What is Serve Card?

Serve is the reloadable prepaid card from American Express. It can be used to make purchases, access ATMs anywhere in the world, manage finances online or by phone and even pay bills. Serve cards are available for all members of US households including children under 18 years old with an adult co-owner who has a personal Social Security Number (SSN).

Serve is a prepaid card that can be used to make cashless payments at participating merchants located throughout the United States, Puerto Rico and the UK or online anywhere Visa debit cards are accepted. It doesn’t require any credit checks for approval since anyone with an existing checking account or sufficient funds in their bank accounts will qualify for one of these serve accounts without having to worry about being approved through some type of loan program–however they must have an active mailing address as well as either a SSN/ITIN number before receiving this type of card so it’s best to request yours today by out your application form here if you haven’t already done so.

How Does Serve Work?

How Much Does Serve Cost?

There are no monthly service fees associated with this card–however there is a $500/per day limit if using an ATM and a $1000/per day limit when making purchases but keep in mind that those limits can be increased by submitting a request to customer support so it’s best to request yours today by out your application form here if you haven’t already done so because anyone with an existing checking account or sufficient funds in their bank accounts will qualify for one of these serve accounts without having to worry about being approved through some type of loan program.

Can You Use Serve Anywhere?

Yes, you can use this card anywhere Visa debit cards are accepted–which is nearly everywhere including online as well as over a million merchants located throughout the United States and Puerto Rico. Plus, if they have an ATM which is part of either MoneyPass or Allpoint network members then there will be no additional fee for withdrawing funds from those locations so long as they’re able to fit within your daily limits (however keep in mind that some banks may charge their own fees for accessing money through these networks).

What Can You Do With Serve Card?

There are three basic things you can do with serve: load funds onto your account, spend money using your debit card wherever MasterCard ® is accepted, and withdraw cash at ATMs worldwide where Cirrus or MoneyPass ® are displayed. The card itself costs nothing to obtain but there may be fees associated with certain transactions depending on how much money you have in your account.

What Are the Fees Associated With Serve?

The fees associated with a card depending on where you use it and how much money is already in your account to cover those costs. For example, if you make an ATM withdrawal from another bank there will be a fee of $0.99 or more each time plus any applicable surcharges imposed by the other financial institution so that amount would come out of what’s left on your serve card balance after purchase transactions are deducted. Those who load funds onto their cards via direct deposit through their employer may not incur some types of monthly service fees at all but they can still face charges for certain services like withdrawals, bill payments and cash reloads depending on whether they maintain low or high account balances.

What Is Serve Sub-Accounting?

Serve sub-accounts allow users to break down their spending by creating categories such as “groceries” and “gas”. Each category has its own separate monthly limit so you can set aside funds for specific expenses without worrying about overspending on other things that month. You will also receive email alerts when your balance gets low or drops below a certain level so there’s no chance of going into the red unexpectedly if it is one of your priority items. The service is free and does not require any additional action from cardholders once they’ve configured their accounts accordingly; simply make purchases, withdraw cash or pay bills as or high account balances.

Are There Sub-Accounts On Serve?

When you apply for a card there are actually two separate accounts associated with it: one is the primary account, which acc acc no monthly fees and minimum balance requirements but also doesn’t earn interest or have its spending tracked toward any rewards program; then there’s the sub-account in which all of your financial activity will be recorded so if you choose to sign up for American Express” Membership Rewards®® program you can get points every time you use your card. The co-owner on this second account must have his or her own SS SSNN as well even though he or she isn’t responsible for paying off that portion of purchases like they would be when signing onto a joint account with a spouse.

What Are the Benefits of Serve?

Serve gives you instant access to your funds so it’s great for saving up money toward something specific or preventing yourself from getting into debt when unexpected expenses come up. You can even link multiple cards together if you have more than one person using them and they all draw on the same balance which makes it easy to track everyone’s spending habits as well as maximize earnings potential by putting personal reward points towards shared purchases that are likely to earn bonus offers. Since serve is reloadable, there shouldn’t be any problems adding new funds onto an already existing card either since once someone signs up others in their family who also want one can use their information too without having to start over from scratch.

What About Serve Cash Back Rewards?

There are several different ways to earn cashback on your spend with a serve card, which is one of the benefits that makes it stand out from other prepaid debit cards. The more you use your card for purchases at supermarkets and gas stations as well as online retailers like Amazon or eBay, the more rewards points you will accrue over time; those who also want to sign up for American Express Membership Rewards (MR) program can convert their accumulated points into air mile credits toward flights they purchase directly through if they choose without ever having to worry about expiration dates but each transaction must be made using an eligible card first in order for those earnings to count towards any particular rewards program—just keep in mind that not all stores will accept your serve card as payment, so it’s best to check the list of merchants first.