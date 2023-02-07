We make and design a wide variety of industrial plastic pallets for a variety of processes in supply chain management. I understand that, particularly if you are new to the plastic pallet industry, this may seem overwhelming.

The purpose of this blog is to educate you about the various types of plastic pallets on the market. I’ll look into every possible classification criterion, including design, application, structure, manufacturing process, and other more important factors.

When looking for any kind of plastic pallet for supply chain management, I’m sure you can use this as a guide.

All you need to know is as follows:

Classification of Industrial Plastic Pallets Based on Design and Structure The ideal classification of these plastic pallets would be based on their physical characteristics. You can see these features.

The most widely used kinds of industrial plastic pallets are as follows:

1. Stackable Industrial Plastic Pallets

Stackable plastic pallets are popular because they save space during shipping and storage. They can be stacked on top of other pallets without slipping or falling due to the bottom section’s design.

Two examples of plastic pallets stacked together are as follows:

They are available in picture frames, cross bars, and three-runner configurations. When the pallets are stacked with or without products, this one-of-a-kind design ensures maximum stability.

2. Rackable Plastic Pallets

When handling heavy loads, you can rely on rackable plastic pallets. For increased strength, they have runners or a picture frame at the bottom.

We made these pallets so that you can safely and securely place them on a rack top without falling off. This is because of their distinctive design, which perfectly fits on the rack.

You can free up more floor space with these pallets. The load shown on the pallet must not be greater than the rackable load.

3. Industrial Pallets That Can Be Nested If You Need a Pallet That Can Be Nested

If you need a pallet that can save more space on the way back, the nestable plastic pallets are the best option. These plastic pallets are designed to take up a quarter of the space of other designs.

The image above demonstrates that these plastic pallets’ legs collide with one another. These make it simple and less expensive to transport plastic pallets, particularly on the return trip.

Keep in mind that this will not affect how strong they are. The pallets are sturdy and can also carry a lot of weight.

4. Plastic Pallets for Drums

These are the most suitable plastic pallets for shipping drums in any industry. The drum industrial plastic pallets have four modeled recessed rings, making them one-of-a-kind.

The size of the container may affect how big the recessed ring is. A plastic drum pallet is an illustration of this:

For instance, the plastic drum pallet shown above can only accommodate four 55-gallon drums. Drums are protected during shipping and storage by these recessed rings.

Other kinds of industrial plastic pallets than these four include:

Pallets with double sides, nine legs, picture frame pallets, and three runners We offer both pre-made and bespoke options. You can collaborate with our technical team to create a one-of-a-kind industrial plastic pallet that meets your needs.

When classifying plastic pallets, we also take into account:

Different Kinds of Plastic Pallets

Depending on Their Uses We use plastic pallets in a lot of different ways every day. You might want to transport electronics, drugs, food, etc., for example.

For these applications, you will definitely require individual pallets.

I’ve seen a lot of businesses lose a lot of money over the years because they choose the wrong pallets. I don’t want you to go through this as well.

The following are some options to think about:

5. Export Industrial Plastic Pallets

These pallets are cost-effective because they are molded from recycled plastic.

These industrial plastic pallets are designed exclusively for export. That is, they are intended for shipping one way.

Therefore, using polypropylene (PP) or 100% virgin high density polyethylene (HDPE) does not make economic sense.

In addition to being environmentally friendly, our export industrial pallets are long-lasting and sturdy.

On the other hand, if you want a closed-loop supply chain system, you could choose pallets made entirely of virgin HDPE or PP plastic. These pallets are sturdy, enduring, and long-lasting.

You might occasionally refer to these plastic pallets as pool pallets or reusable pallets. These pallets are dimensionally stable and able to withstand a great deal of weight for an extended period of time.

6. Pallet Made of Display Plastic

Our display plastic pallets are lighter and smaller. There are a variety of sizes for display plastic pallets, including 600 by 800 and 400 by 600 mm.

These plastic pallets can be used to display goods and products in stores, supermarkets, and grocery stores. The fact that pallets can be moved with ease using a forklift is a positive aspect of this procedure.

7. Spill Control Industrial Plastic Pallets

The purpose of these plastic pallets’ design is to prevent spills and leaks during shipping and storage. They can be used to transport and store hazardous materials.

The fluid will not spill onto the floor or shipping container in this manner.

These pallets, like other industrial plastic pallets, come in a variety of sizes and have special features. The ones used to transport drums, for example, might have recessed rings.

I will recommend 100% virgin HDPE for this application. This is due to the fact that it resists most chemicals and retains less moisture.

Plastic Pallets for Industrial Hygiene

Hygiene is an essential aspect in some industries, such as: Industries related to pharmaceuticals, food, drugs, and beverages. Plastic pallets are definitely better for hygiene than wooden pallets.

Additionally, they are not subject to stringent rules.

If you want more information please visit this site favosplastic.com