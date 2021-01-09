Don’t apply too much pressure when vacuuming

Vacuuming carpets is far more different than vacuuming hardwood floors. Well, it is common sense, but not many people think like this. They apply the same force they use when vacuuming their carpets, and this is how scratches occur. When vacuuming a smooth surface such as your hardwood floors, you don’t need to apply any force at all. This is why we also recommend finding a vacuum cleaner that is very powerful and can suck in everything from a bit further, so you don’t even have to touch it on the ground. Obviously, this method is a bit more difficult to do, but it will ensure your floors will remain in perfect condition for many years to come. If you want to use the regular vacuuming method, you need to find a cleaner with a very soft surface, and if it uses wheels, they should be rubberized. Let’s talk a bit about that.

Choose the right vacuum cleaner with a soft surface

It’s really important to find a cleaner with a soft surface, one that won’t damage your floors with regular cleaning. We tend to clean a lot more often nowadays due to the pandemic and this can only lead to a much faster wear and tear. If you’ve ever seen a scratched hardwood floor before you know how awful it looks and it has to be covered with a carpet, especially if you are someone who tries to maintain the aesthetics of their home as much as possible.

A great example for a cleaner that can be safely used on your hardwood floors with ease can be found here https://imoosoo.com/.

The best way to know whether a cleaner has a smooth and soft enough surface for your floors is by visiting a shop and touching it yourself. This is because most brands will advertise their cleaners in a way that’s slightly less realistic. However, because of the pandemic, most shops are closed and it’s a bit difficult to do this. If shopping on the internet, maybe it’s best to view a few reviews first before paying for the product.

Avoid traditional cleaners featuring roller brushes with thick bristles

Traditional cleaners, the ones that almost everyone has in their home, consist of roller brushes with really thick bristles, and to be honest, this is probably the most dangerous thing for your floors. Now don’t get us wrong, these thick bristles and rollers brushes are an amazing thing for carpets. They really help you thoroughly clean your carpets, but you need to switch things up for your hardwood floors. When you really think about it, you don’t need any brushes or rollers when vacuuming your hardwood floors, you just need the open part of the cleaner to be smooth so it can glide without scratching.

Consider applying something on the surface before vacuuming

There are many different mixtures you can use to keep your hardwood floors polished and healthy-looking. These can be found at any supermarket and people usually use them every once in a while. Wood-care products is the right name of the category for those products. Now when you apply these, it makes everything slightly more slippery, so there won’t be a lot of friction when you are vacuuming. The cleaner will basically “glide” with ease over the surface and therefore you will avoid scratches.

Don’t go with the belief more expensive means better

In the world of hardwood cleaners and vacuum cleaners, more expensive doesn’t always necessarily mean better. Now we’re not saying money can’t get you something of top-quality but still, you know how sensitive your hardwood floor is, therefore you know what type of a cleaner you need to get. Start sorting by that, not by price.

If purchasing a cleaner with wheels, make sure they’re rubber

Plastic wheels are the death of every hardwood floor. No matter how higher your final bill will be if you choose one with rubber wheels, do it, because in the long run you will save a lot more money by not damaging your hardwood floor. Plastic wheels are cheaper to build, and that’s why they are not expensive for purchase, but that particular material can cause a lot of damage to your floors with each roll. Wheels that are rubberized on the other hand are unable to do any harm.

Don’t use sturdy rugs or any other similar materials

Some people panic immediately after they spill something over their hardwood floors, and it makes sense because they do cost a lot of money and everybody wants to keep them in pristine shape for as long as possible. However, your first option when something like this happens shouldn’t be to grab something and start scrubbing with a lot of force. Instead, use a gentle wipe and don’t use chemicals. After you wipe things properly you can then use a vacuum cleaner to suck off anything that remains on the floors. If you’ve poured liquid or something similar you don’t even need to vacuum, just wipe it off. Don’t use a sponge that has a rough side. It will destroy the wood immediately. Instead, use soft sponges that can absorb liquids or anything else that you’ve poured and you’ll be good to go.

Conclusion

Whenever you walk into a home that has a hardwood floor, you feel that amazing touch of coziness with a hint of luxury, but then you notice some of the scratches and everything suddenly loses meaning. Not many people know how to properly take care of their hardwood floors and keep them shiny and polished for many years to come. Thankfully, we described it all in this article, so feel free to check it out and put it in practice the next time you’re cleaning your home.

As always, we’re thankful for the time you’ve dedicated to read our piece. Remember to stay safe and we’ll see you in the next one.