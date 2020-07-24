If you find yourself just discovering the game of roulette and are keen to play it online, then right here, you can learn the top 10 tips that will most definitely improve your chances of winning.

Roulette is a casino classic. It comes in many different forms and can be played as a virtual table game, much like a slot machine. It’s also available to players as a live table game format where you are able to play against live dealers.

1. Understand the odds before placing a bet

Roulette offers players the highest single odd of any game. So, you can win a lot of money by betting on just one number, or you can win a small amount by betting multiple numbers. The more numbers you bet, the more chances you have of winning. There are so many various opportunities to win whilst at the roulette table, it adds to the entertainment and maintains roulette as one of the most popular casino games ever made.

If you add a chip to a number, the probability of hitting the number is very low, so the profit is quite high. On the same chip, you can split a bet to include multiple numbers in the table or an entire row, column or even half of the table. Many new roulette players make the mistake of spending money on a particular number without realizing that it is easier to win by betting on, or rejecting, multiple numbers. So, if you want to know how to win at roulette, first you need to know how the game works statistically.

2. Try out different betting systems, but don’t over trust them

You may have seen roulette players question and alter their bets on the roulette table depending on whether they win or not. You are probably following a certain system of play. There are a lot of them. Some require you to bet more at a higher risk, but should you win, you haven’t really gained any profit.

If you go through all the literature that has tips on how to play casino roulette, you will find that most of the gambling systems offer unnecessary advice. What’s more, even those that appear mathematically credible, like the Martingale system, are equally impractical for developing roulette strategies that work in the real world.

3. Polarized wheels do not exist online

The diagonal wheel does not exist online. In the past, roulette has grown a lot because the tilt wheel shows certain numbers more often than others. This is because when the ball spins and hits the shuttle, it can cause micro-effects that can theoretically change the motion of the ball to land to some extent. Additionally, some wheels may not have their incline completely flat, and this slight tendency may cause some numbers to outperform others.

While this phenomenon can (albeit rarely) occur in some live casinos, don’t worry about the internet. Online roulette uses a random number generator to determine the outcome of each spin, not physics. For this reason, every turn and every number is completely fair and completely random. So, if you want to use different roulette tips to find bias in online games then you are wasting your time. Knowing how to win at online roulette is not a problem, but a disciplined betting program.

4. Find a good casino you can trust

When you walk into a big casino like Christchurch Casino in New Zealand, you know that the operator is legal, honest and trustworthy. In the online world, however, things look a little different. There are hundreds of online casinos to choose from, and some are very honest, some are questionable, and you have to identify them.

Make sure the website you play online roulette is legitimate and has a strong tradition of paying a lucky winner. Comparison websites like onlinecasinonewzealand.nz exist to pass on independent reviews and write-ups for New Zealand players.

5. Familiarize yourself with roulette variations

Do you think that all roulette games have 38 run numbers (1 – 36, 0 and 00)? Well, you’re wrong if you think the answer is yes.

There are several variations of roulette, including European roulette. The euro version consists of only 37 digits without double zeros. However, before you are happy with the possibility that the opportunity is much better, you should know that the fees are not the same. So, before you play roulette, you need to know how much you can win and what edge the house can have over you. Knowing how to win at roulette is just one step towards financial freedom. In fact, in the long run, you will never make a profit if you don’t impose a tactical strategy on the game doesn’t offer the right opportunities, or the board parameters are different.

6. Do not drink and play

You can lose more than you expect while drinking and playing roulette. Alcohol obscures your judgment, and if you don’t budget money, you’re more likely to make stupid bets. Always keep a clear head when looking for ways to win at roulette.

7. Never bet more than you can afford

Also play to what you can afford. Never, ever go over your limits as a player, it’s rule number one in self-management.

Set a budget, choose the most appropriate bet and follow the bet carefully. You will find that making money is much easier when you think strategically, because it is all about expanding the profit margins, not depleting them.

8. The gambler’s fallacy

If you’ve lost a row of games, the gambler’s fallacy tells you that you’re bound to win big next time. It’s the thrill of the persistent chase and it is incorrect. The idea that you will win soon because you have not yet won is the opposite of truth.

9. The perfect software to support you

The quality of gaming accounts for so much, and you want to be supported by the best software there is, so your time is not wasted on boring and non-profitable games. Developers that are key to your success are company’s like Evolution Gaming. They make the best live streaming games online. If you are looking for quality in a casino and their games, for the best live dealer tables, then this is what you should be looking for.

Other top developers include NetEnt and Microgaming.

10. Understand that casinos always have advantages

The casino is not a charity. Casinos are designed to look after themselves first. No matter what type of casino you are playing online or in what country, there is always an edge in the game that you must overcome.

This does not mean that the house always wins all bets. People leave casinos winning thousands, tens of thousands, and even hundreds of thousands by playing, but the reality is these numbers are low. Much of this is achieved by winning roulette and players following selective roulette tips. After all, there are more losers than winners, so it’s important to remember this beforehand.

Overall, roulette is a great game whether you win or not. While we all want someone to tell us some secret roulette tips and show us how to win roulette at a casino, the point is, not everyone wins the game. However, if you follow the roulette tips described in this article, you will find that you are more likely to win. Additionally, you can play the game with more confidence, now you know how winning is possible, if you are lucky.