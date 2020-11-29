There are not many people in the world who can say that they never needed more cash than they earned, and we learn to value money from the youngest of age. There are always things that we want to purchase, but some of them can be a little bit out of our price range. Most people start working right after they finish high school, and some of us even get some part-time jobs while we are still studying. It is said that you should become financially responsible as soon as you can, and you should also teach your kids how to work with money, what they can do to earn their pocket money, and how to save. These things should be taught from the youngest of age, because later in life, it is going to be easy for the young generations to be smarter and make better choices. If you are in need of fast cash, and if you don’t want to get stuck with mortgages and loans, you need to think of options about the things you can do. It is said that the best way to get some extra cash is to sell some of the things you own.

The great thing about selling things that you don’t use anymore is that with this process, you will not only get some fast cash, but you will also declutter your space and make room for new and better things. Selling things can be done in different ways, starting from a garage sale, up to putting them on a website and selling them with the help of the internet. You can use social media pages or sites like Craigslist. In this article, we are going to give you more information about the things that you can sell, and how they are going to increase your budget.

1. Old tech and gadgets

If you want to make more cash fast, then your best bet is gadgets and old tech. We tend to keep all our old phones, appliances, and even TVs that we don’t use anymore. So, if you have anything at home, starting from cameras, DVD players, headsets, earphones, and anything else of value, you should get rid of it and make some money out of it.

Even though you will not be able to get back what you paid for, you are still going to make profits. For example, we tend to keep our old smartphones because we feel too lazy to transfer all the files on our laptops. Sit down, do that, remember to factory reset the device, and put an ad for it. You can easily make a few hundred bucks on old tech with ease, and if you have a computer or a laptop you don’t use or need anymore, you can make even more than that.

2. Clothes

Clothes are another thing that is easy to sell, you just need to make sure that it is in good condition, and you should wash every piece before you decide to sell it. This way you will get rid of stains and discoloration, and if you iron it, you can easily add a few bucks to the final price.

Note that brand name clothes, especially those that cannot be found anywhere right now can be easily sold for a lot of money, so think smart, and don’t let people push you into giving things away for next to nothing. Take good pictures of the clothes and advertise it online.

3. Shoes

Just like with clothes, you can easily advertise your shoes and find a buyer for them. Note that you have to clean them before taking the pictures, and the more worn out they are, the less they are going to be worth it.

Even though you cannot expect to make a lot of money from your shoes, unless they are in mint condition made by a name brand, you can still earn a few hundred bucks.

4. Books

According to loved.com, you need to teach your children how to handle their pocket money and how to make their own cash even as teenagers. Getting them to read books is really important so they can increase their vocabulary, learn new things, and do things that don’t just involve screens. We all have too many books in our homes, and some of them we don’t ever want to part of. However, there are books that are just lying around, and we won’t ever read them again.

So, if you want to make some money, then you can sell your old books, and this includes things from high school and college as well. Sort them, put the right prices, and note that if your book has not been kept properly, if there are pages missing or if it is damaged, chances are, you won’t be able to get more than a few bucks off of it.

6. Toys and collectibles

The last things we are going to talk about are toys and collectibles. We all have different toys in our homes, and if your children are already grown up and they don’t pay attention to them, you should not keep them just because they remind you of the past. You can still keep a few of them, but keeping dozens of different stuffed animals will not help you at all.

On the other hand, if you are passionate about something, or if you were collecting different toys, pictures, or action figures, know that you can make a lot of money out of them. Depending, once again, on their condition, you can easily sell them up to a few hundred dollars per piece. If you own some rare collectibles and if you want to make some money fast, then you should not dismiss the possibility to advertise and sell them.

These are some of the things that you can easily put online, or add them to your garage sale list and make some profits. Note that it is better to be realistic about the price of the items, and you should not calculate the emotional value they have. Always add a few bucks above the selling price, so that when someone tries to lower the price of the item down, you won’t be actually losing anything.