There seems to be an ongoing statement that is a significant misconception surrounding CBD today. It is that CBD e-liquid is akin to CBD oil, and both are akin to full-spectrum cannabis oil, also known as FSO. One can neither be a substitute for nor interchangeable with the others. A greater understanding of the differences is essential.

Why is it important to know the difference between CBD oil and full extract cannabis oil?

There is an astonishing variety of CBD products offered in health food stores and full-spectrum cannabis oil being given to kids to treat seizures from epilepsy. Thrown into the mash, we also have CBD e-liquids. They have beneficial properties too, but are they part of the hype for adding CBD to everything from lip balm to lubricant?

Let’s begin by breaking down the two oils. There are crucial differences between CBD oil and FSO. What makes them different ranges from how their legal status, to how the oils are made, and above all, their effects on the endocannabinoid system. Understanding all the new developments and nuances in the rapidly evolving field of medicinal cannabis can be convoluted.

What is Full Spectrum Cannabis Oil?

Full Spectrum Cannabis oil is named just that because it provides a wide variety of the compounds or chemicals that are found in cannabis, including cannabinoids, flavonoids, terpenes, as well as the plant’s waxes and potentially some unknown native compounds.

A very important thing to take note of about full-spectrum is that there is no regulatory guide system that is able to gauge what “full-spectrum” is to be defined by in all that in consists of. Not akin to the term “Organic”, anyone can claim their product is “full-spectrum”. It’s more relatable to the peanut butter you see at the store labeled “Natural”. While it’s true that the peanut butter is made from natural peanuts, we still don’t know the process and the other components added in. Therefore, it is critical to do your research, and see to it that the source provides trusted third-party analytics with the product you are about to purchase.

What is the “entourage effect” we keep hearing about?

In relation to the THC in cannabis to the caffeine in coffee…

If all of the caffeine is taken from your cup of coffee or latte, does it still represent the bean originally used to make the coffee? Furthermore, does it give you the same experience as the original coffee grounds? No. No it does not.

The “entourage effect” refers to the fact that the potential effects of cannabis is due to its key components, in addition to the other components we have not yet fully come to understand. In other words, the potential benefits of cannabis gets a little lost the further you move away from the full plant.

This idea is, in other instances, accepted. Such as with processed foods compared to its whole food alternative.

With this in mind, you can see how products labeled “full spectrum” is a huge turn on. Just be sure you’re using a trusted source.

What is CBD oil?

There is a vast amount of CBD products available on the market today.

It is dependent upon whether the CBD is derived from cannabis or hemp plant that will determine the product’s origin.

An essential component is the cannabinoid or cannabidiol. CBD does not produce psychoactive effects, but it does have relaxing properties that have been proven to reduce various forms of anxiety. CBD oil can come in the form of gummies, supplement capsules, lotions and creams, CBD vape oil, the possibilities are endless.

So what is CBD e-liquid?

‘CBD e-liquids’ is the broad term used for a wide range of fluids, also known as ‘CBD Vape oil’ or ‘CBD vape juice.’ They are used in a vaporizer or e-cigarettes. Using a CBD vape has become one of the most popular ways to dose CBD oil.

The advantages of vaping CBD e-liquids are what make it so popular and accessible. Since CBD is not psychoactive, all its benefits are obtainable without the side-effect of getting high. Furthermore, since e-liquids are vaporized, this withdraws the one disincentive: smoking cannabis to benefit from the effects of CBD.

CBD e-liquid ingredients

CBD e-liquids most often have a base of propylene glycol (PG) and vegetable glycerol (VG), to which a vast amount of other ingredients are added, dependent on the reasoning for vaping CBD.

Propylene glycol has a vast array of usages. PG is most commonly used as the humectant food additive to a carrier ingredient found in oral, injectable, and topical drugs. It is also used in many everyday items, including ice-cream, aerosol, soft drinks, and cosmetics.

Vegetable glycerol is also used as a humectant, sweetener, and solvent. It has been used for many years as an alternative to alcohol in tinctures and herbal extracts to preserve their quality. Both PG and VG are clear, odorless, slightly sweet tasting semi-viscous liquids which, when heated, produce a vapor that can be inhaled as a carrier for the other ingredients.

Flavorings are included simply to create a relaxing inhalation experience. Flavors can be as primary as strawberry, mint, and peach, or exotic like sex on the beach, ylang-ylang, or Cinnabon.

Choosing a flavor is another crucial factor that has made vaping CBD quite trendy. It’s safe to say vaping a fruity flavor while treating your anxiety is the cherry on top!

Which one is right for you?

This is the one question that we, unfortunately, can't answer for you. What's exciting to know is that you get to experiment and find which one, or which ones you like best. Just make sure you are using a trusted source such as a third party lab tested company for your vaping needs.

As with any and all changes you are considering making to your diet or healthcare routine, always consult a qualified medical professional first. Talking to your physician can get you a clearer understanding of which product or multiple products can be incorporated into your daily routine.

