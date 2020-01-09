Even if Melbourne reigns as Australia’s main university city, Sydney remains a major adversary, surpassing itself in 2019 compared to its rank in the QS Student Cities Rankings ranking. Sydney is just behind Melbourne due to its large, varied and comprehensive higher education system. The city is also ranked 4th in the world for its academic excellence, reflecting the high standard of living inside and outside the city and thus its popularity among students.

There are many universities located in this city and some of them are even ranked highly in the world. The top 5 university in Sydney often include:

1. The University of Sydney (USYD)

Founded in 1850, it is today the first and most prestigious of the universities in Sydney. The University of Sydney is one of the top three universities in the country and ranks 42nd in the QS 2020 world university ranking. It is one of the best public teaching and research universities, welcoming more than 50,000 students, as well as 3,000 employees, and particularly excelling in the humanities and social sciences, engineering and technology. The University of Sydney offers its students 400 study courses and more than 200 clubs and associations, both school and out of school. Almost 29% of students are international.

Five Nobel, two Crafoord, six prime ministers and 24 judges who sat on the Australian High Court are graduating from the ranks of the university.

2. University of New South Wales (UNSW)

Considered one of the best universities in the country, University of New South Wales ranks among the top 50 in the world according to the 2020 QS University Ranking, thanks in particular to excellent results in accounting and finance, law, and civil engineering.

Established in 1949, UNSW is a founding member of several university networks, such as the “Group of Eight”, Universitas 21, the Association of Pacific Rim Universities and the Global Alliance of Technological Universities. It focuses its research efforts in the fields of renewable energy, climate change and the development of vital medical treatments, such as those against cancer, as well as advanced technologies and social sciences. The UNSW maintains exchange and research partnerships with 200 universities around the world. To date, its researchers are most renowned for their work on solar energy, HIV treatment and quantum computers.

The university has more than 50,000 students, more than 25% of whom are international, from nearly 130 countries.

3. University of Technology Sydney (UTS)

Founded in 1988, University of Technology Sydney is a young, dynamic and innovative university, although its origins actually date back to the 1870s. The UTS has a very active community of 40,000 students, including more than 11,000 international students from 120 countries. It offers 130 undergraduate and 210 postgraduate courses in architecture, commerce, town planning, design, communication, education, engineering, information technology, international relations, law, obstetrics, nursing, pharmacy and science.

Being one of the best universities of technology in the country, UTS belongs to the network of technological universities of Australia ( Australian Technology Network of Universities), a group of five innovative and enterprising universities focused on collaborations with industry, government and field research in order to provide practical and professional education.

4. Macquarie University (MU)

Macquarie University, just over 50 years old, is also one of the best universities in Australia and is among the 2% of the best universities in the world according to the QS University Ranking. It has 40,000 students, including 24% international students from over 120 countries, studying in five departments, a university hospital center (Macquarie University Hospital) and a business school (Macquarie Graduate School of Management).

Renowned for its expertise in disciplines, such as commerce, health and medical sciences, Macquarie is also among the top 100 establishments.in accounting and finance, earth and marine sciences, communication, culture and journalism, English language and literature, linguistics and psychology, geography and law.

Its infrastructure has recently benefited from an investment of more than a billion dollars, and the establishment offers numerous scholarships as indicated on the site of the University of Macquarie.

5. Western Sydney University (UWS)

The UWS is beautiful to have been founded in 1989. It inherited the achievements of institutions whose origins date back to the beginning of the 19th century. According to the Times Higher Education studies on higher education, it ranks among the 3% of the best universities in the world. Western Sydney University welcomes more than 44,000 students, about 13% of whom are international students.

The university has 6 campuses and each of them has its own character. The classes are small. You will be able to study in the fields of arts and humanities, engineering and urban planning, information technology and computer science, health sciences, nursing and obstetrics, psychology.

Its reputation for research contributes to making it one of the best universities in the country, 80% of its research being rated “equal to or greater than the world standard” according to the Excellence in Research for Australia program.

Conclusion

These are top 5 universities in Sydney. Supposed that you want to study in Sydney, you can first consider these five universities.