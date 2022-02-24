Having trees in your garden can increase the value of your home, they are going to provide shade and protection, and they are just going to make the whole place look far better. However, you need to be aware of how you need to care for the vegetation, and you need to understand when you can fix some issues, and when you need to just cut the tree and get rid of it. Here, we are going to tell you how to tell if a tree needs to be removed and what are the most common signs that you cannot postpone this any longer.

The trunk is hollow

One of the first signs that you need to remove the tree is if the trunk is hollow. You don’t have to wait for it to be fully hollow, and even if half or two-thirds of it is empty, it means that it is better to get it removed.

This happens for several reasons including age, diseases, or it can happen because of insects, wind, fire, heat, fungi, rain, and a lot of other things. In any case, chances are, the tree will never go back to being fully healthy again, and it will just pose a risk, so it is better to cut it off.

The tree is leaning or it is about to fall

After big storms or even when the roots are decaying or the trunk is hollow, the tree may start leaning. In some cases, if the roots are strong enough, the tree may stay like that for decades without falling, but more often than not, it will need just one thing to affect it to fall.

If your vegetation is starting to lean too much, and if you can notice that it is close to falling, it is better to get rid of it than to risk it causing damage to your property. Note that it is extremely different to get it professionally removed than to wait for it to fall on its own. It is better to do it in secure and observed conditions than to just hope for the best.

There is a lot of leaf discoloration

We are used to the leaves changing colors every season, and more often than not, we know all the colors that the leaves are going to change, depending on the weather. If you notice that there is severe discoloration, or if the leaves start falling before autumn, chances are, the tree has some sort of disease.

In this case, the first thing you need to do is consult with professionals and see if there is something you can do about its health. If there are leaves missing on certain branches or a bigger area, this is another sign of disease. Talk to someone who understands these things better than you and see if you need to remove it or if there is something you can do to treat it.

It is not growing properly

If the tree is not growing properly if there are strange things growing from and around it, and if the branches are causing safety issues, then it may be time for you to get rid of it. Know that in some cases, you may choose to remove it just because it is blocking the sunlight for other vegetation, or it may be blocking the view for you or your family members.

As you can see on websites like findlocaltreeservice.com, a tree removal service can help you get rid of the tree without risking your safety and without risking doing damage to your property. They will come with the needed equipment and they can also access if now is the right time to do it, or if you need to wait for several months.

It is about to become a threat to your safety

If the vegetation is growing too close to your home, if the roots may cause issues to your foundation, if there is a risk of the roots damaging the driveway, or if the tree is getting too close to the power lines, then all these things are considered safety issues, and you need to get rid of it.

Many times, we tend to ignore these problems, but know that if the tree is too close to the power lines, and if some of the branches can even reach them, then you have to react as soon as possible. This is a huge fire hazard and it will not only damage the tree and the liens, but it can also cause serious damage to your home. Most insurance companies will not accept your claim, and you will be bound to pay tens of thousands on damage control, and you may even get sued by the city or your neighbors.

There are a lot of dead branches

Sometimes, when the tree is starting to dry out there will be a lot of dead branches. When they are near the ground and when you can easily reach or see them, you can just remove them on your own, and do something to prolong the lifetime of the vegetation. However, if you notice that there are huge branches that are dead or dried out, and if they are going to fall at any second, it is better to call the professionals and get rid of the whole tree.

This can also be a sign of infection and diseases, and more often than not, this process comes with a lot of insects and pests. Know that with time, they are going to eat through the whole tree and continue to other trees or other vegetation. It is crucial for you to visually inspect your garden and see if there are any dead branches in the crown and react right away if you notice them.

These are some of the most common signs that you need to get rid of your tree, and you should also pay attention and check if the roots are decaying; if there is an excretion of seeds; if there are branches that don’t contain any buds, and don’t forget to check the bark’s health. All these things are signs that you need to get the vegetation removed, and it is always better to consult with a professional tree removal service than to do things on your own.