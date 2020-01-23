Quality education is not only about how fast a student can learn new things. Education is a very complex process and it requires dedication by the teacher and a good response from the student who is willing to cooperate and participate in classes. When the relationship between the teacher and the students reaches the point where there is trust and good communication, then both the students and the teacher can be so relaxed that the teaching process goes a lot easier. There are many ways for teachers to help their students learn new things and study the planned lessons.

Learning with the right strategies

Every student is different and a good teacher knows how to approach every student based on the way he or she learns best. So if a teacher notices that a certain student has trouble with learning just by listening, the teacher introduces flashcards, video samples or anything else that can enhance the learning process. On the other hand, when a student has problems with talking in front of everyone, then offering a choice to the student about the way he wants to be graded helps the students feel that he’s in control. This shows interest and respect towards the students and the effort the teacher is making certainly won’t go unnoticed.

Switching class styles and activities gives the students a chance to try out different things and they feel the excitement necessary for being open towards new experiences. Explaining the link between the lessons you teach and the everyday life occasions is a very fruitful approach that will certainly facilitate the learning process. When the teacher shares a little bit of his experience related to the topic in question, it sparks curiosity and engagement which is certainly necessary for a good class.

The students don’t only learn just pure facts, the purpose of education is to teach the students how to form their opinions and be able to assess various situations objectively. In order to do this teachers often present a problem to the students, giving them the opportunity to solve it step by step. This is a great way to teach the students how to present and explain their point of view, how to cooperate, and to have a good debate in order to come to a solution. This not only leads to the solution of the problem, but it also develops various skills of the students along the way. It teaches them how to cooperate, but also how to find the right arguments that will help them win the debate.

A good teacher asks the questions and only helps his students to navigate through the process without giving definite answers. One way of helping the students come to the right answer is by providing various resources and teaching them how to recognize what is important and what is not. Presenting a lesson doesn’t always need to be straightforward. It is the opportunity to teach the students various things and the more the students practice to think with their own hands instead of just learning from the books, the more successful they get in life. Creativity is a very important thing in all areas of life and it can be developed.

Technology as a tool for education

The 21st century is all about technology. There is no way that we can forbid it and there is no need to. It is important to teach the students all the benefits of using technology, but also presenting the dangers that it carries. There are numerous ways for technology to enable faster learning. The Internet is an endless source of information which makes the process of learning much easier. Presenting information by using various content that incorporates audio, video, image and text together provides a better opportunity for students to learn necessary things.

Digital resources are now used by the teachers around the world as a way to demonstrate something that is crucial for the lesson, that provides necessary information concerning the topic, to encourage students to participate in the activities related to the class and it is also a valuable source of information for the students who want to learn at their own pace.

Writing and sharing essays is a lot easier online and with so many tools available for checking grammar and spelling mistakes, it leaves less room for missing something that can have a significant impact on their grade.

Technology should be embraced, instead of avoided. Schools around the world have adopted these practices so it is not unusual to see the student using an iPad during class for numerous tasks. New generations simply don’t see the point of writing endlessly, when there are various apps for recording that can be played anytime, anywhere. Some students simply learn easier by listening, than by reading. It is necessary to keep an open mind and maintain connection and the quality relationship between teachers and students.

When teachers start the teaching process with the intention of understanding students and the goal of finding the best approach, the effort will be rewarded generously. Teachers are extremely valuable for the students and they serve as guides who not only teach the facts from the lessons but also teach the students how to live a good life.

The important thing is to use technology with a purpose because using it just for the sake of engagement without the end goal may just be the loss of time. The new generations have a valuable opportunity to develop their skills while in school which will position them better on the market when they start working. It is evident that this century is all about having multiple skills and constant development is necessary. Being up to date is crucial for keeping up with all kinds of demands we may encounter.