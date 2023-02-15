While cannabis is not completely legal across the USA, many states have made it legal to consume recreationally. This increasing legality of cannabis has led many people to show an interest in trying it for the first time. Some may want to use it simply for the “high” feeling, while others may use it to help them sleep, help deal with their pain, or ease their anxiety.

However, before you try and use it, there are some things you should know. These can help ensure you can get the most out of your experience. Without any further ado, let’s go over some of the most important things to know before consuming cannabis.

Be Aware of the Different Ways to Consume it

Cannabis can be consumed in a variety of different ways, so it is a good idea to become familiar with them beforehand. You can smoke it, vape it, eat it, take it in capsule form, and even out of a dropper. There are often even subsets within the different types of consumption. For example, you can vape using a large vaporizer, or do it on the go with pods (read more about THC pods here).

Some are more discreet than others, and the kind you may enjoy can often depend on your unique situation. For example, some rented apartments or condos may not allow you to smoke, so something like a capsule or vape might make more sense. Each consumption method can also vary in terms of effect and potency, so make sure to choose one that lines up with how you’d like to feel.

Familiarize Yourself with the Different Types

In addition to the different ways cannabis can be consumed, there are also different types you can consume. These are generally sativa or indica, but there are also hybrids. Sativas generally provide an invigorating high that can improve focus, while indicas are usually great for relaxation and sleeping.

But in addition to this, each will also have different terpenes within the strain that can have an impact on how they taste, how they smell, and even how they make you feel. Do your homework on the different types, and consider trying a few different ones (in small amounts) to see how they make you feel.

There are constantly new strains being created, and thousands to try, so do some research about different strains and find one that offers what you are looking for.

Know Your Limit and Start Slow

Perhaps the most important thing to know before you begin to consume cannabis is to know your limit and always start slow. Everyone has different tolerance levels when it comes to cannabis, and as a new user, yours is likely quite low.

Everyone is different, but it is normally smart to start with a small dose and see how you feel. It can take some time to feel the effects, so don’t make the mistakes of taking a lot more immediately, as that can often lead to a bad time.

You can always take more if you aren’t feeling how you’d like to, but you can’t take away what you have already ingested, so go slow. Over time, you will realize your limit and tolerance, and be able to stick to it to make sure you have a good experience every time.

If you do end up taking too much, simply do all you can to keep calm and wait it out, as the feelings will eventually pass and you will soon be back to normal.

Know it’s Legality in Your Area

While we mentioned in the intro that cannabis is legal in many parts of the country, it is not fully legal. Even if it is legal in your area, it may only be for medicinal purposes, so be careful. Do some research on legality by state to learn whether it is even legal to do in your area. If you consume and get caught in an area where it is disallowed, you could find yourself in a lot of trouble.

If it is not legal in your state, you should refrain from using it to ensure you aren’t breaking any laws. Of course, new states will surely make it legal in the coming years, so keep an eye on the news as things could change in the future.

Avoid Mixing With Other Substances

Another thing to know is that you should generally avoid mixing cannabis with other substances. This includes alcohol, painkillers, antidepressants, prescription drugs, and many more. It can be dangerous, and can certainly make the experience much worse.

These can interact with cannabis in different ways. Some could heighten the effects and make you more impaired than you were prepared for, change the side effects of the other substance, and lead to many more adverse effects.

If you aren’t sure whether something you take is okay to consume with cannabis, don’t hesitate to ask your doctor to be safe. When in doubt, avoid taking anything else to make sure you can have a predictable experience.

Do it Somewhere You Feel Comfortable and Safe

Speaking of safe, it is a good idea to make sure your first experiences with cannabis are as safe and comfortable as possible. Because cannabis can make you feel intoxicated in some way, it may change the way you think and feel.

If you are in a place where you are not comfortable and don’t know people, it can make the entire thing more stressful than it needs to be. Only do it with people you trust and enjoy being around, in a location that you don’t mind spending time in.

Eventually you may feel comfortable doing it in different places and with different people, but for your first few times, it is better to remain in a place where you feel safe to get the optimal experience.

In conclusion, we hope that this article has been able to help you learn some of the most important things to know before consuming cannabis.