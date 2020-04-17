Steel metal is made by alloying iron and carbon with the latter comprising of a small percentage of about 1%. Iron is mined from the ground in form or iron ore.

History

The history of steel starts at the beginning of the iron age in the 14th century. Steel proved to be tougher and stronger than bronze. At the time bronze used to be the preferred metal for making strong items such as war weapons. which had been the most used metal at the time before iron became the metal of choice for use in the manufacture of weapons for war.

The modern steel age was born in 1856 when Henry Bessemer developed an effective way to reduce carbon from iron through oxygen. Further innovations by other people developed a cheap, strong and high-quality material which is the modern-day steel metal that was used for the building of steel railroads in America and Europe in the 19th century.

Pundits credit steel for the making of current-day America putting Andrew Carnegie’s US Steel Corporation at the heart of America’s rise as a global powerhouse. He is regarded as one of the men who made America great as this company help connect America to each other through construction of rail roads.

What to consider before buying Steel

There are 3 main types of steel namely carbon steel, alloy steel, and stainless steel. There are the most common and with the most uses.

Carbon steel is easy to work with. It is also the least expensive and also strong. It has a low number of alloying elements.

Alloy steel, on the other hand, is more resistant to stress and strong against impact. There are many combinations of alloy steel that have high-quality mixtures in the industry.

Stainless steel’s main selling point or advantage is that it does not rust. So it becomes the most appropriate to use in steel piping. In industries that require corrosion protection, then this is the supreme steel.

Grade of Steel

The first consideration you should make is the grade needed for the use of steel. Different jobs require different grades and, therefore be important to make this determination by consulting your engineer.

You can use the American Society for Materials and Testing (ASMT) and the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) to view the specifications on the project. The standards they have put have a good guideline for someone who is not an expert in this field.

You can also use the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) and American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI) whose numbering systems are simple to understand. These 2 standards if used concurrently will give a good understanding of the best profile of steel to use.

If you are looking into steel for the oil and gas industry, the API 5L guideline is the most appropriate to use to know the grade which is appropriate for your work.

Seamless or welded

There are many customization options for steel-work and the main ones are seamless or welded steel forms. Welded steel is more cost-effective especially if purchased in bulk and they are also malleable and can be made stronger by enhancing thickness by putting several of them together.

Seamless steel has a consistent roundness and in itself strong and it eliminates points of weaknesses.

You must know which of these 2 will get your job done in the most effective way.

Sizes and Lengths

Making purchases of steel in bulk gives you mixing them in different sizes and lengths. This reduces wastage because you buy the exact number of feet required.

Bulk purchases also ensure that you get good discounts. It is therefore advisable to come up with the total steel requirements for the entire project and make orders all at once. You will get discounts and reduce wastage through off-cuts hence saving money.

Size

When it comes to the purchase of pipes, you must be in a position to get the sizing specifications right. They come in plumbing technology that you may not be familiar with. You should first know the fitting measurements before committing the order and if you are not sure, consult a water specialist in your location. You can also use the manufacturer’s chart to understand the language better. It is also important to ensure that your supplier can take back the steel purchase in case it does not fit into your project.

Purchase from verified suppliers

One selling point of most suppliers is the slogan that they are the best in the world. While they could be genuinely so, it is important to do a check of their reliability and how genuine they are. If you are making the orders from a supplier overseas make sure that you know of their ability to export and deliver the products as ordered. This verification will ensure that you get good quality steel as you desire and also delivered on time.

Coating

Coating adds to properties in addition to making it look attractive. Galvanized pipes, for instance, are best for projects that required the transportation of gas compared to black steel. It may be a little expensive but it is strong against corrosion and therefore able to carry water seamlessly.

The coating leads to better design and enhances durability.

Conclusion

When you settle on a reputable supplier you will get it right in the purchase of steel for your project. All manufacturers of steel know that reputation matters a lot and they know that their customers are always looking for the best quality. There are so many good steel suppliers in the world. Such as the BAOWU, Songshun Steel and more.

You should always be on the lookout for red flags when engaging potential suppliers. Always check for reviews from other customers who have engaged them in case you have a doubt with their capacity to deliver it where you need. Seek as much information as possible and do not be in a hurry to make a decision. Moving too fast will make you overlook certain details. If possible, involve a colleague in this process so that they can also help you look at the issue objectively.