Polished plaster is timeless and elegant. And timeless it has been since the period of ancient Greece and Egypt. It was also a notable construction solution when the Italians in Venice used it during the Renaissance. That is enough proof that polished plaster can withstand the test of time physically and aesthetically.

If you plan to renovate your interior house or building from scratch, polished plaster is an ideal option for a stunningly elegant and stylish look. It can change your simple walls to a perfect classic finish, which explains why it is used for corporate buildings and modern homes. Here are the perks of using polished plaster on your walls.

It is stylish

One of the reasons to use polished plaster is that it is stylish and attractive. It is rich in complexity and character, which explains why it brings warmth to each room. The best part is that polished plaster leaves you with a plain canvas which you can design however you want. You can decorate it with artwork to add color and texture to your walls. It provides a unique blend of history, craftsmanship, and personal taste, leaving you with a finish you love. Find out more about polished plaster trends for more ideas.

Easy maintenance

The main reason why many people opt for polished plaster is that it requires little to no maintenance. Polished plaster comprises many pigments that make it last long and easy to maintain due to the quick-drying formula. The initial cost of the investment might seem like it is too high, but it doesn’t need additional costs for maintenance after that. Plus, it doesn’t fade away quickly and can last many years before it needs a revamp. Therefore, the investment is worth it in the long run.

It is versatile

Polished plaster is versatile whether you want to use it on an old or new wall. All surfaces, including brick, stone, old and worn-out drywall, are suitable for applying polished plaster. You can transform old pre-existing walls into a stylish and elegant look using polished plaster. Although it is mainly applied on walls, polished plaster can also be used on residential, commercial, or industrial ceilings. It is also suitable for spas, showers, pools, and bathrooms. The versatility of polished plaster is valuable because it means you can express yourself however you want when it comes to interior design.

It is unique

Every builder who has used polished plaster will tell you for free that it has a distinctive element that produces an unmatched stylish finish. Its mineral composition has features that bring out its unique texture when applied on walls making it suitable if you want a distinctive look on your walls. Many builders say it is an art form because it requires an outstanding skill level to produce the perfect polished plaster look, and that is why you should consider professionals to do it.

It absorbs CO2

Polished plaster comes from limestone and water, which is essentially lime plaster. It is exposed to CO2 in the air during the application process, absorbs it, and turns to limestone again. This continuous cycle causes the plaster to harden more over time, making it a win-win situation with less CO2 and durable walls. Therefore it promotes healthier living.

It prevents mold growth

It is easy to think that polished plaster is unyielding with all its hardness, but the truth is that it is breathable. It can allow moisture to escape from the underlying layer preventing it from being trapped inside. When used in wet rooms like showers and bathrooms, polished plaster absorbs the moisture by regulating the humidity, leaving you with cooler temperatures.

Since moisture is the breeding ground for mold and mildew growth, you don’t have to worry about the nuisance of mold on your walls. Plus, the plaster finish is alkaline because it is lime-based, so it serves as a natural fungicide preventing mold growth.

It is odorless

Another perk of polished plaster is that it is odorless, which is hard to achieve with other options such as paint. Polished plaster is manufactured from natural ingredients, including lime and marble dust; therefore, it doesn’t release any harmful volatile organic compounds.

That also means it doesn’t leave any bad smells after application, so you don’t have to worry about waiting for a couple of days to move back into your house after making it over with polished plaster. It is all-natural, unlike other wall materials that are chemically produced, such as paint, making it suitable for the health-conscious.

It is environmentally friendly

Today, there is a greater need to embrace environmentally friendly building materials to minimize global warming. Using polished plaster on your walls is a good way to be environmentally friendly because it is natural and organic. Its ingredients form an antibacterial base that prevents the growth of bacteria, mold, and fungi on your walls.

Applying polished plaster creates a layer of insulation and protection on the walls allowing them to stay in top condition for many years. It helps promote optimal air quality, providing a healthier living environment.

It is timeless

People have used polished plaster on their walls for many decades as it became popular over a hundred years ago. Despite its age, it remains stylish and elegant when used on walls making it a timeless building option. You can use it when you want to bring out the historic element on your walls, adding a classic finish to your interior. It is viable for different kinds of renovation and remodeling projects, and it withstands the test of time.

The bottom line

As you can see, there are so many perks of using polished plaster on your walls. You can use it on residential, commercial, or industrial walls, and it has remained elegant and stylish for many years. It is also easy to maintain; therefore, it is worth it in the long run. Polished plaster is ideal for elegant, stylish, and distinctive textures on your walls.