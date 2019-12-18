Singing in the rain, of course, is very delighting. But how do you feel driving the rain? That is a no-no for most drivers. Driving in the rain comes with many disadvantages because there are high chances that something unexpected is going to happen. Naturally, this feeds anxiety, which is to be avoided when driving.

According to a recent report released by the United States Department of Transportation, the average number of rain-related accidents amounts up to about 950,000. It shows that you are putting your life at risk when driving in the rain because the odds are against you. However, there are ways to reduce the risk associated with driving in the rain. There are specific safety tips you should know in case you find yourself in this challenging situation.

Right here, we will be sharing five safety tips for driving in the rain. These are not just random tips; they collected directly from the Driving School Association of the US, Carsellzone and other professionals in the automobile industry. This way, you will be able to drive safely in the rain and avoid unnecessary accidents.

The Top 5 Safety Tips To Drive In The Rain

Turn on those headlights

While driving in the rain, one of the significant problems that you will always encounter is a reduction of visibility. The raindrops will cover the wide-screen of your car, water the glass, and also cause dew that will prevent you from seeing oncoming vehicles.

To prevent this, the best you can do is to make sure the wipers of your car are fully functional with an effective regulator. Wipers help improve your visibility by wiping off the excess rain on the surface of your screen. For you to make the most out of your wiper during the storm, you need to make sure it can be regulated or controlled.

Another way to checkmate the visibility problems you are most likely to have when driving in the rain, it is necessary for you to put on the headlights of your car. That gives you a better chance of seeing the cars ahead of you, most notably when driving on a highway. Also, you need to turn on the low beams and your windshield wipers while driving. Apart from being a safety tip, it’s a traffic law that must be obeyed whenever rain is falling.

Beware of hydroplaning

The word hydroplaning is a technical term used to describe a situation that occurs when the tires lose traction in wet weather. It is a common problem that usually occurs when driving on the road above 35 miles per hour, or when your tires have undergone extensive wear, and this often leads to serious road accidents.

To prevent this from getting out of control, the first thing you have to do is to take your legs off the gas pedal (note: Never try to apply the brakes immediately to take control of hydroplaning tires, this will only cause you more troubles). While doing this, calmly steer the wheels of your car straight until you are finally able to regain control.

In case your car begins to spin, you need to slowly turn the wheel of your car in the same direction. The fear and anxiety that comes with this can’t be excused, but you need to keep calm and avoid turning the wheels of your car against the direction of the initial spin. Also, try to avoid jerking the wheels of the vehicle while trying to regain control.

Finally, you need to apply the brakes smoothly and stop the car to either get help or wait for the rain to stop.

Turn off cruise control

Drivers often make the mistake of turning on the cruise control of their car to help maintain a steady speed while driving. That is a bad idea and should be discarded. It is a significant problem because of the menace that accompanies driving in the rain, which is hydroplaning. There is a high tendency that you won’t be able to control your vehicle when it comes to hydroplaning because it will tend to move faster instead of slowing down.

The best way to prevent this is to turn off the cruise control of your car and drive manually with all your senses heightened.

Avoid standing water and exercise extra caution at intersections

When driving in the rain, you should expect that certain parts of the road will be flooded with water, and most times, you are going to miss this out and jump into it unknowingly. You need to watch out for this part of the road and avoid standing water.

Also, you need to watch out for an intersection while on the highway. Driving on the highway in the rain reduces your level of visibility and makes it quite difficult for you to see cars that are ahead of you. When driving, make sure you watch out for intersections and reduce your speed.

Think and Drive Consciously

By now, you should be well informed about driving in bad weather. With this guide, you will be able to keep yourself and your car safe.