Everyone knows that you can’t view stories on Instagram anonymously. After viewing the stories, a list of users who viewed them is generated. But sometimes you need to browse Instagram stories and go unnoticed. There are many different reasons for this. For example, you want to view the Instagram of an ex-girlfriend or ex-boyfriend. Or you are looking for the stories of your business competitors. Maybe you want to track down a person with whom you are at odds or secretly in love, or you have other equally important reasons for doing so.

Therefore, if you still really want to view stories anonymously there are several ways to do this. Check this site for more details.

In this review, we will tell you about some of the Instagram secrets that not everyone knows. These tips will allow you to view any stories in an open account in “invisible” mode.

Online Stories Viewer Services

Probably the most imprudent thing to do is to enter your login and password from Instagram anywhere except the official service. Therefore, the first thing we will consider is the options where this is not required.

This kind of service can often be unavailable because Instagram is against being bypassed. We provide several services of anonymous viewing of histories at once. So that if anything happens, you could find a worker.

Gramster

A simple service for anonymous viewing of Stories of any Instagram user. Go to the service website and enter your account name.

Later you will receive all the stories made by this account in the last 24 hours.

After the Gramster service has shown all the video and photo stories from the last 24 hours, you can click on one of them and save it to your device.

Weynstag.com

It is another service for anonymous viewing of Stories. This tool allows you to upload photos and video images of users to your desktop or mobile device directly from the browser, as well as view them online. You can view it in full-screen mode if the program is opened in a computer browser (the current version of any browser is suitable).

Storyinsta.com

This service is more beautiful in terms of the interface, it is also well suited for anonymous viewing of stories. The service is adaptive to viewing on a computer, iPhone, and Android phone.

Like the previously reviewed services, Storyinsta.com has in its functionality the ability to download videos. You can also view not only those stories that were made in 24 hours, but also earlier ones that are marked as important.

The advantages of online services:

The main advantage of each service of this plan is absolute anonymity. You do not have to worry about what the owner of the account will find out about you because when using the service you do not log in to your account. Easy to use, suitable even for beginners. No need to install additional programs, extensions, applications. Ability to download Stories, posts, photos, and user avatars. Multilingual support services. Almost all of these online resources are translated into different languages for your convenience. Available use of the services on both your computer and phone.

Creating a fairy profile for browsing the Stories

This method is for those who do not want to use any programs and online services. Here everything is very simple – you need to create a “dummy” page with fictitious data in advance. Currently, Instagram allows you to re-create accounts. For example, if the main account is linked to a phone number, it will be easy to create a new account if you use a free email address.

It is a good option to view Stories of your competitors unnoticed. By the way, now you can log in to the app and change your accounts with one click. All this works perfectly on any Android phone, as well as on an iPhone.

This way has a few disadvantages:

The author of publications will see that his stories are viewed from some obscure account, but may not pay attention to this. Lack of complete anonymity, since if you have a very strong desire and interest, your fake page can be tracked by phone number. Therefore, register this page to a new phone number. If Stories are published only for best friends and you are not included in this list, you will not be able to view such stories. You will not be able to do this even if you subscribe to a closed account from a fake page. The need to register a new page.

Anonymous viewing via Android/iPhone apps

Several applications allow you to browse Instagram Stores incognito. However, not all of them can be trusted, because some of them request your data – login/password from Facebook or Instagram.

Such applications are more convenient than online services for those who are going to view publications from their phone, rather than from a computer. After all, the entire design of such apps is created in mobile versions. Besides, you can view live broadcasts and their recordings in invisible mode through them.

Story Post Saver – Incognito Mode. Story Stalker – Anonymous Instagram Story Viewer. Profile+Stories for Instagram. Profile+ Videos for Instagram. Story Plus+ Insta Media Viewerю

A browser extension for anonymous viewing of Stories

Hiddengram

You can view any aspect of all open accounts using a special extension in the Google Chrome browser. This browser is installed on most computers. This extension is called Hiddengram. If you don’t have an account, but still want to view Stories with this extension, you still have to create a profile.

StoriesWatcher

There is another extension for Google Chrome that performs the same functions, but you don’t need to create a profile. It’s called StoriesWatcher. It’s a handy extension for the Google Chrome browser. And it’s perfect for those who want to work on their computer.

After installing this extension, you can watch the user’s stories without registration and without logging into your own Instagram account. You will see a Stories button in your profile, where you can view public stories for the last 24 hours anonymously.

Chrome IG Story Plus

This is an additional tool for your browser that allows downloading of all the active stories made in the last 24 hours.