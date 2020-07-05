There are a lot of questions about marijuana – and not so many answers. For example, do you know how long it stays in the body? The time that marijuana remains present in one’s system varies from person to person. It also depends on how often and how much is consumed. Therefore, many turn to different detox methods as needed. Therefore, check out our tips for successful marijuana detox.

THC Is Deposited In Fat Tissue

THC is the active component of marijuana that is responsible for the psychoactive effects, as they say in jargon, it is the substance that makes a person “high”. In the body, when testing for drugs, THC and its components are sought. When smoking marijuana, THC enters the body almost immediately. If eaten, it takes a little longer – 20 to 30 minutes. The effect lasts the same, regardless of the mode of intake – and THC remains in the system for days until the body begins to break down.

What is Going On In Our Body At That Time?

When THC is broken down, it is quickly modified into molecules, metabolites. These metabolites remain in the blood for only a few hours. As the liver begins to break down THC, 80 different metabolites can be formed – and one of the most common is THC-COOH. This is a component that is established on the drug test. THC is fat-soluble which means it is deposited in adipose tissue. Due to this fact, THC and its components are placed much more readily in people who have more body fat. THC is eliminated most slowly when it accumulates in adipose tissue – so sometimes it takes days or months to completely flush out of the body. That time range is depending on whether a person smokes often or occasionally.

Tests For The Presence Of THC In Urine

Many employers test their workers for drugs. Besides the blood and spit test – pee testing can likewise be very compelling. This is an extremely practical strategy that requires the existence of THC – and other different tests for the most part search for metabolites. With rare weed use, which means once a month some traces of THC will stay in your body for 8 days. With intermittent use, on more than one occasion per week, they will remain in your body for two weeks. If you are a continuous user, who smokes weed pretty much every other day – you can expect that traces of THC will be visible for a month. And for standard use like each day – it is likewise identified in 45 to even 70 days.

Presence In Saliva

In saliva, THC is monitored the shortest. The presence is observed only one hour after consumption, smoking, or ingestion in those who take it only occasionally. Again, for regular users, traces of consumption remain much longer.

Presence In Blood

The presence of marijuana in the blood is established by looking at the presence of THC or its components. This is the rarest way to establish because these components do not stay in the blood for long – as they prefer fatty parts of the body. For those who use it daily, there is a week left.

Tips For A Successful Marijuana Detox

This is just a general guide. The presence of marijuana in one’s system varies from person to person, depending on the type of marijuana and many other factors. The vast majority of users who want to detoxify their body from the presence of marijuana, or THC – are trying to somehow “rinse” their body. These methods include different types of teas, special diets, detox kits, capsules, chewable tablets, and even mouthwashes to pass the saliva test. Still, what is most effective? Here are some effective detox tips.

1. Vitamin B (Niacin)

Vitamin B is used to “color” the urine. Before the test, the person consumes B-Complex, vitamins B-2, B-12 also work.

2. Detox Preparations

This has been a particularly popular method in recent years, and many users claim they are very effective. In particular, its effectiveness is best seen on urine tests. To learn more about the effect of detox kits, click here.

These kits can be found at affordable prices, but we draw your attention to the fact that before buying – you should be well informed about their efficiency and properties. When buying detox products, we recommend using well-known brands – but creatine and vitamin B work quite the same.

3. Medical Charcoal

The use of medicinal charcoal as preparation for cleansing the body of THC is still a controversial term and not everyone has the same opinion about it. Otherwise, medical charcoal is used to detoxify the body from various drugs and toxins in emergencies. It takes up to a week of using medical charcoal to clear some toxins.

4. Creatine

Creatinine is a byproduct of muscle metabolism. Creatinine occurs naturally in the body and based on the amount of creatinine, the laboratory determines the dilution of urine. Creatine is broken down within 6 hours, so you can take a slightly higher dose of creatine (available in fitness shops) the day before the THC test.

5. Water Intake

There is no need to drink huge amounts of water before the test. Moreover, it can be dangerous. The general recommendation is that you consume 2-3 liters of water before the test – and up to 2 liters of water before the test. After consuming water before the test – you will dilute your urine, and thus it will lose color. Also, drinking water causes low levels of creatinine in the urine – and thus requires additional steps to return the urine to a normal state.

Other Methods

There are several medical methods of detoxification, i.e. types of cleansing the body.

Ultra-fast detoxification is the most commonly used method of cleansing the body of marijuana. Toxins are expelled from the body very quickly, as the name of the procedure says. All the symptoms of the crisis are quickly neutralized.

Neurojet therapy restores the balance of neurotransmitters in the brain. Neurotransmitters are responsible for memory and normal brain function. Also, this therapy restarts the secretion of the hormone of happiness.