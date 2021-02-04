Do you know which color relaxes the brain the most? It is green. It is rightly pointed out as the most relaxing color, and do you know why? Because it is the most common color that can be seen in nature, and you know that when we are outside, in nature, we can easily relax just by being silent and enjoying the greenery and untouched nature. It is the best way to turn on the energy, but also to relax the brain that we need throughout the day, both at work and at home. Since this color is the color we need to restore energy throughout the day, why not bring it to work where we need it most?

A small garden in the heart of your working space. Doesn’t this idea sound great? Of course, it sounds great, so what are you waiting for then? Roll up your sleeves and turn this wonderful idea into a reality. All you have to do is choose the room that has the most light and plan how many herbs and greens you plan to place there. Wondering what kind of plants you can put there? Think of some that bloom and turn the office into a perfectly colorful environment, and if you are not a fan of the overflowing amount of pollen, then opt for succulents and cacti, plants that have flowers but do not produce too much pollen.

Succulents and cacti are the most popular plants that can be found in offices, but also in the offices of small and large companies. They are interesting and creative plants that can be distributed and decorated in various ways. They can also be placed anywhere. The good thing is that they do not require a lot of water, but they want light and heat. Wondering what the benefits of this type of plant are? Why have them in your office? Do not look for the answers to these questions anymore because in the continuation of this article we will talk about the benefits of having green friends in your workspace.

Give beauty to the space, it will give you strength and motivation to work – do you want a plant that will bring freshness to your workspace? Do you want a plant that will enchant you with its beauty, and yet will not require too much attention? In that case, cacti and succulents are a great choice for your desk or shelves in your office. It is especially good that they thrive and live all year round, regardless of the time of year. All they need is a little water, enough light, and very little love. Doesn’t that sound easy? If you also got the desire to order such a plant, then take a look at the offer they have from the Succulent Market who always has something interesting to offer. They will take care of the freshness of the air in your working area – although they are prickly and not very attractive, these plants have a number of benefits. One of those benefits is that they are great air fresheners. If you collect, say, 30 such plants in your workspace, you can achieve the effect of refreshing the air in the room in just 48 hours. Fresh air is perfect for better brain function, it is great for the whole nervous system when there is enough fresh air in the room, so it is good to have such a plant in the office that will help you work better and with better quality by refreshing the air. With the help of these green friends you will improve your memory while working – if you forget too much in the past and now, then you have to change something. Remembering information is something without which a working day can not pass. Do not be afraid, you do not need to go to the doctor or give too much money for pills and syrups that guarantee a full recovery of memory. All you have to do is set aside a small amount of money and buy a few pots with these kind of green friends. In order not to be misled from the beginning, we tell you that this is the plant of memory. Yes yes, you read that right. If you have this plant near you for a few hours a day, your memory will improve and you will increase the capacity to remember information that you previously had a hard time remembering. It is thanks to the thanks to these prickly friends that positively affect you, so what are you waiting for? Go to the first flowering or plant center and renew yourself with new plants for your office. Space changes give you more energy – by buying these green friends you will give a new dimension to the space in which you work. That change will bring you a lot of energy that will allow you to complete all the responsibilities you have. You will shine in the workplace, and all your colleagues will notice that. When they ask you what your secret is, share it with them, you will reduce the level of tension in the whole company, and that will make everyone thank you. The greater presence of green colour in the working space will give you more motivation and will eliminate the stress – each of us is prone to stress, especially while at work. Why not change that? It’s simple, we will buy a few plants and give some greenery to the space in which we work. We will take the books off the shelves and put them in the drawers, and in their place, we will put these new green friends. More greenery means more energy and less stress.

These plants have many other health benefits that will help you in your daily functioning at work, such as reducing the intensity of the headache to disappear, improving your mood, improving your focus, and many other magical benefits. Do not hesitate, go and invest in such magical plants that will be your new friends during working hours.