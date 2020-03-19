HR departments at most companies have a lot of tasks and duties to take care of. These range from ensuring the workplace is safe, to be compliant with labor laws. However, one of the most important is recruiting. Without recruiting well, you may not feel confident about the staff at your company. This could hurt the overall performance of your business.

Unfortunately, recruiting can be a time-consuming task. This is especially true if you are an HR professional with a million and one other things to do. However, if you are too busy to recruit, there are ways you can save time when it comes to the recruitment process.

This article is going to go over a few different ways to save time when recruiting for open positions at your company. Also, it can help you understand better which processes will take place during recruiting time.

Use Tools and Technology

One of the best ways to save time when it comes to the recruiting process and your HR duties as a whole is by using technology. It’s 2020 so embrace the tech influence and use it to the maximum. It can’t eliminate the human touch, but it can speed up the unnecessary time eating procedures. The various types of technology out there in the HR space have been able to optimize many processes and cut down on the amount of time needed to complete them.

In particular, some tools have been increasingly helpful at making recruitment and hiring easier than ever before. For example, an applicant tracking system can manage and organize candidates and their resumes, as well as sort through them to find the best and most qualified person for the job.

Be sure to learn how Applicant Tracking Systems work, as that can be very beneficial for making sure you are using them correctly.

The use of social networks is highly recommended for 2020 and the following years. More and more people are spending days on their gadgets, so you can just put an ad for a certain position through Instagram, Facebook and Twitter and your email can be full of CVs within a day. LinkedIn is an exception from the previous group since it is actually a social network with the main goal to recruit and bond the right people. Its whole system is oriented towards managing HR.

Create Email Templates Ahead of Time

While email has been around for decades, it is still among the most tried and true ways to communicate at work. In fact, the average worker will send dozens of emails on any given day to coworkers, bosses or even potential customers.

That already sounds like a lot, but there is a good chance that your average HR professional or recruiter will send more. This is because they often need to reach out to several candidates to set up interviews, thank them for applying, ask for references and several other things. As you could imagine, writing all of these emails can waste a lot of time.

Instead of starting them all from scratch, creating a template for some common kinds of emails that you send can save a lot of time and energy. Every email should have unique personal details of the recipient, but many can share the same general elements.

Another solution might be the use of Project Managing or organizing tools. Slack, Trello or Basecamp can easily fasten the process of writing tons of emails by converting those emails into “projects” and tasks, where everyone can access. Communication can be done through comments or updates of tasks. For the hiring process, this can speed up internal agreements for days or even weeks! Those apps are certainly handy when considering digital nomads or remote workers as new team members. Not only they can help you do work fast, but they can track the workflow from the whole team!

Have a Talent Pipeline Ahead of Time

One of the biggest time wasters when it comes to recruiting has to be finding qualified candidates. Only a small portion of those applying for your position will likely be qualified for it. Sifting through hundreds of resumes to find the 10 that you would consider hiring can be incredibly cumbersome. The software as Applicant Tracking Systems can help, as we previously suggested, but sometimes your previous experience can help you as well!

So the idea is to consider setting up a talent pipeline. This essentially means you will have a couple of candidates or individuals in mind for a certain role. Having this pipeline may even be able to save you from having to advertise a job at all, thus cutting down on how long it will take to recruit and hire.

But how do you create this pipeline? Well, this can be done via pre-screening from a previous list of candidates, looking at referrals, looking on social media or finding them at conferences. This will involve approaching and reaching out to them based on your needs, and then being sure to stay in touch with them, as well. Basically it means – looking for particular things. Not only the level of education, but if someone has been working in certain programs before, or how he/she can handle the situation you create as a pre-task.

Conclusion

In conclusion, if you are too busy to recruit, we hope that this article has been able to help you save time and optimize your process. Take care when choosing your HR persona (or the team) that will lead your recruiting process. Sometimes he/she or they can understand the process well, but not the certain needs of the company. This is a key point why it is important that someone from the company also participates in the recruiting process. If that is you, and you are overwhelmed with ordinary tasks, then follow our guidelines and act smart!