Cryptocurrency is the new way of buying and selling things in the digital world with plenty of feasibility and assured security.

The hottest trend in the “crypto world” last year was the metaverse. Many projects emerged last year focusing on the metaverse and grabbed the investor’s attention

If you are also interested in crypto investing and trading, you might be looking for the right metaverse coins to invest in this year. This write-up will prove helpful, here we will look at the top 10 metaverse coins or tokens which you should buy to have a profitable trade.

The trend of buying and selling virtual properties and products in the metaverse product is attracting more crowd day by day. Although they can’t physically hold and see those things, everyone is still willing to spend millions of dollars on these metaverse tokens and make a fortune out of them. These coins with low market caps are appealing to lots of investors.

Check out the popularity of metaverse in the below image.

To store these metaverse coins, you should have a crypto wallet that can be developed by hiring a dedicated blockchain development company like APPWRK IT SOLUTIONs, click here to know more about cryptocurrency or metaverse tokens wallet development requirements.

As soon as the news of Facebook creating its own metaverse hit the floor, more new coins launched in the market and the price of previous one’s shoot-up. Now it’s not easy to locate the finest coins in which you could invest this year.

No need to worry this blog will cover the list of best coins, so keep reading and start your trading today!

Metaverse offers different attractions to different users. According to Statista, 48% join metaverse due to art and live entertainment, 44% join to invest in non-fungible tokens and cryptocurrency.

Let’s start with basics and find out what benefits you to enter this digital world of trading.

Overview of Metaverse and Metaverse coins

Metaverse is a digital world, which is a combination of virtual reality, augmented reality, social media, gaming and cryptocurrencies. It is a virtual world where people can play games, shop, and even buy and trade objects and currencies. In other words, metaverse is a combination of how we interact with technology and the virtual 3D environment altogether.

There are various benefits of using the metaverse some top most ones are:

In metaverse, you can conduct your work meetings virtually and can do lots of other things such as playing blockchain-based games, trading of objects, etc. NFTs (non-fungible tokens) are the virtual collectables and crypto serve as utility tokens in the Metaverse

Metaverse tokens or coins are the currency used by people for buying and selling within the Metaverse. You can easily sell, buy, and tokenized your funds. Users make transactions within the metaverse by using coins or tokens which are a unit of currency. However, some metaverse tokens can solely be spent within the metaverse, while some are available on exchanges like Coinbase, WarziX, and Binance.

Metaverse consists of tones of tokens and coins but not every digital token is worthy of consideration. In this write-up, you will discover the list of the best 10 metaverse tokens or coins in which you should invest this year.

Top 10 Metaverse coins to Invest

1. Sandbox (SAND)

The Sandbox is a unique virtual universe where players using SAND tokens can own, build, and monetize their gaming experience. It is one of the most anticipated metaverse projects and has great support from the community. Here players can easily sell and buy digital assets in the form of NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens).

The market cap of SAND is $323 million. According to WalletInvestor the SAND coin prediction for this year will be $8.58 in a year’s time and $ 30.06 in five years’ time.

Let’s see how Sandbox works?

It offers users actual ownership of user’s creations as NFTs. It rewards them for their participation in the ecosystem’s interaction and transactions like transaction fees, staking or selling and buying game items.

In Sandbox, you can easily create a 3D game for free. Users can create an awesome game in just a few minutes with the marketplace using visual scripting tools. In this marketplace, users can upload, publish and sell their creations. The best part is no prior knowledge of coding is required, and user can easily create their assets and start earning SAND.

One of the best reasons for using this metaverse project is, it is soon migrating to Polygon’s layer-2 solution. This will result in increased processing speeds and lower transaction fees.

2. Decentraland (MANA)

Decentraland is a popular crypto metaverse project that offers a real 3D experience. The native utility token of this platform is MANA.

The metaverse token MANA has the highest valuation in coins that offer the virtual world experience. According to CoinGecko, this coin ranks as the 42nd largest cryptocurrency in the market and has a market cap of around $442 million.

NFT owners generally used this platform to show off their NFTs and to buy virtual land. Yes, similar to Sandbox, you can buy, sell, create and trade digital assets and experiences here also.

Users can explore this version of the platforms from their mobile phones, computers, or VR (Virtual Reality) headsets. Users need coins MANA to get started. This metaverse token provides users to access interactive apps, pay for services and goods or invest in properties.

3. Axie Infinity (AXS)

Axie Infinity is the highest revenue-generating game built on a blockchain. It has nearly millions of daily players who own tokens called AXS. These tokens power the digital ecosystem of Axie Infinity.

AXS coins rank as the 26th largest cryptocurrency with a market capitalization of $297 million. Because of the growing metaverse hype, these coins are bound to take more gains.

Axie Infinity is a virtual world of experience wherein players can build kingdoms, hunt for treasures, and search for rare resources. It offers users to buy and sell the plot of land, and the most engaged ones earn rewards through the metaverse blockchain.

