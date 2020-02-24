If you have plans to sell your home in the near future then you would do very well to invest some extra cash into the property on aspects of it which are going to help you add some serious value. We have to be mindful of what property buyers are looking for in a new home and if we are able to make changes that can add value then they make a great deal of sense to do.

Last year my wife and I sold our California home and we knew that we would probably be moving around 2 years prior to selling the place. We spent a great of the team investigating and listening to experts in terms of how we could boost the value and the saleability of our home, in order to make for a quick sale when the time came, and a sale which would also yield as much money as possible. We invested quite a bit of time and money into this and ended up selling the property having added almost $20,000 on to its overall value. These are the steps that we took to do it, perhaps they can work for you too.

Home Warranty

We already had a First American Home Warranty and we were almost going to call customer service and cancel it when we were informed that a home warranty can actually be transferred to the buyers of your property. This was the reason why we kept our warranty and the people who bought the house were over the moon when they found out that the home came with a warranty. This just gives peace of mind to new property owners, and ensures that they are going to have sufficient protection should something go wrong. A home warranty makes sense anyway and if you can offer it to new buyers then you can increase the value of your home a little. Check out reviews in order to get the very best deal when you compare home warranty providers.

New Kitchen

A new kitchen can boost the value of the property by almost 10% but it is important that you don’t do it solely for this reason. If your kitchen is old and dated then yes, this is a smart move and one which will not only increase the value of the home but also how easy you sell it. You have to remember that many homebuyers just want to move right into the property, without having to do wholesale remodeling like installation of a new kitchen. We were able to do this becasue we knew that we would still get a couple of years out of the new kitchen and that it would still be in good shape when the time came to sell the property.

Loft Conversion

For a long time people would look at converting their garage in order to add a bedroom or living space, but more and more we are seeing home buyers who are looking to have that secure storage and parking space. The perfect solution then is to convert the loft in your home, and in doing so you can count on a 15% boost in property value. A loft conversion is appealing becasue it gives you the chance to add some extra space without having to build an extension, and most loft spaces are already well insulated and designed for a bedroom to be easily constructed in the space.

Curb Appeal

One area of the property which you should not overlook is something called curb appeal, and it makes a really big difference in the value of your house and how quickly you may be able to sell it. Walk out of your front door, cross the road, turn around and take a look at your home, this is curb appeal, and the better it looks, the more valuable it will be. To increase curb appeal you can look to remodel the garden out front, you could also look at painting the home if it is looking a little tired, or perhaps giving the awnings a fresh coat of paint to help them stand out more. If you really want to wow people then you could also look at installing new windows. There are two reasons why this is so important, the first is that this is going to be the first impression which you give new buyers, and the second is that they also want a home which looks great to people passing by and having that ready-made for them is very attractive. You only get one chance to make a great first impression, so be sure that you make the right one.

These changes will significantly help you to boost the value of your property.