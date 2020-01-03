It is hard to find a person on this planet that does not love some type of chocolate. Still, it is also not a secret that consuming too much chocolate is not healthy for our organism.

But, is that complete truth?

Well, a couple of years ago, this might be a correct statement. Still, we now have chocolates that are combined with CBD that have a lot better impact on our health. If you haven’t tried one yet, you should visit Botanicam and check which products you can try out.

We know that many people hesitate to try out CBD candies because they are not familiar with this subject. More precisely, they are not sure if this product is safe.

It is safe, and do not compare it with THC.

CBD or Cannabidiol is non-psychoactive and it balances the impact that THC has on our organism. So, eating a CBD chocolate is not going to hurt you.

Here are some of the delicious products that we suggest you try out.

Good Vibes Dark Chocolate

Are you looking for a chocolate that is non-GMO, gluten-free, and vegan-friendly? Well, all these properties you can find in this product. You should know that each product they offer to the audience is a third party lab tested. That means that this chocolate meets industry standards that are outlined in the Farm Bill.

This product contains 5mb of CBD per piece. In total, that is 140mb of CBD per entire chocolate which puts it on the list of “strongest” chocolates on the market. Thanks to this property, the chocolate can calm your nerves and relax you.

Cannabidiol Life

This chocolate deserves to be on the list because it is gluten-free and totally natural. Each sweet bite of this product contains 15mg of CBD. The chocolate pieces are made of several different ingredients. Some of them are

Fresh Cream

Molasses

Tapioca Syrup

Cane Sugar

Ole Hemp Extract

Vanilla Extract, and

Cocoa

Lulu’s Chocolate

This product is organically mixed with 78% cacao dark chocolate. Besides that, it also contains extra terpenes that are improving the health effect of the chocolate. Just like the previous two chocolates, this one is gluten-free, vegan and organic. If you check their website, you will see the third-party lab test reports that prove the quality of this chocolate.

There are two different chocolate bars that this company produces – mini and normal. Minibars contain 20mg of CBD, while normal bars are a bit stronger and they contain 80mg of CBD.

We suggest you try out mini bars if you are a first-time consumer of CBD chocolates.

Therapeutic Treats

Therapeutic Treats is maybe not the strongest CBD chocolate on the market. Still, it offers more CBD chocolates than other companies on the market. You can find them in two different versions – standard chocolate and extra-strength chocolate. The first type of product contains 60mg while the second one contains 120mg of CBD per bar.

Still, both types of product come in different flavors that contain different natural ingredients. For example, you will be able to find a mix of butter and honey and mix of raspberries and cinnamon. Additionally, some products contain calcium and fiber as well.

The company uses a CO2 extraction method to make these CBD chocolates. This means that they do not use chemical solvents that can have a negative influence on your health. Besides that, the CO2 extraction method improves the concentration of CBD and other terpenes and cannabinoids.

Veggimins

Okay, veggimins are actually chocolate hearts that contain CBD. Their purpose is to provide the users with an optimal daily dose for an affordable price. Each package has 30 chocolate hearts. Still, there are two types of hearts. The first one only contains 2mb of CBD. In that case, you should consume no more than 5 hearts per day.

On the other hand, there are chocolate hears that contain 10mb per heart. If you choose to buy this sort of hearts, then the entire jar should last for 30 days.

Conclusion: Why Should I Use CBD Chocolate?

It is the right moment to realize that some chocolates are not as unhealthy as you think. CBD chocolates can help you with different things like

Reduced Anxiety

Pain Relief

Better Sleep

Relaxation

Decreased Inflammation, etc.

More precisely, we understand that some days are full of stress and negativity. Each time you feel nervous, you should grab a piece of this type of chocolate.

Besides that, chocolate itself has different phytochemicals like polyphenols with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Because of that, the combination of these CBD and chocolate is perfect for relaxation and calmness.