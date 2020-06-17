Did you know that the first chat system was launched in the United States back in 1971? It was designed by Berkeley graduate, Murray Turoff, and this technology was used exclusively by the United States government at that time. It was only in the early eighties that chats became available to the public. But at that moment, home Internet was an extremely rare phenomenon and inaccessible to most. Therefore, mass popularization of chats around the world was impossible.

The situation began to change dramatically only in the 2000s, when access to the Internet became accessible to a wider public, and the connection speed increased significantly. As a result, all kinds of communication formats have evolved – from primitive text to anonymous video chats. But the so-called chatroom even now occupies a special place in this area.

What is chatroom and why is it so popular?

Chat-room is a phenomenon that has formed as an offshoot of ordinary anonymous video chats. And in some situations, these concepts are even identical. We can give two definitions of the term “chat room:”

“Chat room for group discussion” — a virtual platform on which several people can simultaneously communicate with each other not tete-a-tete, but as if in one common group.

«Chat room with strangers» — this is a tete-a-tete communication platform.

Both definitions are correct. Therefore, do not be surprised that chatrooms on the Internet are called not only group web chats, but also anonymous chats with strangers.

Please, note! Do not confuse chatrooms with services for group conversations and video conferencing. For example, Skype, Zoom, or Discord. The latter are used to communicate with friends, acquaintances, colleagues, or players in online games. Cam chat room is usually based on the principle of randomness, connecting random users in one “room.” The users themselves can also choose the “room”. For example, based on a topic of interest to them — cinema, music, computer games, etc.

Chat room for 2 people: more than mere entertainment

In 2020, for obvious reasons, online communication has reached a new level in the entire developed world. For many people, it made it possible to retain work, perform their job duties remotely, and receive wages. The services for online conferences have helped thousands of companies stay afloat and survive strict quarantine measures without significant damages.

Does this mean that chatrooms and video services are only needed by people for work? Of course not! For millions of people around the world, an online chatroom is primarily entertainment and an opportunity to meet new interesting people. And this has become especially important under the current conditions.

We offer you to consider several chat rooms:

CooMeet. This is a popular chatroom that connects you with a random user and gives you the opportunity to communicate on almost any topic. One of the main advantages of this website is that you can only search for people of a certain gender. It is very convenient if you want to find a person for a relationship.

VR Chat от Steam. The service has been operating since 2017, and it is based on user communication in virtual reality. Participants create their own avatars and fall into a virtual space where they can communicate with their voice, as well as interact with other participants in every possible way. In many ways, VR Chat is unique, but you need a VR headset to use it.

Chatrandom. The website is a classic chat roulette with strangers. However, there is also chat room support. The user can go into one of the available rooms and start chatting with people there or rely on luck and let the website randomly pick up a conversation partner.

Omegle. This is one of the first random chat rooms in history. It provides the basic functionality of almost any modern chatroulette with strangers. But there is one additional function – the ability to communicate only with students of your university. To do this, just enter the official email of the educational institution in a special field. After confirmation, the system will only search for contacts from your college or university.

There is another interesting service that we did not include in the list because of its specificity — “Hangouts” on the PlayStation 4. In fact, this is also a chatroom in which friends and players of one team can gather. Moreover, such a “party” can be both closed to outsiders, and publicly available. There is no video connection here, only text and voice communication. But given that a conversation usually occurs during a game, in this case, the image of the interlocutor will only be distracting. Of course, this is not a chatroom in its classical understanding, but its functions are very similar.

Chatroom for several people or tete-a-tete communication – what shall you choose?

Despite some similarities, these are quite different services. And the communication formats are different. Therefore, we can only give basic recommendations depending on your goals:

If you want to expand your social circle and talk with people on topics that are interesting to you, select chatrooms. A very active conversation usually takes place here, there are a lot of excellent interlocutors and, in general, the conversation is very lively.

If your goal is to find a soulmate or a like-minded person, choose random chat roulette. Talking tête-à-tête, you will have more opportunities to get to know your interlocutor, discuss some personal issues, and tell about yourself. Indeed, in the chatrooms, sometimes it gets chaotic and crazy and it is easy to stay unnoticed.

If you want to have a good time talking, both options will suit you. Try and decide what you like best. Or alternate these formats for a change.

Remember that any chatroom is an opportunity for single people to find like-minded people, talk heart to heart, and brighten up their leisure time. Do not deprive yourself of such pleasure. Especially now, when live communication is limited. May you find pleasant interlocutors and get vivid impressions from new acquaintances!