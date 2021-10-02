If you are the type of person that is prone to long blush, or even a flush? Do you have spots below the eyes that are somewhat different to acne-type spots? Does your skin always seems a bit red all the time and it is highly sensitive to any skincare products. If all answers are yes, then you might be falling into a 10% population category that might have Rosacea.

Now rosacea is a bit common and distressing at the same time, depending on how you see it. It is not a condition that will follow you through life, it is believed that it might be tied to a family history of the condition and it typically affects women from 30 to 50 years old. Now, as with many conditions, exceptions are meaning younger and older persons might get affected by this as well as the male population and those with darker skin tones.

Rosacea has been highly researched for years and numerous treatments give all kinds of different results. Thanks to our research, and knowledge from Zennutrients, we have narrowed down the products list that helps Rosacea to 3 that are highly effective and we will discuss them further below.

1. Neem oil

When it comes to oil-based remedies for Rosacea most tend to go with, or advise tea tree oil to fight against this condition. Some have had success with it while others didn’t. What is interesting is that those who switched from tea tree oil to neem oil had much better and faster results. Now it depends where you get the neem oil and how big of a package you get but there is one thing to keep in mind – it has to be fresh. Most that get this oil in bigger packages tend to keep it in the fridge to preserve its freshness as long as possible while others simply opt for smaller packages and this way ensure that they always have a fresh batch on them. Neem oil is a bit strange and, you that use it, know that it has a bit pungent scent and it strongly resembles the smell of onion, but this is something you will have to get used to if you want to progress with Rosacea. The best advice on how to use this oil is to first wash your face with a 10% Sulphur soap, dry your face off and then put 4 to 5 drops of neem oil on your palm, rub it on the palms and then rub your face. It will give your skin the needed moisture but it won’t be greasy, as you probably were afraid of since it is an oil. It will not negatively impact your skin in any way and it is very antibacterial, antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory, and it is organic which is the most important after all.

2. Vitamins A, B3, C…

Vitamin deficiency causes a lot of problems in our system than we know. Different vitamins, or the lack of them, means that different parts of your body will suffer in a lot of different ways. Since we are on the topic of Rosacea we will stick to vitamin deficiency that creates Rosacea. Having Rosacea means that you are a bit acidic inside and you need to correct that by bringing your body into more of an alkaline state. A lot of things that trend here are the alkaline waters and they do help to some extent, but only when you combine that with the correct diet that has all the necessary vitamins this balance in your body will be restored swiftly and with more stability. Having a well-balanced diet that consists of a lot of vitamin A, vitamin B, Vitamin C, Magnesium and others is imperative to achieve that needed alkaline state that will aid you in fight Rosacea faster and with more success. There are two approaches that you can take here to get all these vitamins in your system and they are by having the right diet with foods that have all of these in great quantities or by using supplements. Now both are equally good and they produce the same results, it is more of what kind of person you are. If you have time to research for food with these vitamins and you have the time and skill to prepare them so that you get the most out of them go down that route, but if you can handle all that and don’t have the time then vitamin supplements in form of liquids, powders and pills are readily available to anyone.

3. Spirulina

Now, most of you have heard about this wonderful seafood. It has been around for a while and it offered us its benefits for as long, but somehow Spirulina has only recently flown into the radars of those that are considered to be health-conscious. Spirulina is positively brimming with nutrients and antioxidants and it does wonders for our body. Spirulina is a powerhouse of vitamins and the most noticeable ones, that are important for Rosacea, are the B1, B2 and B3, iron, magnesium. There are others as well and all together they make Spirulina qualify as a rare superfood. Since most of you with the Rosacea problems know that your body or your skin has difficulties ejecting toxins and bad bacteria, Spirulina aids here as well since it helps our body do just that – flush all toxins as well as heavy metals that accumulate naturally or unnaturally in our system. It is such a powerful detoxifier that it is sometimes used as a water filter, and that should say enough about its benefits. Spirulina is obtainable in two forms – in a form of a pill or powder. Whichever you like and whichever suits your needs and liking is up for grabs.

After all, you have read we believe that you will manage to fight Rosacea a bit better with these 3 things we listed. There are many other supplements, oils, lotions and skincare products but they all take too long to work or do not work at all. since our bodies are different and since we are all unique, these three things are the only ones that managed to work on most of the people impacted by Rosacea. If you tried everything and didn’t achieve results, try these three but you will need to consult with your physician just to avoid any potential health problems.