would therefore uplift the value of such broken items and would be perfect for home decorations.

Currently, amidst the terrible things that are occurring around the world, Kintsukuroi pots and vases add meaning to home decoration as they represent a moral value. The moral value is that anything that is broken can be fixed with the right mindset and ability. Despite the fact that cracks will never be hidden, the overall appearance of the item is indeed very pleasing to the eye.

6. Arches

Arches have been present in structures back from the days when kingdoms used to exist. They were commonly used for doorways and gates. Even in the case of windows, they seem persistent. The purpose of the arch was to eliminate sharp corners and distribute the weight of the structure evenly. Arches seem to last longer in extreme conditions of weather. Therefore, arches were popular in the old days.

Lately, there has been an increase in the number of houses using arch styles in a modern manner. The doorways are arched to give it a medieval and middle eastern look at the same time. This concurrent nature makes it beautiful. There are many ways to use them. Windows can be constructed as arches. If there is no scope for reconstruction, artificial arches can be built using plaster of Paris, wood, or putty.

Conclusion

Vintage styles may not always work fifty years in the future. This is the reason why styles have lately been modernized to meet the customized standards of consumers. The stand out feature is that the core items and designs have retained their vintage appearance. Hence, the vintage decoration can be brilliant if it is done correctly.