Although almost no one likes wearing braces, their benefits are huge for dental health and aesthetics. That is why it is necessary to just accept the fact that you have to wear it for a certain period of time, and then you will have the opportunity to enjoy your perfect smile for the rest of your life.

When wearing braces it is crucial that you maintain proper oral hygiene. But what does that really mean? What products should you use, and are mouthwash one of them? Let’s find out.

What exactly is a mouthwash?

Mouthwash or oral rinse is one of the products used to maintain oral hygiene. Mouthwash contains substances that act as antiseptics, ie. disinfect the oral cavity. They eliminate the bacteria present that causes bad breath and tooth decay. What is important to note is that mouthwashes are never a substitute for regular and thorough brushing, but are just a good addition.

Is mouthwash mandatory?

Before we can start talking about whether using this product is good while wearing braces, we will first need to cover whether using mouthwash is needed at all. The fact is that the cosmetics industry serves us a lot of information, so we often have the impression that some products are necessary and that we have to run to the drugstore as soon as possible and buy them.

And behind all of it is just good marketing. So, to answer the above question, no, mouthwash is not mandatory. However, this does not mean that you should not use it. Anything you can do to keep improving your oral hygiene is always better. The more you take care of your teeth today, the longer they will last.

If you managed to keep your teeth, you will not have to worry about the pains of tooth removal, adding crowns, or any other kind of implants which also cost tons of money. If possible, we recommend for everyone implement mouthwash in their oral hygiene. Of course, you will need to combine mouthwash products product together with brushing and especially flossing.

You can look for the best mouthwash products at thetoothbrushexpert.com. Brushing is mandatory, flossing is extremely recommended while mouthwash is a good idea. Not only will it keep your mouth and teeth cleaner and healthier, but it will also get rid of bad breath. And we all want that nice, fresh breath, right?

Should I use mouthwash while wearing braces?

Does adding braces change any of the things mentioned above? Well, the short answer is no. You will need to continue brushing as you did before, and, you also need to implement a special brush to clear the braces of any food build-up.

But, implementing mouthwash will bring a lot more benefits to people with a brace than those without one. This is because you will sometimes need to grab a quick lunch and naturally you will not have a brush with you or you will not have the time to properly clean your teeth and braces.

Fortunately, mouthwash can be a quick and temporary remedy for your troubles. This kind of product will kill most of the bacteria in your mouth, quickly getting rid of your bad breath, and will effectively remove any oral debris.

How to properly use mouthwash?

In case you want to incorporate mouthwash into your dental and oral care routine it is important to use it in the right way to achieve the desired results. For starters, brush your teeth thoroughly and clean them with a dental concept. Rinsing your mouth with mouthwash will have no effect if you apply it before brushing your teeth.

One of the most common doubts is how many products do you need to use? To avoid making a mistake, it is always advisable to follow the instructions on the product packaging. Usually, the mouthwash is weighed with a stopper and it is necessary to take a quantity corresponding to the volume of 5 teaspoons.

After pouring the mouthwash into your mouth you need to tilt your head back and gargle for between 20 and 30 seconds. Count to yourself or set an alarm on your phone to indicate that it is time to spit out the liquid.

Note: It is very important that you eventually spit out the liquid, not swallow it. Swallowing mouthwash along with bacteria and other impurities can be detrimental to your health, so don’t get confused.

How does mouthwash work?

As we mentioned, mouthwash contains antiseptics like alcohol and menthol. The advantage of mouthwash is that, unlike toothpaste, it can reach all hard-to-reach places in the oral cavity and ‘take’ bacteria and impurities along with it. You know yourself that there is probably that back part of the tooth that you simply cannot grasp with a toothbrush.

Mouthwash solves that problem. It is because of these ingredients that mouthwash often causes burning and tightness in the mouth, which lasts for a few minutes after the process of rinsing the oral cavity. Also, some manufacturers add fluoride to their mouthwash, which is of great importance in strengthening dental plaque in children, which has been confirmed by various studies.

Of course, with these products, you will not achieve the same results as with those from the dental office, but it is okay for them to be a supplement between dental examinations. It is always good to have a daily routine that works for the benefit of the health of your teeth.

Conclusions

Should you use mouthwash while wearing braces? Like we mentioned previously, it is not mandatory, but it is very recommended. People who have a nose prosthesis must take special care to maintain oral hygiene.

In addition to brushing your teeth and cleaning with a dental concept, rinsing your mouth is another thing that will help eliminate bacteria, raise your breath and contribute to maintaining the health of your teeth and oral cavity.

However, if you are still not sure, you can always contact your dentist and ask them what you can and cannot do. They will quickly answer any of the questions you might have and give you precise information.