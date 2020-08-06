6 Useful Hacks to Improve Your Sleeping

Most people live in a hectic environment that has been the product of the new age and the fast pace of today’s civilization. Unfortunately, most people don’t have enough time for themselves or take care of their health and well-being. And what’s one thing that appeases the most in this chaotic world? It’s the quality of sleep and the frequency of sleep.

The priority is never sleeping, but it should be. Sleeping is a time our body uses to revitalize and charge its batteries. And it’s essential. No human being can live without sleep or any living creature. But then, why do we don’t care enough about sleeping?

Good night’s sleep can help humans body to perform better, boost productivity and energy levels. Still, many people try to use other stimulants and supplements to do all those things, instead of merely sleeping.

Your sleeping habits can change your life – for the better. So why don’t you change your sleeping habits? Why don’t you improve your sleeping schedule and your sleeping? If that’s something you want because we even can’t name all of the benefits, it will get you, stay with us.

We’ll try to share some useful hack that we’ve gathered on how to improve your sleeping and, at the same time – improve your life.

1. Read a book before sleeping

What does reading a book have to do with sleeping? Believe it or not, more than you think. Before going to sleep, it’s not unusual that people watch movies, TV shows, or just look at their smartphone screens, scrolling through Instagram or other social media platforms. It’s something normal, something that will shorten the time you need to fall asleep and something that will entertain you. Because it’s easy to look at a screen and don’t think about anything, people choose to do it before sleep, thinking it will make them even more relaxed. But is it good? No, it’s not. Screens emit something very harmful – blue light. And blue light affects the wake cycle of a human being; it turns off the production of melatonin and makes you even more awake. It’s not reasonable to stay in front of a screen your whole workday and then when you need to relax and rest you again glue yourself in front of a screen.

The best thing you can do for your health and your sleeping habits is to avoid looking at screens before sleeping, at least one hour. You should turn off all your devices, put your phone on an airplane mode, and be far from yourself. And finally, read a book instead. By reading a book, you will relax your brain and your eyes, and you will fall asleep more peacefully. And what’s most important is that a book doesn’t emit blue light, and it will not affect your wake cycle. It is the first step on your way to having a better sleep. And remember that you need to change your habits and adopt new and healthy ones.

2. Don’t eat before bedtime

One of the things that can leave you up all night or at least something that will make you sleep bad is eating just before bedtime. Like we already mentioned, your body needs to heal, and it does when you are asleep. But if you eat just before you go to sleep, you interfere with the system your body has. Your diner has to be at least three hours before you go to sleep or anything that you eat for the end of the day. And that way, your body will be able to accomplish everything it has to. This way, you will sleep better, and you will wake up feeling better.

3. Buy a good mattress

We can’t emphasize how it is essential to have a proper mattress. A right mattress will help you to sleep better because you will feel comfortable. Also, you will never feel too warm or too cold with an excellent mattress. And what’s most important is that you won’t wake up at night, and when you wake up the next morning you will not feel any back pain or any pain at all – and that’s something that many people have problems with. And the solution is simple – with a better mattress, you will sleep better. If you want to read and learn what a right mattress is, check out mattress-review.org.

4. Have adequate temperature in your house

The worst thing that can happen while you are trying to sleep is to feel hot. And it’s scientifically proven that while you are cooler while sleeping, you will be able to achieve a deeper sleep state. Like we said, with a great mattress, you will not have to worry about feeling too hot while sleeping, but it would also help lower the temperature of your bedroom. The temperature of your room doesn’t have to be freezing – it has to be comfortable. Try sleeping in a room with your window a bit open, and see the beautiful difference.

5. Meditate

Meditation is one of the great techniques that can help you, your mind, and your body. It will help you stay calm after a chaotic workday, or after a hectic personal day. Whatever you have happening in your life currently, well, or bad, meditation can help you channel your energy in the right direction. And why are we mentioning meditation in this article is because it will also help you sleep better. People wake up in the middle of the night because of stress and something that has bothered them. With meditation and mindfulness techniques, you will be able to connect with yourself, improve your state of mind, and help you stake awake the whole night. If you don’t know how to meditate, you can use guided meditations that you can find on YouTube, or you can use some great apps available for smartphones. But be careful, if you are going to use your computer or your phone to help you meditate, be sure to still have that one hour without screen time before sleeping.

6. Don’t drink coffee before bedtime

This one’s self-explanatory, but we still need to mention because some people are unaware of what they are consuming. And occasionally you will have a drink that has caffeine inside, and you won’t even know it. Caffeine before bedtime can keep you up all night, or it can cause you to wake up several times during the nighttime. And you won’t rest the way you should. If you realize that caffeine doesn’t suit you and harms you in any way, you should stop drinking or eating anything that caffeine has in it.

By changing your habits, you will make yourself a grand favor by choosing to live a healthier life. And with these simple but life-changing hacks, you will sleep like a baby, and the next day you will feel like a champion.