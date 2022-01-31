How Much Money It Costs To Subscribe To An OnlyFans Account?

Striking up a conversation with your favourite celebrities or getting up close and personal with your favourite TV show or music stars has never been easier. All it takes is one subscription to OnlyFans. But, as we all know, getting in touch with your favourite celebs is rarely why people end up joining OF.

While it is true that OnlyFans is a website that provides an alternative to traditional social media sites like Instagram and Facebook – it is mainly used for sex work by both regular folks and professional sex workers. Even though sex is free, and there are virtually millions of hours of free porn on the internet, people still seem to pay for it – especially if it’s on OnlyFans.

So, we’ll try and understand that. But more importantly, we’ll discuss the cost of joining the site and offer you some suggestions on what you can do if you don’t want to pay for it.

What Is OnlyFans?

It took a while for OF to become what it is today. Founded in 2016, OnlyFans is a subscription-based social media platform, made initially to be a place for celebrities and famous people to easily interact with their most loyal fans. The idea was for the content creators and celebrities to interact with their loyal fanbase by charging them a small monthly fee that would allow the fans to access exclusive content and even get in direct touch with those same celebrities.

However, in early 2020, when the ish hit the fan, and the global pandemic forced everyone to stay home – OnlyFans saw an influx of different types of content creators – sex workers.

Cam girls, pornstars, strippers – all of them were forced to take a break from their jobs, leaving most of them without a stable stream of income. And, seeing how most of them heavily rely on active gigs to earn money, they had to find a new way to generate some revenue, and OF seemed like a pretty good idea.

And, would you have – it was. OnlyFans practically exploded at the height of the pandemic. At one point, the platform saw over eight thousand new users and content creators every single day. Nowadays, OF generates over a billion dollars every year because of their subscription-based policy.

How Much Money It Costs To Subscribe To An OnlyFans Account?

Considering that the money is split between OF and the creators, one has to ask themselves – how much does it even cost to subscribe to an OF account? Well, the truth is – not that much.

The platform allows their content creators to charge a subscription fee anywhere from $4.99 to $49.99 on a monthly basis. However, you authors could also choose to give away their content for free. And, some of them do.

So, what does that mean for the average OF consumer? Does that mean you can spend thousands of dollars monthly or even daily? Well, both yes and no.

While there is no limit as to how many accounts you can subscribe to, there is a limit as to how much you can spend every single day, and that’s $500. Now, you might wonder – why is there a daily limit when you only have to pay for a subscription fee?

The answer to that question is – tips. Even though you can find free OnlyFans accounts through fansmetrics.com, and even though some content creators choose to share their stuff free of charge – there are still other ways for you to spend money on the platform.

The first way for you to spend money is through tips. You can tip your favourite creator up to $100 daily if you feel like they deserve it.

But also, there is an option for content creators to share content that you have to pay extra for. Some of them even sell stuff for a little bit of extra money. So, that is why OF has put a daily spending limit on their platform.

Why Would You Want To Pay A Subscription Fee In The First Place?

Another thing that we wanted to discuss with you was the psychology behind paying for content. That is something that most people aren’t too familiar with, especially when it comes to NSFW content that’s dominating the platform.

So, why would anyone want to pay five, ten, or twenty bucks just for some nudes and videos when there are virtually millions of hours of free porn just a few clicks away? Well, it’s not about content – it’s about a connection.

When you watch pornographic content on the internet – you’re just a viewer. You don’t have any influence over what’s going on. You can’t talk to them, you can’t tell them what to do, nor you can form a connection with them. By them, we mean people involved.

On the other hand, OnlyFans bridges that gap and brings you closer to your favourite content creator – whether that’s a porn star or an artist like Cardi B. You pay to be in their inner circle of fans, and you pay to interact with them. Every tip or purchase gets you a piece of content that’s made just for you. Some of these creators will even chat or even video chat with you if you pay for it, and you can’t get that anywhere else.

People often seem to forget that we’re actively trying to create bonds with other people our whole life. It just so happens that some of the people we want to bond with are charging a few dollars for us to try and do so.

Final Thoughts

As you can see, there are levels to OnlyFans. The platform is not just about nudes and sexy videos. It’s about a lot more than that.

As you can also see, you don’t quite have to spend that much to get some of the content – you can even do it for free. But, if you’re really into spending money – you can do that, too. We can’t stop you, nor would we want to.

Hopefully, we’ve managed to teach you a thing or two about OF that you haven’t known before. If that’s the case – we’re more than happy.