Children begin their journey of development while inside the womb, but it’s important to understand that being born doesn’t mean the development stops. On the contrary, at least two more years are needed for the organism to be fully ripe. That’s why it is of extreme importance that a child consumes high-quality food in its first years of age. To consume the kind of ingredients which will not violate its proper growth and development, rather promote it.

After birth, one type of food has no substitute – mothers’ milk. It contains everything a newborn need to develop normally. Challenges come with the transition to solid foods. Parents often get confused about what is the best choice of ingredients to replace mother’s milk and ensure enough quality nutrients for everything to develop ok.

The answer to this confusion is very simple. One can never go wrong in choosing organic foods. Even though many are aware of this, they still choose not to practice because of thinking it’s too complicated. However, so many platforms are available today, one of them being babease.co, that offer support with recipes, ingredient findings, advice, already made products, and tons of other useful stuff.

This kind of food has so many advantages, that we’ll have to make a list for readers to become aware of its importance.

1. It’s eco-friendly

This might not be the topmost priority for all the parents, but it definitely should. It is very important to be aware that we are our children’s examples, and what we do, how we treat our food highly affect the future we’re creating for them. Therefore, choosing organic is the right, or shall we say a conscious way of living.

Such food does not violate the natural cycles of nature but supports it. We have already created enough damage to the earth, therefore to ourselves. That’s why organic products are a choice we have to make if we want to make things right again.

2. It’s chemicals free

A baby’s digestive system is much more efficient than an adult’s digestive system, which enables faster absorption and more efficient use of nutrients from food, but at the same time makes the body more sensitive to toxins. For that reason, the rule is to include fruits, vegetables, and gluten-free cereals in the diet first. But it is important to take care that these foods are organically produced. Why? Given the fact that the underdevelopment of the baby’s digestive system makes its body not strong enough to eliminate all harmful chemicals from the treated food, it’s better to ensure the food contains none.

Otherwise, all harmful compounds remain trapped in the child’s tissue, which causes a reaction of the immune system, which can result in intolerance to certain foods but can also cause other health complications such as allergies.

3. It is rich in minerals and vitamins

We should be more aware of the importance of untreated food, for the digestive system, from the previous point. What your baby will be eating, the intake of organic food will directly affect the settlement of good bacteria in the baby’s intestines, which is of great importance for the child’s metabolism and the development of strong and good immunity. This kind of nutrition contains a much higher percentage of nutrients, such as vitamin C, magnesium, calcium, iron, chromium, and many other necessary antioxidants.

4. It will eat less animal-based products

Half of the world is debating about the perks of switching to plant-based foods. The other half has already decided to switch. But how does this affect babies? The time and research will show. One thing is a fact though, animal products can be as polluted as treated plants. Foods of animal origin may also contain increased amounts of antibiotics that are known to be used in poultry farming. Excessive presence of these drugs, which reach children’s bodies through animal foods, can weaken the immunity, but also cause greater resistance of bacteria to antibiotics. This means that a certain antibiotic used in the treatment of a child who has consumed meat products from commercial production will not have the necessary efficiency in the fight against various infectious diseases.

Therefore, by eating organic your baby will be more focused on plants, or animals that have been growing up normally. Not being exposed to antibiotics or other harmful drugs.

5. It tastes better

This is a benefit everyone notices, as soon as they switch to organic, even babies. Those born before the nineties can remember what it was like to taste an apple from the tree or a tomato that doesn’t look plastic. The smell of those products was enough to announce their taste.

Organic products, in addition to the numerous health benefits and vitamins and minerals they are rich in, also have their own characteristic smell, color, and taste, so consuming this food is a real pleasure and enjoyment, even for babies. They will grow to appreciate the right kind of food, for what it tastes like.

6. It’s not so complicated

People avoid it, mostly because they think it’s time-consuming, or that it requires too much reading and learning they haven’t got the energy to do, since having a baby is a handful. But, on contrary, it’s quite simple. You don’t even have to go plant-based. It is important that, if you plan to introduce at least some kind of organic food into your child’s diet, you should do so primarily with meat and foods of animal origin, such as dairy products and eggs. And some of the foods that you should pay special attention to and procure exclusively organic products are: potatoes, apples, strawberries, kale, spinach, peaches, and the reason for that is that these foods are mostly sprayed and thus absorb the most harmful chemicals.

There are already made products on the market, you can simply buy and rest assured they’re made of organic ingredients.

Providing your baby with the healthiest of food is your parental obligation. Therefore, consider it a priority.