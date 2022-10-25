There are thousands of places to visit around the globe, from famous landmarks to beautiful beaches. Which ones should you add to your list? Where should you go next? The Middle East has some fantastic destinations. From ancient ruins to breathtaking scenery, these countries offer something for everyone. Egypt is an ancient country which is rich in history and culture. Whether you want to explore its ancient monuments or enjoy the beach, there are plenty of options. Here are the ten top places to visit in Egypt that you can add to your bucket list while planning Egypt tours.

The Giza Pyramid

The building famous for its splendour and beauty in this world is called the Pyramids of Giza. The location is on the southwest edge of Cairo. This tourist spot never escapes tourist visits and is one of the must-visit locations when on vacation to Egypt. This pyramid was built over three generations. Khufu carried out the construction. The Pyramid of Khufu is 139 meters or 455 feet high. This pyramid is the largest pyramid building in Egypt. However, some people think that the Pyramid of Khafre looks bigger. This is due to the location of the Pyramid of Khafre, which is higher than the Pyramid of Khufu.

Abu Simbel

This tourist spot is one of the archaeological sites where there are two stone temples in southern Egypt, precisely at the end of Lake Nasser or as far as 290 kilometres southwest of the city of Aswan. The twin buildings were originally built from a mountain during the reign of Pharaoh Ramses in the 13th century BC. The way of making the building which is intended as an eternal building for Ramses and his queen named Nefertari, is also unique, namely by carving the mountain.

The tourist location of Abu Simbel, on the west bank of Lake Nasser, puts the two twin temples in danger of being submerged. So in 1960, the complete relocation of the Abu Simbel complex was carried out. And this location has until now become one of the tourist attractions that must be visited when on vacation to Egypt. For your information, Abu Simbel is a UNESCO World Heritage Site that is part of the Nubia Landmarks, which covers from Abu Simbel to Philae.

Red Sea

This sea is one of beautiful Egypt. The scientific explanation states that the red color on the surface appears due to the growing Trichodesmium erythraeum. There is also an explanation that the name comes from the mountain, rich in minerals and red in color. The waters of the Red Sea have an amazing panorama. It has a wide stretch of coral reefs that is home to much marine life. Here you can go diving and snorkelling. In addition, near the Red Sea, several resorts can be an option. In the eastern part, there is a resort founded by Sharm El Sheikh and his partner (Dahab). There is the Hurghada to the west, and there are also several new spot options.

Nile River

If you want to explore the various tours that exist in Egypt, you can do so by taking a cruise trip down the Nile.This river has existed in Egypt since ancient times; you could say this river is ancient.The Nile is a witness to the history of Egyptian civilization. Almost all Egyptian cruise ships sail through this comfortable and beautiful river to reach the cities in Egypt.

If you want a different sensation in going on an adventure exploring the Nile, you can take the Felucca Ship. This ship is a kind of sailing ship that has been used for thousands of years. Although it is not as comfortable as travelling on a luxury cruise ship, travelling on this ancient ship provides its own experience and sensation.

Ibnu Tulun Mosque

Ibn Tulun Mosque, known as the al-Maydan Mosque, is an interesting tourist attraction in Egypt. Although this mosque is hundreds of years old, it is still strong because it is well-maintained. This mosque is one of the oldest mosque buildings in Cairo after the Amr Bin Ash Mosque. The construction of this mosque was carried out by Ahmad Ibn Tulun (Abbasid Governor of Egypt).

The construction of this mosque was carried out between 876 and 879 AD. There was also the shooting of one of the James Bond films, The Spy Who Loved Me.

Siwa Oasis

This is one of the isolated places and has a population of approximately 23,000 people; this city is difficult to reach because it is in the dead centre of the Western Desert, 31 miles from the Libyan border, surrounded by an expanse of dunes of the Great Sand Sea, and rocky plateaus. Nearly all of them are ethnic Berbers who speak the regional language of Tasiwit, also known as Siwi.

This Siwa oasis is on the old trade route; there are too many springs with shady palm trees. If you want to experience desert tourism, please come to Siwa Oasis. This tourist spot, located in the Libyan Desert, is equipped with lodging or hotels made using local materials. For those who like backpackers, this place may be a unique reference as a suitable tourist spot for backpackers.

Egyptian Museum

The next Egypt tourist location is the Egyptian Museum. This building has two floors with a collection of ancient Egyptian antiquities that reaches 120,000 pieces. Looking down on the ground floor, you can see a collection of coins made of various metals, including gold, silver, bronze, and papyrus, in the multiple languages ​​the ancient Egyptians spoke.

There is also the tomb of Tutankhamun and the royal mummy room, which contains 27 mummies from the time of the Pharaoh’s kingdom.

Mount Sinai

Mount Sinai, also known as Jabal Musa, is a mountain located in the Sinai Peninsula in Egypt. It is 2,285 meters high and in a mountain range to the peninsula’s south. If you want to climb the highest peak of the City of Saint Katherines, please do the climb to Mount Sinai.

At the top of Mount Sinai, there are mosques and churches that many tourists visit. This is due to the history of Mount Sinai, where it is said that Mount Sinai was the place where God appeared to Moses and made an agreement with the tribes of Israel who gathered there also. At that time, Moses received God’s revelation in the form of 10 commandments God gave to the nation of Israel.

Al-Azhar Park

Al – Azhar Park is one of the tourist attractions in Egypt, which is a destination for tourists who come to Egypt. This park is located in the south of Al-Azhar University. The attraction of Al-Azhar Park is the cool location, the architectural form is similar to Islamic gardens in the Middle Ages, and this park is a suitable tourist spot for young people.

In addition, this park is also equipped with a museum that records the history of Cairo. This museum records the evolution of the Egyptian capital, Cairo. It starts from the history, architecture, and other aspects of culture. Visitors can also see the remnants of Egypt’s glory from the museum area through a panoramic view of the Saladin al-Ayyubi fort and the Muhammad Ali Mosque.

Tahrir Square

Tahrir Square is a large public square in downtown Cairo, Egypt. The Square was originally named after Midan Ismaileyya, after the 19th-century leader, Khedive Ismail, who ordered the design of this new downtown district.

After the revolution of 1919, the Square was increasingly known as Tahrir (Liberty) Square, but it was not officially renamed until the 1952 Egyptian Revolution, which transformed Egypt from a constitutional monarchy into a republic. And then, there was a protest against President Hosni Mobarak on January 25, 2011.

This Square has become historical since the incident. At that time, at least 50,000 people were protesting in Tahrir Square.

The Square is the north end of Qasr al-Ayn Street, the west end of Talaat Harb Street, and Qasr el-Nil Street, whose direct south access is via the Qasr al-Nil Bridge that crosses the Nile.

So for those who have the opportunity to visit Egypt, remember to visit one of these tourist and beautiful spots.