I mean, which matches in Premier League are more sensational, dramatic, and exciting than Manchester derbies?

No, there are not any matches that can bring the feelings and emotions as strong as Manchester derbies do.

This pair are the neighbors and traditional rivals in the same city but are much different. Thus, when they face each other, there is much to talk about and to look forward to. Here we show you the top greatest Manchester derbies in football history, which all took place in Premier League. We are sure that they would not disappoint you at all. And sure, to not miss any live football match, you can watch it at dabong.net.

3. Manchester City 4-1 Manchester United (Sep. 2013)

This was a very tough season of Man United when they witnessed the departure of legendary Sir Alex Ferguson. They were like a ship without a captain though the “chosen” one was David Moyes, who seemed too small under the shade of Sir Alex. Well, he couldn’t get enough to take the first Manchester derby as a manager of United.

The Red Devils couldn’t suffer more from a humiliating loss against the noisy neighbor.

Man City dominated the game from the beginning to the end. They quickly created pressure and got the opening goal in the 16th minute. The French winger – Nasri – used his fast pace and annoying dribbling skill, combined with Alexander Kolarov, to deliver a cross-in for Aguero. The top scorer of Man City, of course, couldn’t miss the chance to get an opening goal.

At the end of the first half, Yaya Toure doubled the result difference with an easy goal in a sensitive situation. 2-0 for the Citizens right at Etihad was a negative result for Man United. Could they do anything to fight back?

No, they couldn’t. It was not long in the second half that they received another losing goal from the familiar name – Sergio Aguero. There was no hope for Man United as their net once again got the final shot from Man City. Jesus Navas ran like a machine before crossing in for Samir Nasri to find the back of the net. 4-0 for Man City.

The late free-kick goal of Wayne Rooney was just an appeasing goal for Man United, and they knew they got lots to do after this shameful derby.

2. Manchester United 1-6 Manchester City (Oct. 2011)

This was, indeed, the most brilliant and excellent match for Manchester City, but on the contrary, the most embarrassing and shameful one for United. Since Man City changed its chairman and got invested with a tremendous amount of money, this was the first time they got that marvelous win in a derby.

This derby did shock the whole world, as Man Utd had destroyed Arsenal with eight goals in the match that was not long before. How could they easily be beaten with six goals in their home? No one could explain.

Mario Balotelli opened the festival for the Citizens with an early goal, before revealing his inside shirt with iconic words “Why always me?”. The turning point of the match came from the red card of Johnny Evan. The 10-man squad of Sir Alex Ferguson experienced the most embarrassing derby in their history.

Balotelli once again found the back of the net after a simple combination on the right side of Man City. Aguero, later on, added the third one in the 69th minute, which helped the Citizens lead 3-0. However, Darren Fletcher’s goal lighted a slight hope for Man Utd, but three goals in just four minutes after that would destroy everything at Old Trafford that day.

Edin Dzeko contributed two goals, while David Silva scored between them, which closed the most unforgettable Manchester derby in history.

Manchester United suffered the most horrible derby of all time since 1955. This was also a regrettable and bitter season of Man Utd when they witnessed the noisy neighbor win the Premier League title after 44 years of waiting.

1. Manchester United 4-3 Manchester City (Sep. 2009)

For us, this was the most memorable Manchester derby in Premier League history. Why? Let’s see what happened in that game.

Wayne Rooney, the alpha Red Devil, soon brought the joy to Old Trafford with an early opening goal after a skillful handle inside the penalty box. However, the mistake of goalkeeper Foster gave Gareth Barry the chance to equalize the game. The result was tied 1-1.

When the second half just took place for a few minutes, Fletcher once again helped United lead one goal with a strong header. However, Bellamy stepped up to regain the equalization for the Citizens.

This pair scored one goal for each team again to get the score 3-3 in the minute of the 90th. Well, do you think it was enough? No, it was not done yet.

The turning point was when referee Martin Atkinson added 6 minutes as additional time, which was just enough for a miracle to happen. And the most dramatic moment came from Michael Owen. He scored the most sensational and crucial goal in his career to secure a win for Man Utd after three times lead against Man City in this match.

The derby of Manchester was closed with the win 4-3 for the Red Devils, as Sir Alex Ferguson claimed with delight that this was the best derby of all time. The match was also voted the best game in the first two decades of the Premier League.

Wrapping up

You have just been showed the top greatest Manchester derbies in football history. As you may know, every derby between the Red Devils and the Citizens have its dramatic moments and factors: goals, contacts, injuries, red cards, foul, etc. But above all, they are the world’s classic matches in football history.

So, which is the best derby of Manchester in football history? Let’s share your idea now.