One of the main reasons people love using makeup is that it highlights their facial features. When you apply eyeliner, you probably want to emphasize your eyes, as well as look stylish, however, if your eyes are sensitive, the beauty products that you use can easily backfire.

If you have sensitive eyes, you are probably looking for an eyeliner that will not cause pain, swelling, or redness – and if you are in this situation, you might find this article quite helpful. The text below will feature a tutorial on how to choose the best eyeliner, as well as a list of the best ones you can choose for sensitive eyes. Let’s take a closer look:

What to Consider When Searching For an Eyeliner

When you are looking for an eyeliner, there are some important things that you should consider. These things include:

Is it Waterproof? – Rain, a beach party, even a sad film can cause your eyeliner to smear, hence, you will probably extremely appreciate it if it is waterproof. This means that it will not smudge when it comes in contact with liquids, and it will also stay on your face for a longer period of time. What Colors Can I Choose From? – Although you can find eyeliners in a wide range of colors, you should opt for one that will match the clothes you have, as well as one that will fit your personal taste. So, if you want one that is not black, you should always check if there are several color options. What About The Type? – You’ll need to choose between a few application methods. For example, some people prefer liquid eyeliners, while others prefer a pencil one. Hence, think about which one is easier for you to use and apply to your eyes, especially since they are quite different. If you want to find out some tips and tricks for applying eyeliner, check out Maybelline for more info. Is it Organic? – If your goal is to avoid using beauty products that contain harmful chemicals and preservatives, you should look for an eyeliner that is organic. This will ensure that you choose something that will not harm your skin and one that will not cause any problems for your sensitive eyes.

Top 5 Eyeliners That You Can Opt For if You Have Sensitive Eyes

1. Ecco Bella

Pros: Multiple Colors, Pencil Type, Light, Organic

Cons: Not Waterproof

Perhaps one of the best ones you can opt for, Ecco Bella is completely manufactured from natural ingredients. It is produced by using vegetable oil, as well as botanical ingredients, hence, you should not worry about it being harmful to our environment. This means that it does not contain preservatives, so, you should not worry about damaging your skin.

An interesting thing about it is that you can also use it as an eyebrow pencil, so, by using it for both your eyes and brows, you can achieve that perfect glamorous look that you wanted. There is also a wide range of color options, hence, you’ll be able to find something that complements your outfit.

2. Physicians Formula

Pros: Waterproof, Liquid, Smudge-Proof

Cons: One Color, Not Organic, Heavy

Now, if you always wanted longer eyelashes, as well as a perfect eyeliner for sensitive eyes, you must choose this 2-in-1 liquid eyeliner that covers both things. Additionally, it is hypoallergenic and dermatologically tested, so you can rest assured that it will not harm your eyes. If you wear contact lenses frequently, you will love this beauty product.

3. New York

Pros: Waterproof, Multiple Colors, Pencil, Light

Cons: Not Organic

The manufacturer of this product is one of the biggest beauty industry names out there, Maybelline. And, there is a reason why this brand is the most trusted and loved brands. It produces products that are natural and that work well, and this specific item can easily serve as evidence for this.

Firstly, it is work mentioning that is comes in a wide range of colors, and the pencil is designed with a small top which allows you to be precise when applying it. It is also waterproof, which means that you do not have to worry about it smudging during the entire day outside.

4. Inika Organic

Pros: Multiple Colors, Pencil, Organic, Light

Cons: Not Waterproof

If you really care about being 100 percent organic, this Inika eyeliner might be what you are looking for. The formula is created with specific natural ingredients, as well as minerals. The creamy formula will glide smoothly and it also dries quickly, hence, if you are in a rush, you will not have to wait for it to dry before heading outside.

The tip of the pencil will allow you to quickly apply it to your eyes and the colors that you can choose from are incredible. Although it is not waterproof, it does last long, which means that you can put it on in the morning and perhaps fix it a little bit after 6 to 7 hours. If you are ingredient-conscious, you should definitely choose this pencil.

5. Mia Adora

Pros: Waterproof, Pencil, Organic, Light

Cons: One Color

If you are looking for something that is extremely waterproof, you should look no further. Yup, it is quite easy to say that you can use it while swimming as well! The tip is retractable, hence, you can create both thicker and thinner lines. So, simply draw your all-time-favorite cat-eye, and you will be good to go.

This beauty product is perfect for sensitive eyes and if not, the company behind it offers a 30-day payback guarantee. If you are seeking for something that will not hurt your eyes and skin, as well as something that is incredibly waterproof, you should choose to buy this eyeliner.

Conclusion

So, now that you know what the best eyeliners are, as well as what to consider when looking for one, you should not waste any more time. Instead, you should start searching online, as well as brick-and-mortar businesses for an eyeliner that will not cause any problems for your sensitive eyes.