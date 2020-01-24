It’s becoming official that CBD is the alternative therapeutic remedy of the future. And, there is a huge hype about its multiple benefits in treating a number of diseases and their symptoms.

You most likely know by now what CBD is and what it is used for. If not, here are some key things to know before we dig deeper into the topic:

CBD is a chemical compound extracted from the Cannabis plant

CBD has no psychoactive effects

Used for conditions like anxiety and depression, chronic pain, cancer-related symptoms, muscle spasms, insomnia, and many others

Now, going back to the subject at hand, CBD can be used in lots of ways from aerosol sprays, tablets and capsules, inhalation and drops, tincture drops, and creams or lotions. So, determining which one is the best for you will highly depend on the condition you are struggling with.

There is still a lot to learn about this fascinating little compound as it is sorely under-researched. Yet, scientists who did make a test or two on the benefits and effects of CBD claim that it has some pretty impressive impact on treating a variety of health conditions, especially on managing pain.

So, if you are looking for relief from pain, aches or a skin condition, a topical such a cream or a lotion that can be applied directly to your skin or the area where you feel pain.

How do topical CBD products work?

First things first, let’s talk a little bit of science before we get to the uses of topical CBD oil. Medical studies have shown that humans have receptors throughout their entire body which are called cannabinoid receptors. Now, things get a little bit complicated but we’ll try to put it in words as simple as possible:

Researchers have discovered that there are two types of cannabinoid receptors in our bodies which they call CB1 and CB2. The difference between those two is their location. While the first type of receptors can be found in the nervous system (brain, spinal cord), the CB2 receptors are located in the immune system tissues of our bodies.

Yet, what is even more interesting is the fact that researchers have also identified both these types of receptors in the skin. So, when applied directly to the painful or inflamed area, topical CBD oil helps relieve discomfort.

There isn’t much scientific evidence on the benefits of CBD, there are a few studies, mainly animal studies, that show that CBD oil din reduced inflammation and pain. For example, a 2017 study shows that researchers injected CBD in rats with osteoarthritis. And the results were clear about the fact that there was less inflammation in the joint area and the rats displayed fewer pain-related behaviors.

What are topical CBD products used for?

Topical CBD products come in a variety of forms including lotion, cream, or oil, such as the one from nanocraft cbd. They can all be applied directly to the skin for a number of health conditions. But what exactly can you treat with topical CBD products?

CBD has become a very popular natural remedy for those patients dealing with chronic pain from arthritis. Instead of taking painkillers, that can often have many side effects and lead to addiction, CBD products, especially when applied to the painful area, have no negative impact. It is also a popular form of pain management among athletes who often deal with sport-related injuries.

Yet, reducing pain isn’t the only skin application of topical CBD oil or creams. They can also be used for skin conditions like psoriasis, eczema, itchy rashes, acne or bacterial infections. Why is CBD oil effective for treating skin conditions? Researchers have discovered that apart from its anti-inflammatory effect, it can also impact the regulation of cell growth and wound healing.

A 2019 small study conducted on 20 patients struggling with different skin conditions, including psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and scars, showed its wound-healing benefits. Researchers asked the patients to use a CBD ointment for over three months to see how it will impact their skin conditions. The results showed that the CBD ointment helped by significantly improving the symptoms and signs of the skin disorders.

Is it safe to apply CBD on the skin?

How to use topical CBD products is pretty obvious by the form they come in, be it a cream or a lotion. They are meant to be massaged directly on your skin to feel the effects relatively faster than you would by using CBD oil in any other form. Yet, like with any other type of medication, you may be wondering how safe it is to use it.

By now, topical CBD products have not been associated with any particular side effects. So, you could say that they are safe to use, especially since you apply them directly to your skin. Moreover, when it comes to topical products, even if the product contains THC, the psychoactive chemical compound from the Cannabis plant, there is still no chance to experience the “getting high” feeling.

However, there is one important thing to be careful about and that is irritation from another ingredient or additive that can be found in the topical product. So, if you want to make sure that you won’t experience any side effects, you can test the product by applying a very small part of it on your skin and see if there is any irritation.

Thanks to its natural provenience and its many benefits, CBD oil is now gaining momentum in the healthcare and wellness industry. When it comes to topical CBD oil products, they can be real life-savers when struggling with chronic pain or skin conditions. And, for those seeking a natural and an alternative pain management form, topical CBD products are a game-changer.