This fantastic play-to-earn opportunity allows users to redeem their game earnings and even trade assets to get real-life income.

AXS coin is based on Ethereum metaverse blockchain; hence gas fees are high. But the best part is you will get assured security. The AXS coins can be exchange or traded for other tokens like Ether, fiat currency, etc.

4. Enjin (ENJ)

Enjin coins (ENJ) are also one of the top coins to invest in this year. It is one of the oldest coins in the market, and it has created solid space in decentralized applications. This coin is also based on the Ethereum blockchain. It has a market cap of almost $243 million, and the YTD change for this coin is 524.04%. Hence there is no sign of slowing down of this coin.

Enjin is a gaming environment wherein you can mint the tokens ENJ. This coin can also be used as a medium currency to trade any in-game items. Besides this, Enjin’s marketplace provides developers and game players to sell the things they have created without any intermediary fee.

5. High Street (HIGH)

The high street is also a good opportunity in the metaverse world where users can play-to-earn and trade the game items in terms of the token name “HIGH”. This coin has a market cap of $476 million, and it is recently sold at $3.97.

If you believe that hybrid working models are cool, then you will definitely love this coin. The high street is half virtual and half physical and provides an amazing gaming environment for users. NFTs plays a vital role in this metaverse project.

By adopting a smart bonding curve, this platform resolves the liquidity issues faced by token holders; hence you must give it a try and play and earn HIGH coins.

6. Metahero (HERO)

This metaverse project involves creating HD avatars of real-world objects. This project has brought in modelling and 3D scanning by partnering with Wolf Studio (the Big Four equivalent in the 3D scanning industry). The scanning chamber in Doha scans the objects and creates their digital 3D form for the Metahero universe.

The native currency of Metahero is crypto HERO. This coin has a market cap of $266 million in the first half of 2022. The YTD performance of Metahero is at -37.34%, which is comparatively lower than other metaverse coins. But this project is slowly and gradually winning the heart of users due to its ease of use.

7. Star Atlas (ATLAS)

Star Atlas is one of the well-known projects in the metaverse space. This blockchain game works on creating the top AAA gameplay. This blockchain-based game is still in its early stage, but after the launch of its first trailer community is excited about this new project.

The Star Atlas is a combination of real-time graphics, blockchain, multiplayer video games, and decentralized financial technologies to make this the best game in the metaverse world. The metaverse coins ATLAS of this virtual blockchain game is trading at $0.02661, and it has a market cap of $ 190 million.

As this game is getting hype, it’s ideal time to buy and sell and be an early investor of coins ATLAS.

8. Gala (GALA)

Gala, a metaverse gaming platform, launched in July 2019. It is a blockchain gaming ecosystem wherein players can buy and sell gaming assets at any time.

The native utility token of Gala is “GALA”. This coin has a market cap of $125 million. This coin can be used as in-game currency to buy assets and NFTs in the Gala store. Like other metaverse projects, this gaming platform also allows users to use their unique NFT characters while playing this game.

Currently, GALA tokens are one of the top-performing metaverse coins in the market, with monthly gains for the coin standing at over 350%. Due to these monthly gains, GALA has reached a high price of $0.47 in November 2021.

9. Somnium Space (CUBE)

Somnium Space offers users a unique 3D experience with its 3D avatars. Through Somnium’s WebXR platform, every corner of the metaverse is accessible to everyone.

Let’s see how this metaverse project is different from others!

Here users can establish full-body Avatars on their land parcel and even create any scenes they want. This project is based on Polygon; hence the best part to trade CUBE tokens is lower transaction fees than in the case of games based on the Ethereum blockchain.

The CUBE coins fuel this platform and provide users to transfer gaming assets easily. The current market cap of this coin is $723 million.

This coin is a great addition to your portfolio if you desire to diversify your investment in metaverse coins.

10. Bloktopia (BLOK)

Bloktopia is one of the most loved projects in 2022 due to its strong backing. It is a decentralized metaverse built and backed by Polygon. This metaverse project has attracted lots of top investors such as Animoca Brands. Besides, these leading crypto companies (CoinMarketCap, Coingecko, etc.) have their virtual offices within Bloktopia.

Like other metaverse projects, it also offers users a marketplace to buy and sell BLOK (Bloktopia coins) real estate using an NFT mechanism. Bloktopia provides a massive annual yield of almost 60% when its utility coin BLOK is staked. This coin has a market cap of $ 137 million.

The main motive of Bloktopia is to provide a VR experience for the crypto community and brings users together all in one immersive and engaging environment.

Final Words

However, the metaverse concept is new, but it has become a heated topic of discussion in the crypto and blockchain world. Trading in this virtual world is easier and more secure; hence, investing in these metaverse projects is a good idea.

We hope that this write-up will help you decide the best coin to invest in this year. These coins have made notable gains since the metaverse touched the sky and became the most popular crypto trading platform.

But like any other investment, don’t invest all of your money in one token or coin. Instead, diversify and buy more than one metaverse coins.

Happy Minting!