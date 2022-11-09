Whether you’re fixing up a stage for an event or just needing to reach something high up on a shelf, podium steps can come in handy. In appearance, they are very similar to regular step stools, but with added safety and stability features.

You can find multiple types and for hire at Lakeside Hire. Now without further ado, let’s explore the different types of podium steps available:

What Are Podium Steps?

Invented in the mid-20th century, podium steps were originally used in industrial settings. They offered workers a safe and stable platform to work from while at high heights, often replacing ladders or scaffolding.

Nowadays, they are also used in a variety of event settings, especially for those who need to reach high places such as DJs or speakers on a stage. Their stability and height make them the preferred choice over traditional step stools or ladders.

To use podium steps effectively, make sure you have an understanding of their basic functions. Podium steps can be used to create emphasis on certain points in your speech, add height and visual appeal, and help people see each other from a distance.

The height of the platform can also affect how people perceive your message; choose a step that’s comfortable for you and your audience. And finally, be sure to take into account any special needs – like those of wheelchair users – when choosing steps.

How to Set Up Your Podium Steps

When it comes to setting up your podium steps, there’s no one right way to do it. However, there are some general tips that will help get you started:

Choose the right location: Place your podium steps near where you’ll need them – but not so close that people are stepping on each other or blocking walkways. Also make sure they’re easy to access; if they’re hidden behind furniture or curtains, people may have trouble finding them.

Decide on the height: Use enough height so that everyone can see you clearly but not so high that people feel uncomfortable or like they’re at a podium summit.

Consider the scale: Balance the size and height of your steps to match the scale of your room – a small room may require shorter steps, while a larger space may need taller ones.

Think about accessibility: When selecting your steps, be sure to take into account any accessibility needs – like those of wheelchair users.

Plan for moving them: If you’ll need to move your podium steps from one spot to another, make sure you have an easy way to do it. Some options include casters or pull-along tracks.

Types of Podium Steps You Can Hire or Buy

There are five main types of podium steps:

1. Fixed Steps:

These are your standard, go-to option. They have a fixed height and provide a stable platform for reaching heights up to 3 meters.

2. Adjustable Steps:

As the name suggests, adjustable steps can be modified to fit your specific height needs. They often come with a range of 1-3 meters or 1-4 meters.

3. Double Sided Steps:

These steps have platforms on both sides, allowing for more room to stand on and potentially reach higher heights.

4. Tower Steps:

Also known as scaffolding tower steps, these are large, multi-level structures that provide stability and safety while reaching heights up to 5 or 6 meters. They often come with guardrails and additional safety features such as locking wheels.

5. Folding Steps:

These are the most compact option, as they can be folded for easy storage and transportation when not in use. They typically only reach heights of 2 meters or less, but are great for lighter, shorter tasks.

Safety Tips for Using Podium Steps

As with all equipment, it is important to follow proper safety guidelines when using podium steps. The following is a list of 10 tips to keep in mind:

– Make sure the steps are on a stable, level surface before climbing.

– Never exceed the maximum weight limit of the steps.

– Do not use podium steps as a substitute for a ladder or other equipment.

– Always have someone nearby to spot and assist you while using the steps.

– Inspect the steps before each use to ensure they are in good condition and free from damage.

– Wear proper footwear with a good grip.

– Keep the steps away from electricity or other potential hazards.

– Do not lean too far to one side while on the steps, and keep your center of gravity in line with the steps.

– Use caution when climbing or descending, and take your time.

– Never use podium steps for tasks outside their intended purposes.

Podium steps can be a useful tool for reaching heights safely and efficiently, just remember to always prioritize safety first!

How often should I replace my Podium Steps?

Podium steps can last anywhere from a few months to a couple of years, depending on how often they are used and taken care of. Generally speaking, it is recommended that you replace your podium steps every 6-12 months. However, it is always important to consult with your stage manager or engineer to get an accurate estimate based on use and abuse.

Make sure to keep the steps clean by using a general cleaner or a specific step cleaning product specifically designed for podiums. This will help prevent build-up and make the steps easier to grip.

Keep them protected from moisture and weather damages by wrapping them in plastic when not in use.

If you notice any significant wear on your podium steps, it is time to replace them. Be sure to consult with your stage manager or engineer for guidance on what type of step replacement should be done.

Conclusion

If you’re looking to stand out from the crowd and show your audience that you’re a confident and professional speaker, podium steps are a must. Whether you’re delivering a keynote speech at an event or giving a presentation in your workplace, podium steps can make all the difference. In this article, we’ll outline everything you need to know about using podium steps and provide some helpful tips so that you can get the most out of them.