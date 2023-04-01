Slots come and go each year. Providers crank out new ones yearly; some do alright, while others shine. Some are from years ago, while others are relatively new. Still, a popular slot will always draw attention.

Each year has a bunch of slots that stay in the spotlight. In other words, each year has a host of popular online slots. 2023 is the same, as it has some slots that players consider worthwhile.

In this one, we’ll keep things short and straightforward. Regarding top-ranking slots of 2023, you find lists online as long as your arm. In other words, you’ll get to see the bangers, and they can be the ones to lead you on a hunt for more top-ranking slots this year.

Starburst

Reach for the stars with Netent’s Starburst. Although it has a standard 5×3 grid and ten ways to win, this is anything but an ordinary slot. You’ll see stars, gemstones, and bars in all colors spinning as the reels go. The low to medium variance level comes with a 96.09% RTP.

You have some Wilds to shake things up, but these appear only on reels 2, 3, and 4. They can replace the regulars and cover an entire reel when they do. Then you get a re-spin with the chance to land some wins. It’s a delightfully simple game available on Casumo, Metaspins, and other casinos.

Rainbow Mania

Join the leprechauns of Rainbow Mania for a stroll down the magical forest. Rainbow Mania has bells in all shapes and sizes, shamrocks, clovers, and more. The Habanero slot comes with five reels and 17 ways to win, and an RTP that ranges between 92.30% and 97.98%. The variance level is through the roof.

The Pot of Gold is the Wild symbol, and when it appears on the first and fifth reels, it gives an expanding Wild on reel number three. The Pipe is the Scatter, and it pays wherever it lands. The second Wild symbol in the game is the Horseshoe, which replaces all the regular symbols. Finally, the visuals are exceptional; you can enjoy this title on your tablet or smartphone.

Sweet Alchemy 2

If you have a sweet tooth, then Sweet Alchemy 2 is the slot for you. It comes with four games and 2×2 symbols. Unlike the other titles on this list, the game comes with a cluster pays system, which means you’ll need to get between 4 and 20 symbols in a collection to land a win. Moreover, the game comes with two Wild symbols.

The former removes some characters from the reels to be a part of a cluster, and the latter sticks around for five rounds. You unlock the free spins feature by opening all the positions on the reels. Finally, the more clusters you have, the more the meter fills and the higher the multiplier.

Gonzo’s Quest

Unlike the previous entry, Gonzo’s Quest takes you on an adventure with Gonzo. It has the same standard grid but with 20 ways to win. Medium variance and an RTP of 95.97% dominate the slot. Conquistadors and Aztec symbols cover the reels.

Combining free falls with avalanches will give you a chance at the top prize in the game, which is 1,875x the stake. A winning combo activates avalanches that will go on until no further wins are possible. You can also get Free Falls in Gonzo’s Quest. This Netent title is found on Casino Friday, My Stake Casino, and other sites.

Sea Treasures

Dragon Gaming is the studio behind this game, and it will have you dive deep into the sea to find fishes, crabs, and hidden prizes. The sea has many critters but has some hidden bounty waiting for the brave diver. The 5×3 setting is present here, and it comes with ten ways to win, medium volatility, and an RTP of 96.10%.

The treasure chest multiplier will come in handy when making combinations, and it can go as much as 15x the stake. Free spins are present, and you can activate them multiple times. A Gamble feature is available too. You will find this slot at many casino sites, but you can start with Las Atlantis.

Reels and Wheels XL

Woohoo, Games are the crafty minds behind Reels and Wheels XL. This is a game that fuses slots and the wheel of fortune. The thing that makes Reels and Wheels XL stand out is that it offers five jackpots. On top of that, you have a variety of symbols, free spins, and a bonus wheel with 23 multipliers. Medium volatility and an RTP of 96% are present in the game. You can find Reels and Wheels XL on various online casinos, such as Slots. lv.

Lucky Catch

Sharks can be deadly but also fascinating sea creatures. You needn’t worry about them in Lucky Catch, as they are on your side. They are bursting Wild symbols that can turn other characters into Wilds. Lucky Catch is a Realtime Gaming slot game you can catch on online casinos like Las Atlantis. You can win prizes randomly in this game with a random multiplier. Landing a combo of Scatters will activate the free spins you can trigger multiple times.

Conclusion

The industry has a variety of slots to offer. You can go for any of the titles in this article or all of them. They feature horror themes from various movies, adventure, action, mystery, and thriller themes. However, there will always be a list of top-ranking slots. The 2023 list contains titles like Lucky Catch, Reels and Wheels XL, Gonzo’s Quest, Starburst, and others. They belong to different genres and providers, but all offer great fun. The titles provide free spins, multipliers, jackpots, Wilds, Scatters, bonus wheels, and more. They can lead you to other similar games. The main thing to remember is to have fun responsibly.