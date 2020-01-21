When it comes to sports betting, few sports can match the wide range of betting options that soccer provides.

Soccer is the most bet on sport in the world, with millions of dollars going in bets every single day. Naturally, the excitement of the sport is a major factor why it is so popular amongst the bookies.

Other factors include the popularity of the sport and the opportunity for winning.

But have you ever asked yourself which the best leagues for online betting are? If not, then do consider this article as it will shed some light on the best ones in the sport.

1. The Premier League

The most popular and most viewed league out there, the Premier League offers fans the choice of numerous betting options. And while these options aren’t exclusive to the league, the silver lining here is that you have the highest chance of winning if you play smart.

Some of the most popular options for this league are BTTS (both teams to score) and it is very easy to win playing it.

Some of the teams to follow and bet on BTTS are:

Manchester City: City has fallen off a cliff this season, and they are letting Liverpool run with the title. What was last season a jaw-dropping dead race for the title is now completely the opposite.

City is very weak in defense but strong in attack. They concede 1.1 goals per game and score 2.7. The odds for BTTS when betting on Manchester City are always a risk, but also very high compared to other teams.

Arsenal: Yet another team that is experiencing their worst ever season in the top flight, Arsenal wish this season would be over after 23 games played. They currently sit at 10th place with a negative goal difference of -2.

They’ve scored 30 and conceded 32 currently this campaign. Arsenal will score a goal but never preserve the lead, making them one of the best teams to bet BTTS. Unlike City, Arsenal enjoys lower odds in every online betting website.

2. La Liga

The runner up in the popularity and quality contest, La Liga is yet another league that is wise to bet on.

As always, the main guys in La Liga are Barcelona and Real Madrid. Both are currently level on points, with Barcelona having a better attack while Real Madrid the better defense.

The brilliant thing about La Liga is that anyone can beat anyone, as the top teams have all experienced at least one loss.

The most popular betting option for La Liga is the draw.

Currently, 104 games have ended with a draw. For a comparison, either team has won only 134 times this season.

Predicting a draw is by no means an easy task. However, you will enjoy much higher odds if you do so. On average a draw gives you odds of 1/25 (4.00). Some of the teams to predict draws in La Liga include:

Osasuna: Having come up from the 2nd division, Osasuna is faced with a tough task of staying up this season. No doubt this is their main goal, and by doing so they can push on higher. Currently this season, Osasuna have played 20 games, of which 10 ended in a draw. This is a stat that you should definitely pay attention to. Most of their games are also low scoring, with them experiencing 1.3 goals per match and conceding roughly the same.

Valladolid: Yet another team with 10 draws from 20 games in their name, Valladolid enjoys a worse goal per game ratio at 0.85. They also concede on average 1.15 goals per game, meaning that their games are also low scoring and usually result in a draw. I f you want to add more value to your bet, then DRAW and Under 2.5 goals would be a perfect bet.

3. Bundesliga

There is a popular saying which goes “Football is a game where two teams play and the Germans always win.”

While the German giants Bayern Munich and Dortmund have seen better days in both their domestic campaigns and Europe’s top club competition, they are still quite enjoyable to watch.

On average, the Bundesliga is the most entertaining one, since it sees the most amounts of goals scored.

Most of the games played result in either a win or a defeat for the teams playing. A draw is the least likely outcome, hence why the league is so entertaining to watch and bet.

When betting on Bundesliga teams, there are various bets to place. The most common one is BTTS and Over 2.5 goals scored.

The teams that you are most likely to win by placing BTTS and Over 2.5 are:

Borrusia Dortmund: Der BVB has accumulated a very exciting young team, with Erling Braut Haland recently joining their ranks. Dortmund, on average, scores 2.5 goals per game and conceded 1.5 in a total of 18 games played.

Naturally, this makes Dortmund the perfect pick for BTTS and Over 2.5.

Augsburg: Augsburg has become a regular starter in the German top flight. However, they enjoy quite a lackluster and average season this 2019/2020.

Currently, their goals to game ratio stand at 1.7 and 2. Most of their games end in BTTS and Over 2.5 goals, so this makes them yet another natural pick. When betting on Augsburg, your odds will be higher than let’s say Dortmund.

Bonus Pick:

RB Leipzig: Currently, Die Rotten Bullen is top of the German league with 18 games left. They are 4 points above a pretty average Bayern Munich.

However, they have impressed the most this season, with 12 wins, 4 draws and just two defeats (the least in the league).

RB Leipzig enjoys goals to game ratio of a whopping 2.8 and 1.1. Leipzig does have a solid defense, but they do concede the odd goal here and there. If you want to make the most of your bet on Leipzig, we suggest you do a variation of the BTTS and Over 2.5, which Home/Away win (depending on whether they play at home or away) and BTTS.