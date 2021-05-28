If your desire to have sex less frequently than your partner or other people of your age is worrying you, there’s no need for that. Sex drive in every person is different. Based on your age, mental health, or medication that you take, your sexual desires will vary. Therefore, you shouldn’t stress out much.

But you shouldn’t take it too lightly either, especially if you are in a serious relationship. According to Psychology Today, over 50% of sexless marriages end in divorce. So, when your sexual appetite doesn’t revive soon, you should take matters into your own hands. There are plenty of ways to trigger your sexual desires, and some of the best ones are disclosed below.

Regular Workout

A sedentary lifestyle affects one’s sex drive so it would be wise to start working out daily to boost your sex drive. Exercising has numerous health benefits, including the ability to improve low libido. When you exercise, testosterone is released, which is the key to unlocking low libido.

Plus, meditation exercises improve the concentration level that helps you better channel your inner desires. With stretching and core exercises, you can strengthen your pelvic muscles to spice up things in your bedroom. Interestingly, a study showed that the smell of male sweat helps to arouse women. Sounds gross, but if your lady is lately not in the mood, it’s time for you to hit the gym. So, grab your sneakers and trigger your sex drive instantly.

Improve Your Eating Habits

If you don’t eat balanced meals on time, it can affect your libido pretty severely. Therefore, you need to adopt good eating habits to improve your sexual desires. Some of the food items that can stimulate your libido are:

Fruits : Some circumstantial studies have shown that consuming certain fruits can increase blood flow to the genitals like bananas, avocado, or figs.

: Some circumstantial studies have shown that consuming certain fruits can increase blood flow to the genitals like bananas, avocado, or figs. Chocolates : Throughout history, chocolates have been considered as the symbol of romance and seduction. In fact, no date or special romantic occasion is complete without velvety delights. That’s because chocolate helps in releasing mood-lifting chemicals called phenylethylamine and serotonin into your body.

: Throughout history, chocolates have been considered as the symbol of romance and seduction. In fact, no date or special romantic occasion is complete without velvety delights. That’s because chocolate helps in releasing mood-lifting chemicals called phenylethylamine and serotonin into your body. Herbs: Next time you cook your dinner, do add some spices to it. For instance, garlic breath might be bad for kissing, but it can help men with erectile dysfunction (ED). Similarly, Ginkgo biloba is another herb that treats antidepressant-induced sexual dysfunction in men.

Start Reading Erotica

Reading erotic stories can give a push to your low libido in many ways. Erotica is the art of expressing sexual desires and pleasures through a fictional background. It lets you experience various sexual activities without even performing them. You can quickly discover your lost passion while reading a few carnal and dirty words.

When you read erotic stories, you will leave all your worries behind and get engrossed in a fantasy world. It can help you relax your brain and masturbate without any distraction. And, it is common knowledge that masturbation is the key to accelerated sex drive. Reading erotica can reduce your stress, boost your confidence, and help you understand your sexual needs.

Overall, erotic literature is the best way to unleash your carnal desires. Today, via online platforms like www.groupfun.com, you can access vast erotic stories collections with one click and indulge in erotica anytime and anywhere.

Drink Lots of Water

It is found that dehydration causes vagina dryness and headaches which further leads to low libido. Sometimes, people won’t even realise that their water intake is inadequate. Thus, you should observe the colour of your urine to make sure that you are drinking sufficient water. A darker urine color indicates that you need to drink more water. In contrast, if your urine colour is transparent like water, your body water level is good.

Stick to a Glass of Red Wine

A study published in The Journal of Sexual Medicine showed that a moderate amount of red wine could improve your libido. Note that moderate amount is the key word here. That means don’t go beyond one or two glasses of red wine.

If you are a heavy drinker, it is going to impact your sexual performance and desires. That is because alcohol is a depressant, which makes you sad and lazy. Try to minimise or completely cut alcohol out of your life to recharge your sensual cravings.

Work on Your Self-confidence

When you aren’t confident about your body, you can’t feel sexy while being physical with your partner. Your self-consciousness can block your sexual desires and even put you in a dark mental state. Therefore, first, you need to find a method to boost your self-confidence.

Before that, you have to discover the reason behind your low confidence. For example, being overweight makes numerous people self-conscious. If that’s also your trigger, you should try to reduce your weight or wear sexy lingerie to uplift your confidence. However, if your low confidence is related to any past trauma or psychological issues, you should seek professional help.

Sleep Well

Your hectic lifestyle and late-night work schedule could be the reason behind your low libido. When you don’t take sufficient sleep, it disturbs your biological cycle, including your sex drive. Among new parents, sleep deprivation is seen as the leading cause of low sexual desires. Thus, never compromise with your six hours of sleep to stay sexually healthy. If possible, try to sleep and wake up at the same time daily to synchronise your biological clock.

Set a Bedtime Routine

Not only getting sufficient sleep but also following a self-caring bedtime routine can help to improve your passion. For example, take a relaxing bubble bath before going to bed with your partner to unwind and release the tension. Also, you can read your favourite erotica while taking a warm bath and masturbate to stimulate your senses.

Additionally, you can ask your partner to give you a foot massage to release some stress out of your body and heighten your desires. Your bedtime pampering can work as the best foreplay to ready yourself for a steamy and sweaty night.

Conclusion

Your sex desires are directly linked to your mental and physical health. If you feel healthy, your sexual energy and desires will never deflect. Therefore, you should eat right, exercise daily, and at least try to remove all sources of stress from your life. Simply focus on yourself, and it will automatically reflect on your sexual desires.