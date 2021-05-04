Making a video production agency that will be able to represent your brand at an affordable price can be a tricky feat. But striking the balance is vital for building videos that work and engage your potential target buyers but staying within the boundaries of your marketing budget.

Deciding what type of content and videos to produce is part of the decision you need to factor in when picking your chosen agency. With the variety of digital channels available to promote content on, the opportunities to get your company’s name out there are numerous.

One of the most effective ways of getting your content in front of the right eyes is to produce short informative videos known as explainers. A tool that is currently growing in popularity, over 80% of businesses are estimated to make use of the medium to showcase their products and services.

Benefits of Using Video Marketing

Grabbing potential buyers’ attention online is an increasingly difficult task simply because of the volume of content that is produced and released every single day. Video is an extremely effective way of creating a memorable first look at your company for potential customers.

Because of all this content vying for your target buyers’ attention, it is all the more important to be as rigorous as possible when making your choice of video creation agency. Think carefully about what role you are looking for the agency to play and how involved you want them to be, you can read more about this here. Doing this in advance and before you agree terms with a supplier saves time all around and could save you potential contractual headaches later down the line.

Here are some of the most important benefits of using video marketing to build your firm’s brand image:

Increases Sales

Let’s cut right down to the numbers! Apart from just communicating your ideas more efficiently, using a video medium immediately improves your sales conversion rate. If you include a video on your website’s landing page, you can actually increase conversions by 80%.

90% of customers and clients report feeling more inclined to buy a product if there’s an informational or explanatory video shown to them.

We know how important it is to have cleverly worded business copy, but pictures and videos have been shown to create much more engagement which is what you sorely need for a digital presence in this day and age.

A Great Return on Investment

Some businesses are put off by the idea of getting a video made for their marketing because it’s relatively more expensive than other means of marketing.

However, this isn’t the best way to go about it. While of course video marketing than say, commissioned blog posts — the sales conversions that you get are much, much, higher. This means that the return on investment for video marketing is very high, earning it a worthy spot in your marketing budget.

When 74% of users watched a product explanation video, they ended up purchasing it. Clearly, getting videos made pays off!

Higher Levels of Trust

Like it or not, one of the questions that will always be on your customers’ minds are whether this new brand that they have come across is genuine or not. Due to the rise in scammy online businesses and websites, people have become more sceptical and wary about buying from small start-ups.

If you want to build credibility and trust for your brand, a video is a great way to do this. People feel more inclined to trust a brand when they see a well-crafted video. There are a few reasons why they feel this way:

When a brand makes a video for their product, it shows that they have invested money and are serious about marketing.

It shows original content. Images can be stolen and photoshopped, but a full-fledged produced video with your brand has clearly been made for the purpose of marketing your products alone.

If your videos show people, they add a personal touch. It makes the consumer form good first impressions and feel closer to the people behind the product. No brand shows you the faces of their core team when they’re trying to scam you.

Some Tips on Selecting the Right Video Production Agency

Now that you know how important it is to branch out to video marketing: let’s tackle the question of how to go about selecting the right video production agency. A lot of start ups are on a tight budget and falsely assume that they will cut costs by hiring a freelancer off the internet to make their videos.

Video production agencies offer better quality, the guarantee of finished products, and can also be much more cost-effective.

Here are some tips to help you choose the right agency for your brand’s needs:

Tip #1: Get your budget in place

Calculate your budget from the outset and stick to it. Video production companies can try to add in extra charges for things such as post-production editing, and prices for delivery of the service can vary greatly. Make your shortlist and interrogate your shortlisted candidates for their pricing model. Also, check how they bill – is it all upfront, or on completion of the final product.

Tip #2: Check what you are buying

Do your homework. In the same way that you would not buy a car without taking it for a test drive, do your background work on corporate video production agencies. Make a shortlist of agencies and then look in detail at some of the work they have produced. How did their customers rate them?

Look out for how creative each agency has been with bringing their other customers’ offerings to life. Did they represent their clients as well as possible? Consider a few of their examples and ask yourself if you would be persuaded to buy or at least consider a product based on the video.

Tip #3: How do they produce explainer videos?

The style and length of your chosen agency’s videos are key. Watch some to see if they always follow the same style, or if they tailor each one to fit each client individually. Make sure they are short and sweet and good for consumption on social media.

Conclusion

If you were on the fence about getting video content made for your brand’s marketing — we hope you now realize how important it is for you to get this done! We know you feel passionate about your brand and products, and through video — your customers can feel this way too! Video marketing is ultimately incredible storytelling, and the next time you choose to watch a movie over read a book, you’ll know why!