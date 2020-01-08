College is one of the most important parts of life for anyone who decides to attend it. The four years away from home are not the same for everyone, and each student prepares for their specific scenario the best they can. Still, such a big change does not affect everyone in the same way, so for this reason, we will see how to best prepare for college. For more on this, check out Essayteach.com.

Get to know your counselor better

The first you should try to make is to meet with your high school counselor during your freshman year. They should be willing to support you and assist you in any way they can during your college years. They will most certainly ask you what your career plans and goals are, and help you make a draft of your realistic choices. However, keep in mind your career plans could change a lot during your studies, so never fully concentrate on just one thing.

Study your degree requirements

Most colleges focus on standard subjects first, like history, literature, math, and sciences. After that comes a stronger emphasis on higher and more precise technical skills and degrees that have specific subjects. Study and prepare for what comes next to be ready.

Create a four-year school schedule

Put on paper which school courses you must take and pass, and keep in mind your specific degree you wish to pursue. Remember, you are preparing for college from day one, but that hardly means that everything is set in stone and cannot change. You can always adjust the schedule over the years.

Extracurricular activities are important

Colleges tend to value people who are frequent and active participants in various volunteering and extracurricular activities while they are planning for college. It is both important and useful to find the activity that suits your hobbies and interests the best. Pre-college summer programs are a good option, as are different academies, schools, or sports programs.

Apply for internships

Similarly to the previous entry, colleges really like candidates who have had some internships prior to college. This of course is an optional stet, but a very helpful one if you can score an opportunity. Internships also serve as glimpses into a possible career path you never thought of, and one could even become your professional future. Some programs give you the freedom to choose the field, and a mentor to guide you. You will leave with a better understanding of the industry, and yourself, and have a better idea of what you want to do.

Practice note-taking skills

In college, the number of students per lecture is sometimes four times greater than what you have experienced in a high school classroom. Because of this, it is smart to adjust and increase your listening and note taking skills sooner, rather than alter. The professors talk quickly and almost never repeat their lessons, since their schedules are tight too. In modern times, students use their smartphones and record lectures, which is a neat hack for you to try. Just mind your battery life!

Develop writing and take writing assignments seriously

Term papers are the college students’ worst enemy, but they can teach you how to do valuable research and use a wide variety of research tools, from libraries to proper internet resources. If your both your writing and researching skills on a high level, your every writing assignment will be guaranteed A.

Develop time management skills

Time management is crucial in life, not just in college. However, college is perhaps the best time to master it. For example. You can keep a computer file where you will record your use of time. Try your best to dedicate specific amounts of time to studying sessions, like 30 to 40 minutes. Next, gradually increase those amounts when you need to, until you get up to 60 or 90 minutes. This helps with determining the timelines of your yearly coursework. If you know how long it takes you to complete a certain type of assignment, you will know exactly how long you have for other things. This method improves grades and prepares you for the inevitable heavier course load that always comes.

Develop speaking skills

In college, you must not be shy and should try to speak to everyone, especially if you need assistance. Try to speak up in class even if it is not something you would generally do. It could help you if you write notes about what you wish to ask or sat before you raise your hand. This will help you overcome your reluctance and fear of public speaking.

Research colleges

One of the best preparations for college is learning their requirements, prerequisites, professors, and history. If it is far away from where you live, you must also plan for housing and travelling, and the cost of course. Speaking of money, colleges and universities usually base their fees on the amount of credits you take. Special courses exist that have their own payments, too. Learning materials could also be pricey and require careful financial planning.

Start preparing for tests

In general, high schools have PSATs, ACTs, and SATs in your junior or senior year, and most of the colleges accept at least one as a requirement for acceptance. This is by far one of the most important things to consider while getting ready and planning your college feature. It also serves as a reminder that you should do well in high school.

Visit campuses in your junior year

In order to learn how to get around the buildings, parking and any housing, it is smart to visit the campus long before you start studying there. Many popular colleges actually offer tours around their premises and this is something you should take full advantage of. Such a hands on approach will greatly help and influence your decision and better prepare you for the years to come.

Start applying to colleges in early senior year

As much as you can, avoid colleges that are not in accordance with your goals and experiences. Most of them have application deadlines, so remember to prepare everything in advance. This will be a time when you must prove to the college officials on paper why you want to attend their college, what your academic history was like, and so on. Good luck!