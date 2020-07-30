Electric motors must be correctly designed and properly manufactured. They must comply with the highest quality standards – an effective control must guarantee that carried out directly by technicians: if everything is well constructed, they become a powerhouse, built-in compliance with European standards, that allows a great range of activities in industrial production and machinery.

With the advancement and evolution that have characterized the field of manufacturing and production technologies in the last years, many things have changed fundamentally. One of those things is certainly the way each industry equips itself with different types of essential machinery. With a company specialized in the creation, design, and manufacture of a great range of electric motors, it is now easier than ever to assemble industrial typologies of machinery such as pumps, compressors, turbines, ventilators, fans, and other types of machinery that can be used for various activities within the world of industry.

There are several typologies of electric engines, depending on various factors, such as power source type, internal construction, type of motion output, or applications. They can be powered by direct current (DC) sources, such as batteries, rectifiers, or motor vehicles, or by alternating current (AC) sources, such as inverters, power grids, or electrical generators. Can be brushed or brushless (also known as ECM, that is electronically commutated); single-phase, two-phase, or three-phase (depending on the number of conductors); air-cooled or liquid-cooled. They can also have extremely different sizes: the smallest ones can be found in electric watches, while the largest is used for pipeline compression, ship propulsion, and pumped-storage applications; electric engine of this kind are able to reach ratings of 100 megawatts.

Largely facilitated by companies such as OME Motors in Italy, these manufacturers possess extensive expertise that has consequently produced, over the years, the realization of high-caliber electric engines. This Company, for example, produces a plethora of electric motors suitable for a great variety of tasks related to industrial activities, that we are going to discuss briefly below. If you want more information, visit omemotors.com.

Great Varieties of Electric Motors

Whether you are in need of electric motors for your sugar refinery, cement plants, or more complicated petrochemical plants, you can rely on a great range of electric motors, among which you will certainly find the one that is most suitable for all your needs. The main typologies of motors and their applications include:

Standard: One of the most efficient and most reliable electric engines for industrial use is Standard Motor. Its name derives from the standards set by the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). Among its various applications, the industries that most frequently use this type of electric motors are air treatment plants, food processing industries, fans and blowers, other power plants, etc.

Looking at standard motors, a variety of extremely effective, low-voltage motors can be found; they show maximum adaptability and flexibility to the sector of use, excellent performance, and energy efficiency.

Ex-Proof: Some industries operate in so-called “hazardous locations”, that is places where it is possible to have fire or explosion hazards, due to flammable gases, flammable or combustible liquid–produced vapors, combustible dust, or ignitable fibers and particles that may be present in the air in a quantity sufficient to produce ignitable or explosive mixtures.

These activities can inevitably get hazardous with increased risks of explosions and fire, so in these working environments, explosion-proof motors are a necessity. The best explosion-proof motors usually need to be ATEX certified, which means that they respect the two regulatory directives from the European Commission dealing with the phenomenon of an explosive atmosphere. Therefore, these motors are a perfect fit for oil rigs, pumps, industrial boilers, and compressors; we can sum up saying that they are explosion-proof motors, suitable for high performance, with exceptional design.

High Voltage: While it is not necessary for the production of low voltage Standard Motors, for High Voltage Motors some special work is required to make them light and compact with low noise and vibrations. You should also pay some attention to efficiency, and to their rates of power consumption. This type of motors would certainly prove beneficial, as a high-quality High Voltage Motor is perfect for both safe and hazardous environments.

Smoke Extraction: These are the electric motors specialized in extracting smoke from different public and private environments, making the air breathable. For example, dispersing the toxic fumes generating from a fire, in the quickest and efficient way, can be lifesaving in tunnels or other confined spaces such as theaters, shopping malls, stairways, or enclosed car parks. Designed specifically for industrial fans (belonging to both of the two main categories, jet fans, and axial fans) and smoke extraction systems, these motors need to be capable of withstanding high temperatures and dusty environments.

Motors for Conveyor Belts: In industries like steel plants, the importance of uninterrupted transportation of the products in the process is paramount. Conveyor belts can transport products in a straight direction, or even through directional changes and elevation; the purpose of such machinery then is to produce the movement of the product at a constantly controlled speed. The crucial importance of uninterrupted transportation makes specialized Motors for Conveyor Belts a necessity for this type of industrial activity: they need motors that not only produce high torques but are also robust enough to survive the less favorable conditions of such industries.

Permanent Magnet: Thanks to the magnetic bars attached to the rotor, Permanent Magnet can produce more voltages than a standard motor, making them more efficient in terms of performance and energy efficiency. Another great advantage of Permanent Magnet is their compact design, which allows them to require minimum space, without any loss in quality or power. They also offer variable speed and reduced noise, making them perfect to use in crushers, shredders, food processing industries, air conditioning systems, etc.