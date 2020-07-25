If the past year is anything to go by, then one thing is pretty clear- tech is everywhere in our lives and it’s here to stay.

Basically, tech is in each and every part of our lives. Today tech devices are in our homes with electric equipment such as thermostats, cameras, and motion detectors among many others. You can also find tech in our vehicles, TV sets, watches, and many more.

The trend is expected to gather momentum as years go by, with 2020 being no exception.

Ideally, 2020 is in the midst of the 4tg industrial revolution. This means that unlike the previous decades, technological innovation is expected to pump up even more in 2020.

On the other hand, getting a better understanding of these trends will allow you and your business to get a better understanding of how they work. This way, you will be in a better position to harness what these innovations have to offer in the near future.

So, what are these tech trends that are making so much fuss? Without much ado, let’s dive straight in.

Artificial Intelligence (As a Service)

When it comes to transformative tech evolutions, then you shouldn’t check any further than Artificial Intelligence. Commonly known as AI, this tech trend is constantly shaping how different markets operate.

Today, a vast majority of businesses are using AI in different areas of their businesses. Since this tech trend is quite dynamic, you can expect to use it to improve your customer experience, as well as streamlining your business operations.

All this is expected to continue in 2020. However, although people will continue working alongside AI, designing and using AI systems will take the center stage, though in a more expensive way.

Due to the high cost of developing an AI system, you can expect a vast majority of users to continue to be offered through services provided. This way. All you will need to do is to integrate the system. into your own data as you pay for the algorithms and resources.

Autonomous Driving

The automotive industry is one of the quickest growing businesses in 2020. On one hand, companies are continuously developing new, cutting edge vehicles while on the other hand, specific tech is being innovated to make driving these vehicles much easier.

Although autonomous driving is still on its conceptual stage in 2020, it is still generating a lot of excitement.

For starters, Tesla, through its Chief Elon Musk, announced that it is expecting to launch a fully-fledged autonomous driving vehicle by the end of the year. Although the vehicle is expected to operate with a lesser autonomy, it will come with a fully automated brake system as well as an automated lane-changing capability.

Additionally, the vehicle will come with other automated features such as an enhanced security system that is fully automated alongside a number of automated entertainment functions.

Personalized and Predictive Medicine

While technology is making an impression in different sectors of the industry, the healthcare industry has its fair share of unprecedented tech innovations too.

Since the healthcare industry is quite vast, there are a number of notable tech innovations that are expected to completely shape the industry.

One such innovation is the use of smartwatches to easily collect data and analytics. With such a device, you can predict any health issues with ease, thus placing you in a better position to treat different health issues before they become chronic.

Apart from seeing changes in medical devices, you can expect to also see massive improvements in personalized treatments. Basically, this is called precision medicine. With this tech knowledge, doctors can easily apply treatment and make treatments. All this, thanks to data-driven specifications that allow doctors to make quick decisions at a go.

Computer Vision

Unlike the normal terms, vision implies to automated systems that are able to take note of items, in computer terms. Apart from identifying items, computer vision also can also identify places, images, and people.

So, where can you find this technology? Well, this technology is applicable in different areas such as your smartphone facial identification capability.

Cyber security

Contrary to common belief, cyber security is an emerging trend in different ways. Well, this tech marvel has been around for quite sometime but what makes it cut this list is the fact that it has seen numerous evolutions over time.

To a big part, cyber security has highteenes partly due to constantly emerging threats. If you have closely been following cyber security news, you probably know that unethical hackers, who are trying to gain access to data are here to stay. Due to this, they always find ways to illegally gain through even the toughest security systems.

Apart from that, cyber security has flourished due to emerging tech trends that are being used to enhance security. Even so, it’s worth mentioning that as long as unethical hackers will be around, cyber security will continue to be an emerging trend since security personnel have to defend themselves against these benevolent individuals.

Blockchain

Blockchain took 2019 by a big storm. You can expect it to shape different industries in 2020 as well. Although blockchain has been dubbed as a cryptocurrency tech, it can be used in so many ways.

Basically, blockchain cannot be altered. That is, you can only add data into the system, but cannot change it. This makes it a secure way to make transactions both in cryptocurrency as well as other forms. To make it more secure, blockchain is consensus driven. This means no one individual e.g admin can take control over the system. This way, you won’t require a third party to take charge of a transaction.