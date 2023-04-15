Wedding guest books are a great way to capture memories and well wishes from your guests on your special day. Traditionally, a guest book is a simple chronicle that guests sign with a message or piece of advice. However, with the rise of social media and the desire to personalize every aspect of a wedding, traditional guest books are becoming a thing of the past. In this blog post, we will explore unconventional ideas that will wow your guests and help you capture unforgettable memories.

Why choose unconventional guest book ideas?

Traditional guest books can be bland and forgettable. They often end up collecting dust on a shelf, rarely looked at or remembered. Choosing an unconventional guest book idea can add a personal touch to your wedding and make it a memorable experience for both you and your guests. Unconventional books can also serve as unique decorations and conversation starters, adding to the overall ambiance of your wedding.

Creative ideas for unconventional wedding guest books

Creative ideas for unconventional wedding guest books are becoming increasingly popular as couples look for unique ways to capture memories and well wishes from their guests on their special day. Here are some creative ideas to inspire you:

Polaroid

Set up a Polaroid camera and have invitees take a photo of themselves, then attach the photo to a scrapbook with a message or piece of advice. This is a fun way to capture candid moments and provides a physical memento that people can take home.

Jigsaw puzzle

Have guests write a message on a jigsaw puzzle piece, then put all the pieces together to make a memorable keepsake. This is a great option for couples who enjoy puzzles and want a unique book that they can enjoy piecing together after the wedding.

Wine bottle

Have guests sign a wine bottle with a message, then save the bottle to drink on your first anniversary. This is a romantic and sentimental option that allows you to reminisce about your wedding day while enjoying a special bottle of wine.

Advice cards

Provide Invitees with cards to write advice for the couple, then collect and save them in a decorative box. This is a practical option that can provide valuable insights and advice for the newlyweds as they embark on their journey together.

Video guest book

Set up a video booth for attendees to record a message or sing a song, then compile the videos into a keepsake. This is a fun and interactive option that allows them to share their good wishes in a unique and personal way.

Thumbprint tree

Have people stamp their thumbprints onto a tree illustration, then sign their name or write a message. This is a creative and visually appealing option that can be displayed in your home as a piece of art.

Travel map

Provide a map for guests to mark their hometown or a place they have traveled, then sign the map with a message. This is a great option for couples who love to travel and want a guest book that reflects their shared passion.

Photo book

Provide a blank photo album for people to fill with photos and messages from the wedding. This is a timeless and classic option that allows you to capture memories and well wishes in a tangible way.

Postcard

Provide postcards for guests to write a message and mail to the couple after the wedding. This is a unique and fun option that allows guests to send well wishes from afar.

Message in a bottle

Have guests write a message and place it in a bottle, then save the bottle as a keepsake. This is a romantic and whimsical option that can be displayed in your home as a reminder of your special day.

Quilt

Have guests sign fabric squares, then sew the squares together to make a beautiful quilt. This is a warm and cozy option that can be used and enjoyed for years to come.

Vinyl record

Have people sign a vinyl record with a message, then play the record on your first anniversary. This is a unique and fun option that allows you to enjoy a special piece of music while reflecting on your wedding day.

Tips for making an unconventional guest book successful

Choose an idea that fits your wedding theme and personal style. Provide clear instructions for people on how to sign and leave a message. Assign someone to manage the guest book and ensure that all attendees participate. Display the book in a prominent location so that people can easily find it. Consider providing additional materials, such as pens or markers, to make signing and leaving a message easier for people. Don’t forget to label your book with the date and names of the bride and groom for future reference. Consider having a backup plan in case your unconventional idea doesn’t work out as planned.

Creative Ways to Display Your Unconventional Wedding Guest Book

After your wedding day, you’ll want to find a special way to display your unconventional book. Consider incorporating it into your home decor, either by framing it or placing it on a prominent shelf. You could also create a custom display case or shadow box to showcase the book and any additional items, such as photos or mementos, that were collected during the wedding. Another option is to create a digital version of your book that can be easily shared with friends and family. Whatever option you choose, displaying your book is a great way to remember your special day and the people who were a part of it.

Conclusion

Choosing an unconventional wedding guest book idea can add a personal touch to your special day and create a memorable keepsake for you and your invitees. With so many creative ideas to choose from, there is sure to be an option that fits your wedding theme and personal style. By following these tips for making an unconventional book successful, you can ensure that your attendees have a great time participating in your unique book idea and leave behind meaningful messages that you will cherish for years to come.