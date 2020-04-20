Picking the right gift for someone that you love and respect is tough. You can always ask that person directly what he or she would want to get as a present. However, that is not the point of gifting an item. The person that receives a current item should be surprised. In that way, you will cause a true smile on the face of the person that you want to surprise.

Logically, each person on this planet has its tastes. You can always try out with some basic items such as T-shirts, boots, snickers, etc. These presents are common for most of the people. Indeed, you will get “thank you” and a smile from that person. However, it is a much better choice to try to be more creative and get out of the box.

There is one piece of information that can help you go in the right direction. You need to know which things the person that you want to surprise loves. Well, in this article, we would want to analyze people that are golf lovers. Things are not that tough as you think. However, every piece of advice can be useful. Because of that, let’s find out together the unique birthday gift ideas for golf lovers.

Golf Ball Retrievers

Well, you already know that a lot of practice is necessary to put the ball in the hole. Even the most professional golf players sometimes send the ball somewhere among the trees and bushes. The things are even tougher if the golf terrain where you play has small lakes. In that case, you will have to swim to get your golf ball.

Because of these potential “accidents”, most of the people leave their balls. Indeed, if the balls that you use are affordable, that is not big of a deal. Yet, what if you bought the more expensive ones? Are you going to leave them or you would want to get them back?

Logically, everyone would want to get his balls back including the person that you would want to surprise. Because of that, getting a golf ball retriever would be the right choice for a birthday gift. Fortunately, you can find a lot of them in stores and online. However, if you are not sure which the best ones are, we suggest you visit the article here.

Cart Bag

Well, we do believe that your golfer friend already has some bag. Logically, he will need to place all the equipment somewhere. However, that doesn’t mean that he would not get surprised with a new cart bag. Keep in mind that an organized cart is the cart of the winner. He will start feeling more professional if you buy him a more quality one.

We won’t recommend any specific models here. However, we recommend you get those that have a lot of pockets, dividers, and putter. If he has a favorite golf player, you might pick the brand which that player promotes.

Golf Whiskey Glass

Well, we don’t know if you have ever heard that some glasses are specially designed for golfers. Yes, the glass has the shape of the golf ball. We consider that this type of product is more personalized.

Most of the golfers like to drink whiskey. It is some sort of a style that most of the golf lovers like to use. After a long training, we assume that your friend would want to grab a glass of whiskey. From this type of glass, the whiskey will have even better taste for him.

Bluetooth Speaker

Okay, with this type of gift you have to be a bit careful. You need to know which type of golf player your friend is. You can find those that can’t handle the noise while they play. They need silence to stay maximally concentrated.

However, there are also those players that have a musical approach. Well, if you get a cart bag, then one of the pockets should be fulfilled with a Bluetooth speaker. Logically, you will need to take those that are smaller but produce big sound at the same time. Finally, it needs to feature waterproof in case the player gets too close to the water hazard.

Polo Shirt

Indeed, this might not be a creative gift because every golfer has them at least 3 in their wardrobe. However, that doesn’t mean you can’t make it more personalized. You can add some signs, words, or phrases that will mean to both of you. Each time when he wears that shirt, he will remind of his birthday and you. You don’t have to add names, “best friend” phrases, and things like that. This is a common thing that people do. Find something unique that only two of you know what it means. This will make the gift even more special.

Golf Towel Set

Is your golf player persistent? Is he capable to spend the entire day on the golf terrain and practicing? Well, if it too warm outside, then he will need to bring a set of towels with him. However, he doesn’t need the basic ones. Besides that, there is a big chance he already has some. On the contrary, you should purchase those that are capable of soaking up water and dirt for an entire day of playing.

Additionally, you can add some marks, signs, or phrases here as well.

Items that Will Protect Him from the Sun

Well, we can connect this with the previous gift idea. If he spends the entire day outside, then he will have to ensure Sun protection. We are not talking here about the tanning creams. Logically, that would be a ridiculous gift. However, a golf umbrella is something that would bring value to your friend’s life. Despite that, he would also need sunglasses and a hat. Try to find out if there is a specific sunglasses brand that he prefers. Despite that, check which shape and design of the sunglasses would be perfect for him.

Golf Notebook

The best way to improve your skills is to learn from your previous mistakes and measure your results. This is the tactic that even professional golfers are using. Well, find a sophisticated golf notebook where your friend can keep track of his results. In this way, you will help him become better in the future.