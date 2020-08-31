It’s hard to stay up-to-date with the ever-growing, forever changing tech space, when tech giants annually release new versions of gadgets, surpassing each other in technology, trends, and innovations. Maybe you are looking for new smart technologies for your home, or maybe it’s time to update your devices with new ones, the search for the best never ends!

Modern digitized reality is much more boundless than you might think, and here you can find out about the latest technologies that have revolutionized the digital world.

Since technology changes rapidly, you may not be aware of all the latest innovations, and it can be challenging to stay up to date with the latest developments. We’ve taken a close look at the latest technology and picked out what we think are the best tech gadgets for 2020.

Apple Watch 5

Without exaggeration, wearable electronics is the main trend of the outgoing decade. And the main driver of this direction was Apple. With the Apple Watch 5 smartwatch, you can control music, pay at the checkout, send messages and make calls without taking out your smartphone. Apple offers interchangeable straps and a full range of fitness features from heart rate measurement to step counting. Besides, the new generation of Apple Watch has received an always active display, so you no longer need to turn on the backlight every time to see the time. The constantly expanding functionality of smartwatches will allow them in the near future to grow into a self-sufficient device that can do without a smartphone, and, who knows, our communication capabilities and habits may change as well.

Apple AirPods Pro

Wireless headphones have become a very convenient accessory that gives freedom and comfort to modern music lovers, providing them with additional functionality for controlling a smartphone. AirPods Pro is a functional, comfortable, and stylish wireless headphones. The AirPods Pro series has a tighter fit with rubber earbuds and active noise cancellation. Active noise cancellation works by damping external sounds with an oncoming audio wave. By squeezing the headphone, you can switch to transparency mode and hear everything around (even clearer than without headphones). And thanks to the replaceable earbuds included in the kit, the gadget fits perfectly in your ears and does not fall out during sports. AirPods Pro charges right in the case and lets you control calls and music. The headphones are designed specifically for Apple technology but are also compatible with Android gadgets.

Google Chromecast

Google Chromecast is the best thing that has happened to multimedia entertainment after the Apple TV and is capable of transforming an ordinary TV into the most modern SmartTV. The compact, low-cost device streams video from your smartphone, tablet, or laptop to virtually any TV, turning it into a modern media center. The gadget gained immense popularity due to its low price and ease of connection, setup, and operation. But its main feature – support for the streaming service for games Stadia, Google has implemented in the more advanced gadget Chromecast Ultra. Google Chromecast may not be the most technologically advanced gadget of the future, but its impact on the development of streaming media cannot be underestimated.

Xbox Adaptive Controller

Thanks to its unique development, namely the Xbox Adaptive Controller, designed for players with limited motor functions, the console from Microsoft provides the opportunity to enjoy the gameplay for gamers with limited mobility. The gadget has an interesting and ergonomic design and is aimed at that part of gamers who, until recently, were ignored by the gaming industry. The controller was designed to bring gamers with disabilities back to life: help in the selection of special devices for controlling games, as well as recommendations on games that are most suitable for them. With a wide range of buttons and joysticks that create unique ergonomics, the controller allows even more gamers to enjoy the gameplay, making people happier.

Upright GO 2

In the modern world, more and more people experience pain in the back, especially because of work or simply spending time at the computer. Moreover, in addition to painful feelings, the entire body and its functionality also suffer from an uneven posture. Have you also faced this problem? The Upright GO 2 is what you need! Compact size and quiet functionality will make the device invisible during use. Light vibrating signals will always remind you to align. Besides, in the branded application, you can track the dynamics of changes and customize the corrector for yourself.

Beddit Sleep Monitor

Beddit Sleep Monitor is a smart tracker that not only automatically tracks your sleep, but also gradually improves it. Outwardly, it is a special flat sensor strip, thin and soft. With its thickness of only 2 millimeters, it will remain almost invisible. With accurate tracking, you get a complete picture of your night by measuring sleep duration, heart rate, breathing, snoring, and temperature and humidity in your bedroom. You can also set sleep goals, and Beddit will show you appropriate notifications and reminders before you go to bed.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5

The Mi Band series is the best characteristic of Xiaomi’s products. Mi Smart Band 5 is a

smart device with a minimalistic design, wide functionality and, importantly, a very affordable price. While the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 has a lot of smart new features, its focus is definitely on fitness capabilities. The smart tracker is water resistant to 50 meters (so you can swim in it), it has 11 sports tracking modes (like running, cycling, yoga and pool swimming), and heart rate monitoring you can follow 24 hours a day.

The Mi Band 5 also has sleep tracking, and unlike its predecessor, it can track how much time you spend in REM sleep and deep sleep. There is also a step tracking system, plus reminders to move when you sit for too long, breathing exercises, menstrual cycle tracking, and PAI (Personal Activity Intelligence) scores that give you an overall rating of your activity level throughout the period, and during the day allows you to immediately see the activity.

Thus, gadgets are getting smaller and smaller, and we all seem to have our own special necessary devices, without which we can’t imagine our lives. Whether you’re looking for new tech or some interesting additions, we’ve rounded up a variety of effective devices to add to your gadget’s pick.