Everyone needs to know at least the basics of providing first aid. It can be life-saving in some cases. For example, a person is drowning at the beach, and you manage to save her life since you know CPR. The same is with the Heimlich maneuver that you can use if someone is choking with food. Many other procedures can help in different situations, such as the automated external defibrillator.

If you have never heard about this device, you probably saw it in some movie or TV series where medical personnel is using it to activate the heartbeat. The main issue with cardiac arrest is that it is unpredictable and can occur at any place.

Therefore, people should know more about this device and how to properly use it when needed. In this article, we are going to analyze more about this device and how to use it in the right way.

Main Features

The most important thing to know about this device is that it can assist in CPR by providing an electrical shock that can activate the cardiovascular system of the person that is experiencing a cardiac arrest. In most cases, the issue is caused by an irregular work of the heart.

In that case, the shock will stop the beating for a very short time, which will cause the beat to start working in the right patterns. Another situation is when the heart stops beating, and this device will force it to start working again.

How To Use It Properly?

There are some important things to know about the steps you must make in case that someone around is experiencing a cardiac arrest. The first thing to do is to find this device. Also, try regular CPR to be sure that shock is necessary. Besides that, be sure to call the emergency right away, and then proceed with the process. When it comes to the device, be sure to open the package safely and not break it. After that, turn it on and wait for the signal that it is ready for use.

There are pads that must be connected to it. If the package was sealed. There is a chance that there are additional layers of protection around the pads and the device. You will have to remove them as well. The third and most important step is to apply the process to the person in the right way. You will do that by removing the clothes around the chest and be sure that there are no any in that area during the process. Keep in mind that it won’t work over clothes.

Therefore, there is no need to be ashamed if the victim is a women. The point is to save someone’s life. According to the statistics, there is a lower rate of females that are saved with this process because people were ashamed to take their bras off.

Moreover, when you remove the clothes, you will have to press the pads on the right side of the chests. Be aware that no one should be in contact with the person during the process. The great thing about the device is that it is automated. That makes it perfect for people with the lack of experience. There are sensors that will analyze the function of the heart.

Be sure to hold the pads for a longer time so it can analyze it in the right way. After that, it will decide whether the shock is needed according to the data received. Also, there are tone or color signals, while modern versions will have a speech signal to press the pads, keep other people away of that person, and then it will provide the shock if that is necessary.

There are different buttons that you will need to press as well. If another shock is needed, the machine will signal you when to press it so it can charge. Another great feature is that it will also signal when it is safe to touch the person again.

Do You Need a License?

The best part is that most of these machines are designed for people who are not medical experts. Therefore, it can help police, people in schools, those who are working in care centers, lifeguards, and many other people who are working on places where the risk of incidents is higher. If there is a person at your home that might be at risk of cardiac arrest, it is advisable to buy this device. When it comes to the certification, there is no need to have one.

You can buy it freely on the market like any other product. However, even though it doesn’t require a license, you must learn more about the process. The great thing is that it is quite simple to use it, and you will learn that by taking only one basic class of providing first aid.

On the other side, while it can be used by anyone, taking at least one class will help you use it in the right way. There are potential mistakes that you can make, like not keeping other people away, not removing the clothes, or not waiting for the device to charge. It is crucial to follow the instructions. Proper use of it is increasing the change that you will save someone’s life by 50%.

Another important detail is that you don’t need to be afraid of the consequences. In case that the person don’t survive, or if there are additional injuries caused by the procedure, you don’t have to worry about legal charges because your intention was to save the life of that person.

Last Words

As you can see, you don’t have to be an expert to use this device, and it is available on the market like any other product. However, it is advisable to learn more about the procedure so you can be sure that you are providing the right assistance.