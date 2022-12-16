A cataract is a well-known condition related to blurred lenses in the eyes. The great thing is that the eye surgery used to deal with this problem is considered light and one of the most efficient in this area. The key is to recognize the signs on time and deal with this procedure before facing more serious effects of the cataract. Also, choosing a reliable and well-known clinic is crucial.

Therefore, choose one that is popular among patients that need refractive lens exchange. Besides that, you should know that there are different types of surgeries that use a different approaches and have different effects. Moreover, it is crucial to determine the right time for surgery.

The main factors are challenges that a cataract causes to vision, ability to drive during day and night, watching screens, issues with long and short vision, and problems with seeing bright lights. In this article, we are going to introduce you to different types of cataract surgeries and how to choose the right option.

Extracapsular Cataract Extraction

First, we must mention that this type of surgery is only for patients dealing with more serious issues. The problem is that some other procedures won’t be efficient when the cataract is too dense. Other processes include cutting the blurry material into smaller pieces and then taking it out of the eyes, while this one will take out the whole tissue in one piece.

Therefore, the recovery time will be longer, along with other potential problems for patients, such as pain and discomfort that are common after this type of surgery. It will need some time after the vision is in good condition again, while you will need to wear an eye-patch all the time during recovery. There is an even more serious model called intracapsular surgery, which is quite rare, but is still used for the most serious types of cataract.

Femtosecond Laser-Assisted Cataract Surgery

This is one of the most efficient options because the clinics are using laser technology to provide higher precision and smaller cut. That will lead to a faster recovery process and a much higher success rate. The only downside is that this procedure can be more expensive when compared to other types of eye surgery. However, you don’t need to choose this type of surgery for any type of cataract.

It will be required only for the most serious cases where standard equipment won’t be able to cut the pieces and take them away from the eyes. This model is still under development. Doctors are expecting to achieve an even better results in the future, which is related to improved vision after the surgery, shorter recovery time, and no pain or discomfort.

Phacoemulsification

This is the most common option recommended by the highest number of experts in this area. One of the main advantages is that the procedure is fast and simple. It will take only around 30 minutes to complete it. Also, you will stay awake during the whole time since doctors will only need local anesthesia.

In some cases, even the topical one will be required, which means putting the drops in eyes, which is completely painless and much more convenient. When it comes to technical features of the procedure, the doctors are using ultrasonic devices that will break the particles of cataract in small pieces. Therefore, there won’t be any cuts, which will significantly shorten the recovery process.

How To Choose the Right One?

It depends on your condition when it comes to the right choice. Also, it is crucial to consult with experienced experts who will provide detailed examination and choose the procedure that will be safest and most effective. We assume that you don’t know much about this area, which means that the selection of a well-known clinic is crucial. This is not something where you should try to save money by choosing a more affordable surgeon.

Recovery Process

The selection of the procedure will impact the duration of the recovery process. On the other hand, the skills of the experts who provided the procedure will make a difference. If you choose an experienced expert, you can expect that this person will avoid to cause any additional irritation to your eyes, or affect your lenses to be blurred even after the surgery.

Taking up additional examinations is also crucial part of the process. The first one is usually only after a day or two after the surgery. There will be small cuts in your pupils, and that could lead to irritation and even infection if you don’t pay enough attention. Therefore, additional visits will help you get through this process in the right way. The doctor will prescribe you with drops that you will have to apply to eyes from time to time.

Another important part of the process is to follow the progress and make sure that your vision is getting back at the right pace. You must be monitored by a doctor who will test your vision and check whether the recovery is successful. There is a risk for additional complications that might lead to bad vision. In some cases, that might even require an additional surgery of eyes to improve the condition of pupils and other parts.

The Bottom Line

All of the models of surgery for this condition can be efficient, but there are other factors that are even more important when it comes to the right selection. Therefore, the key is to choose a well-known team of experts that will provide the right analysis of your situation and determine the right type of surgery that will secure the best results.

Keep in mind that the results won’t be instant, and you will need to wait for some time before you can have a clear vision again. There is also a chance that you will have to start wearing glasses, or even have an additional laser surgery to improve the condition of your eyes.