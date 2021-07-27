Those days are long gone when paying for items using Bitcoin was difficult. Many establishments now accept cryptocurrency as payment. Even behemoths like Microsoft are getting involved. They use crypto not only as a quick and secure payment option but also as a marketing tactic to reach out to a new audience.

The variety of goods available for Bitcoin extends from everyday items such as clothing and gadgets to some extraordinary things that are simply enjoyable to acquire or give as gifts.

This article contains a list of the ten things you can buy with cryptocurrency.

1. Online Gift Cards

People can buy things through third-party sites, even if retail giants like Amazon and BestBuy don’t accept it yet.

Customers may buy gift cards from Walmart, Apple, Uber, Adidas, and Amazon with Bitcoin on eGifter, for example.

Purse, a third-party payment provider, can be used to make Amazon purchases. It works by allowing customers to choose which Amazon items they want to purchase. They then copy the URL and send it to Purse, which completes the transaction using gift cards obtained from cryptocurrency users.

2. Entertainment and gaming

Microsoft’s Xbox Store and Windows Store, for example, let you buy games, movies, and other items using bitcoins as a payment method. You can deposit bitcoin into your Microsoft account ahead of time and use it as a payment mechanism when you check out. However, keep in mind that you will not be able to get your bitcoins back, so be careful how much you load on your Microsoft account.

Various platforms, such as BitPlaza, Coinmall, and Zynga, provide games and redeemable gift cards for smaller niche users. You may use Bitcoin to pay for your game purchases on these sites.

3. Shopping

With the rising popularity of digital currencies in general and bitcoins in particular, several retailers have introduced cryptocurrency payment options to their websites. Etsy, a well-known e-commerce platform, allows retailers to accept bitcoin payments from customers.

Additionally, Blockonomics collaborated with WordPress to enable it to set up Bitcoin payment integrations on its website, allowing people who have WordPress-powered websites to take Bitcoin payments from their customers by simply installing the appropriate plugin.

Bitrefill is a bitcoin-based website that lets you buy gift cards from top US restaurants like Cheesecake Factory, Chipotle, Dunkin Donuts, Burger King, and others. Now, enjoy your favorite fast food joints in your preferred payment method. You may also buy Steam, Xbox, and Nintendo gift cards. Similarly, platforms like Gyft and BitPlaza allow you to buy almost anything with bitcoins, from personal accessories to groceries and gift cards.

Overstock is another prominent participant in the retail business that accepts bitcoins as a form of payment. Not only that, but the CEO of the publicly traded corporation has expressed an interest in acquiring and working with blockchain-based businesses.

4. Travel

Every day, thousands of people go in and out of the city. Some businesses have gone above and beyond to make it easy for their customers to transact and pay for their travel reservations with bitcoins.

Expedia, one of the most well-known travel booking sites, now accepts bitcoin as a means of payment for online hotel reservations made through their website. Coinbase powers its payment channel, which presently only accepts bitcoins.

Furthermore, companies such as CheapAir accept bitcoins for flight reservations. They began as early adopters of cryptocurrency, using it to make practical purchases for its consumers.

Although all of the seats are now sold out, Virgin Galactic, the brainchild of Sir Richard Branson, which guarantees a trip to space, has accepted and will continue to accept bitcoin payments for seats on its space adventure in the future. That’s the futuristic combination we’re looking for.

5. Food and beverages

Pizza craving, but no cash? Pizzaforcoins is a business headquartered in California, allowing you to buy pizzas from the major pizza companies like Papa John’s, Pizza Hut, and more using bitcoin. It will enable you to enter your location and display existing pizza spots in your area. When you select and submit the order, the money that shows in BTC will be forwarded to the particular restaurant. Due to its interaction with Shapeshift, you can pay with up to 50 coins at present. The pizza can be delivered to you, or you can pick it up at the place.

If you’re not in the United States, try Lieferando.de, a German food delivery service with over 11,000 eateries. It recently introduced bitcoin payments. It processes transactions using Bitpay, allowing you to pay for your food with either Bitcoin or Bitcoin cash.

A bitcoin payment option has been introduced to the checkout options of another Russian meal delivery business with over 90 restaurant partners. However, before the option was provided, none of the restaurants supported cryptos on their own. So, for foodies and cryptocurrency fans alike, this is a huge step forward.

6. Purchasing Real Estate

Buying real estate with Bitcoin is entirely possible. There are, however, certain drawbacks. While you may be the most eager participant in the transaction, you must ensure that both the buyer and the organization in charge of the transaction are satisfied. The seller must desire to get your precise bitcoin, and the organizations processing the cryptocurrency must be knowledgeable about it. Feel free to start looking for a new home somewhere you think would be a good investment as long as those two prerequisites are met.

Conclusion

It’s now easier than ever to make use of your bitcoins without having to cash them out. You can either choose a merchant that accepts it or put your tokens toward gift cards if you’re searching for a way to spend some of the extra money in your wallet. There are many ways to spend your tokens, whether you purchase locally or online.