Becoming an Airbnb super host – someone who provides an extraordinary experience for their guests – is the best way to get your business on the right track.

Reputation means everything in the hospitality industry, so you need those stellar reviews in order to succeed!

In this article, we’ll provide you with some useful tips and tricks that will make you shine as an Airbnb host, keeping your guests happy and your business booming!

So, without any further ado, let’s get right to the bottom of it!

Honesty is the best policy

Your place probably has some eccentricities that wouldn’t be everyone’s cup of tea. While you might be tempted to hide those away, it’s best to be upfront about it. Your future guests will appreciate it – they won’t be met with an unpleasant surprise upon their arrival.

Make sure you include every corner of your place in your photographs – your guests should know exactly what they’re booking. The only thing that should surprise them when they arrive is you going the extra mile to keep them comfortable – always remember that!

Hire professional photographers

Professional photographs do make a difference in bookings. If you’re not well-versed in photography, the amateur photos you’ve taken with your phone are probably not capturing your space in the most appealing way possible.

It is why we always recommend hiring professional photographers to do the job for you. It’s an investment worth making – you’ll quickly earn that money back once your bookings increase.

Make sure you’ve found someone who’s skilled and experienced in taking these types of photographs. Again, as we’ve already mentioned before, this will pay off immensely later on, so remember to put in some effort!

Leave small gifts for your guests

According to www.helloguest.co.uk, leaving a bottle of wine or freshly baked cookies for your guests to enjoy takes little to no effort, but it speaks volumes about you as a host. As we’ve said, it doesn’t need to be something extravagant, just a small token of appreciation for choosing your services.

If you want to take it to the next level, you can ask your guests about their preferences in advance. For example, if you have the habit of leaving a fruit basked for your visitors, ask them about their particular tastes and dietary restrictions.

Provide a personalized experience

People want to feel special, especially when they’re on a vacation. Do everything you can to make them feel as they’re getting the most out of their tip! For example, don’t just list the details of your property on your page – talk about nearby facilities, sightings, and activities that will make their stay extremely enjoyable.

Talk to your guests and learn as much as you can about them: ask them about their hobbies and plans so you can provide them with useful tips about the city they’re visiting.

Of course, some of your guests will want to be left alone. Some people could find your willingness to help a bit intrusive if you’re not careful. As soon as you get those vibes from your guests (even via email), it’s best to give them exactly what they want.

Keep your space tidy and clean!

While this seems like a no-brainer, you’d be surprised at how many people found their Airbnb accommodations in horrifying conditions. You need to clean your apartments thoroughly, as soon as one of your guests leave, and before your other ones arrive!

You can always hire professional cleaners to do the job for you if you don’t have the time to do it yourself. Even one bad review pertaining to your cleanliness can be a disaster for your business.

So yes, keeping your space as clean and tidy as possible at all times is key to running a successful Airbnb business!

Respond quickly to all of their questions

Nobody likes waiting, especially when they’re impatient to organize their yearly vacation. Make sure you answer your guest’s emails and messages as promptly as possible. Otherwise, they might lose interest and move on to another host.

If you manage more than a few Airbnb properties, do not hesitate to hire someone who’ll communicate with your guests. It’s a real business that requires real effort on your part – something rarely anyone can manage by themselves.

Stock the place with snacks and entertainment options

Your apartments shouldn’t look like they’re empty hotel rooms. The cozier they are, the more at-home will your guests feel. Make sure to stock the kitchen with coffee, tea, and small snacks for your guests to enjoy. Additionally, you could leave some books, board games, or movies to provide some entertainment options as well.

Everything is in the details

The smallest of details could make an everlasting impression on your guests. Make sure they feel welcomed by taking care of their every need. If they ask you for something you don’t have at your place, don’t hesitate to go as far as to buy it for them! It will all pay off once the reviews start coming in.

Additionally, don’t forget that every person is different. Sometimes, there will be guests that you won’t be able to charm, and that’s perfectly fine. Your job is to provide a pleasant experience to everyone staying at your property – nothing more and nothing less.

Install a lockbox

If you’re not able to greet your guests yourself, you could always install a smart lock. This will save time and provide more flexibility to your bookings, as it will allow your guests to check themselves into the residence.

The bottom line

All in all, being a good Airbnb host is all about going the extra mile for your guests. It’s something that will require a lot of effort on your part, but it will all pay off once your business starts blooming.

We hope you found our tips and tricks useful for your Airbnb journey, and we wish you the best of luck in all your future endeavors, especially those pertaining to your business!