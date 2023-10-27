Tarneeb and Uno Are Two Popular Card Games in Egypt

Card games are popular all around the world, including in Egypt. After the invention of playing cards in China, Egypt was one of the first countries to adopt the practice. With the introduction of card games to the online world, even more people get to enjoy playing cards.

Egypt, like all countries, has preferences when it comes to card games. Uno and Tarneeb are the two most popular card games in Egypt nowadays. While Uno is a well-known card game throughout the world, Tarneeb is less well-known outside of the Arab world.

A Brief History of Egyptian Card Games

Egyptian card games date back to the early 1200s. While the games originated in China, as the Asian continent expanded, they spread throughout the Middle East.

Among the first cards discovered were those from the Mamluk period, which were classified as the Naib, or the game of lieutenant. Egyptian cards were distinct from the cards we know today. These cards were gold and blue in color but were made up of the standard 52 cards with four suits. Polo sticks, coins, swords, and cups were the four sorts of suits, which differ from today’s cards.

Furthermore, each suit had a ten-number card and three court cards, representing the king, viceroy, and second deputy. While these are comparable to modern greeting cards, one notable distinction is that there are no photos or images of people. Instead, the cards featured an abstract vehicle design.

While no indication of how pre-recorded Egyptians used these cards has been found, Egypt has continued its heritage of unusual games, inventing new games that are popular throughout the Arabic world. Tarneeb is one of the most popular card games in Egypt, and any Arabic speaker is likely to be familiar with it.

Tarneeb: The Game of Egypt

Tarneeb is one of Egypt’s two most popular card games, the other being UNO. While the rest of the world is familiar with UNO, only Arabic-speaking individuals are aware of Tarneeb. The game originated in the Levant and Tanzania, but it is now popular throughout the Middle East and the Gulf region. While the game is known as Hukam in the Gulf, it is known as Tarneeb in Egypt.

Rules

Tarneeb (meaning “trump”) is a traditional trick-taking game for four players divided into two teams of two. Each participant takes a seat opposite their teammate. The cards are ranked from highest to lowest, with Ace being the highest and two being the lowest.

Each player is dealt 13 cards, and their bidding is based on how many tricks they estimate they can win. The team with the highest bid is known as the “Declarer,” and their goal is to take as many tricks as they bid while the opposing team member prevents it.

How to Play

Each player must bid on how many games they believe they will win at the start of the game. Players can call or raise their bids if they are seven or higher. The highest bidder declares a trump card, which negates all other cards. If more than one trump card is played, the trump card with the highest rank wins.

Each round, players take turns laying down a card, and the winner is determined by who holds the highest card. Each round, or trick, won adds up, and at the end, the dealer counts the points. The player who wins the trick advances to the next round. If a player fails to win as many bids as they place, the number of bids they place is removed from their points. At the end of the game, the points are counted.

Play Arabic Card Games Online

Conclusion

While card games are a popular pastime all over the Arab world, Egyptians prefer playing Tarneeb more than any other. The excitement of betting and the anxiety of completing your bets by winning tricks has an allure that we can’t doubt. With Tarneeb and other popular card games in Egypt being introduced in online casinos, more people are beginning to enjoy the game.