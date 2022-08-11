Many people usually look at casinos from a rather pessimistic point of view. We cannot blame them, as the majority of media forms have a surreal perception when it comes to gambling. They may not obscure it on purpose, yet many focus more on gambling addiction, unlicensed casinos, lawful attempts to limit gambling, and the list can go on. However, every coin has at least two sides.

Even though online casinos are often associated with several myths, many of them are only unpretentious on social media and networks. In reality, however, casinos are fun, entertaining, and sometimes even profitable endeavors. They attract millions of people worldwide, some of them being celebrities and well-known as well as trusted individuals. So considering this popularity, are online casinos portrayed accordingly in the media? Today we are taking a closer look into the media discourse around gambling and destroying some of the popular myths.

Perception of Online Casinos on Media

As we have mentioned in our introduction, online casinos and gambling generally are openly associated with negative aspects. Many people quickly bring up criminal elements, attempts to create illegal platforms, and even gambling addiction. Naturally, these things do exist. We’re not here to tell you that they are not real. Nevertheless, casinos are much more exciting and trustworthy than modern media is willing to accept. Experts from TerraCasino prepared this article and it will fundamentally change the way you look at casinos. It offers incredible game selection that will keep you entertained for a long time. There is no real difference between your favorite video games and gambling. They are all created for entertainment purposes, while some involve profit and payouts. Besides, online casinos have a stringent policy regarding privacy and anonymity. You are less likely to be scammed when playing at an online casino than when you use public Wi-Fi in Starbucks.

1. Math and Luck

The first thing we should discuss concerns math and your basic odds of winning. Many articles or media outlets may speculate that online casinos are quick to change mathematical models to decrease your chances of winning. However, the £13,213,838.68 jackpot would hardly be possible if it was true. What you need to know about game development, explicitly gambling, is that all mathematical models, including RTP, probability, bonuses, and anything else, are created before users can access the game.

If your casino is licensed, the provider does not have access to change anything or decrease your chances of winning. Mathematical models stay the same, even if you are close to winning your $1 million. Besides, there is no trick here, only math and statistics. The machine has already calculated your chances of winning. You may have good days and bad days. You can call this your fortune or luck. Nevertheless, it doesn’t truly change the truth. The odds of winning were already established even before you entered the game.

2. Blackjack Is the Best Casino Game

Many people believe that slot machines are the best opportunities to gamble. This couldn’t be further away from the truth. The odds of winning the highest prize using a slot machine are one in 50 million. These odds will depend on a particular bonus and RTP, yet they will remain relatively similar. It is highly unlikely that you will receive the highest price. It is a rare occurrence. It may happen, yet the chances are quite low.

Nevertheless, if we look at table games, blackjack, in particular, the odds are much better. The house edge when it comes to blackjack is the lowest out there. Essentially, the casino doesn’t really have the upper hand if you play blackjack. Your chances are one in 50, give or take. Your only job here is to get the closest number to 21 and do it before the dealer. Overall, it does sound relatively simple.

3. Casino Addiction: What’s Real and What’s a Myth?

People are naturally afraid of being addicted to things. Nevertheless, gambling is not as addictive as cigarettes or alcohol. However, these three are surprisingly perceived quite similarly. There is less than 1% of people who are addicted to gambling. On the other hand, 12,5% are addicted to nicotine. You can imagine how many millions drink on a daily basis. Overall, gambling is not as dangerous or addicting as it may seem. It will not cause any issues with the lungs or develop cancer as cigarettes or alcohol would. Therefore, modern media shouldn’t put gambling on the same level as these addictions.

4. Payment Options and How to Choose Them

Many are afraid that a casino will quickly access your personal information. We cannot tell you that this will certainly not happen. However, we can tell you that if you choose a licensed platform and a good payment option, your playing will be easily secured. We’re not living in the previous century. Today we have access to hundreds of different payment options. The normal casino will offer you at least 10 of them. We can sort them into three categories: traditional banking options, digital wallets, and cryptocurrency. With that said, we advise you to use a digital wallet. This is something that the media won’t tell you. They might advise you to use credit cards. However, this may cause identity theft. At the same time, cryptocurrency is not fully stable. Therefore, choose a casino with the best payment option, and you will be safe.

5. Special Bonuses and Promotions

The last thing that we wanted to talk about concerns special bonuses and promotions. Once you register and deposit the first amount, you will undoubtedly be offered a bonus. The media, for some reason, thinks that it is impossible to get a casino bonus. However, it is more than possible if you are smart about it. If you want a casino bonus, you should choose an option with low wagering (15x-25x).

Bottom Line

Overall, it is rather unfair to perceive casinos as something evil. Even though they have a dark side that may lead to addiction and similar issues, there are many safe and fun ways to play. You always have to remember to play responsibly and remain within your budget. If you do it, choose a good platform, do prior research, select the best payment option, and find an appropriate game, the casino may turn into a rather profitable passive income. If you still don’t believe us, try to answer this question: why are online casinos even popular if they are as evil as modern media sees them?