Looking for the best spy app for Android phones to keep an eye on your children or your employees? We have the list of the top 5 Android spy apps to use in 2020, and we are sure you will find one that fits your needs!

2020 has arrived, and yet the search for the best spy app for Android phones continues. Android spyware is used by parents all over the world in order to keep a check on what their children are doing on their personal phones and whether they’re safe or not. Such cell phone spyware for Android phones is also used by employers who want to ensure that their employees are working efficiently on the job and not wasting time on their personal devices.

The hidden spy apps for Androids are great at what they do because of their stealthy nature. They don’t let the owner of the phone know that they have been installed on their device and work in the background to track all the data that you want to be tracked.

In short, Android spyware is very popular around the world, and there are some very valid reasons to use it in certain cases. That is why we have listed the best spy apps for Android phones, so you may find something that suits your personal needs.

Spyzie

Spyzie reviews online will tell you that it’s one of the most widely used and one of the best spy apps for Android devices out there. Spyzie can track a whole host of things, including text messages, phone calls, location, typed words, photos and videos, contacts, WhatsApp, Instagram, Snapchat, and a lot more. The user interface is clean and intuitive, making it easy to actually use the app and make sense of the tracked data as well. Most of the Spyzie reviews by users are positive; you can see it here, which is a testimonial to the app’s stable and efficient performance.

Spyzie can be used for a monthly fee of $29.99. If you decide to get a three-month license, then you have to pay only $49.99, which makes it a very good deal. You can also use a short free trial of the app before purchasing it.

XNSPY

XNSPY is one of those Android spy apps that combine basic features with much more advanced ones to make sure that everyone can make use of the app. This app can be used as a GPS tracker for kids and also as an advanced tool to control their phone activities. You can use this Android spyware to track calls, messages, GPS locations, emails, websites visited, multimedia files, and more. Where XNSPY shines is in its ability to remotely control a phone, keep logs of WiFi networks the target device has connected to, use a keylogger to see what is being typed on the phone, track WhatsApp activities without rooting an Android phone, and recording phone calls and also the surroundings of the device.

All of this can be had for a price of $149.99 if you choose to get billed per year. If you don’t need all these features, then you will have to pay $99.99 per year.

mSpy

mSpy is one of the best spy apps for Android because it merges a healthy set of features with excellent performance and customer support. This cell phone spyware for Android has made a name for itself based on these aspects. mSpy can track all phone calls, messages, media files, websites opened, emails, and much more. If you manage to root the Android device you wish to spy on, then mSpy can also track the various messaging apps like Facebook Messenger, Instagram, WhatsApp, and more.

The Basic package of mSpy can be used for a price of $29.99 per month. For a Premium license, you’ll have to pay $69.99, which is a pretty high number. However, if you opt to get a yearly license, then you pay only $199.99 for the Premium version.

FlexiSPY

Other than all the features mentioned before that other apps have, FlexiSPY adds a whole lot of other powerful features to its arsenal as well. These features are found in the Extreme version of the app and include phone call recording, making spy calls, recording of calls on any communication app, deletion of certain keywords from SMS, taking application screenshots, stopping itself from being uninstalled, and many more. All of this makes FlexiSPY one of the most powerful phone spy apps for Android

If you want all these features, you will have to pay $199 for three months. If that’s too much and you don’t need all these features, you can get the Lite version for $29.95 per month or the Premium version for $68 per month.

MobiStealth

MobiStealth is yet another one of the hidden spy apps for Android that offer all the tracking features anyone would need. It doesn’t go to extremes like FlexiSPY but still has all the tools that you’d expect. You can track calls and messages, media files, websites, emails, locations, and also apps like WhatsApp, Skype, and more. The app works in stealth-like other such parental control apps and gives you access to all you need to know.

MobiStealth can be used for $59.99 per month for the Pro version and for $69.99 for the Pro-X version, which adds a lot more functionality like social media tracking, listening to phone surroundings, and call recording.

So, these are the best spy apps you can get for Android devices in 2020. Keep in mind that before you pay for any Android spy apps, always check out the trial versions or the demos to see if the features work like you need them to.