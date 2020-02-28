Sports betting is an activity enjoyed by millions from all walks of life. For some, online wagering is merely a hobby. Others leverage modern technology to their advantage to enjoy a substantial income. It is already a foregone conclusion that a good deal of preliminary knowledge is needed to walk away from a winner. Familiarity with the sport and awareness of the participants` weaknesses are some of the keys to ultimate success. However, we have also witnessed the recent rise of virtual sports betting calculators. Are these user-friendly programs able to provide better odds, and if so, how can they be used in conjunction with an existing strategy?

The Theory Behind Popular Sports Betting Calculators

The principle surrounding sports betting calculators is rather simple. They are intended to be used in synergy with an existing knowledge base to dramatically increase the odds of placing a successful arbitrage bet (sometimes known as a “Surebet”). The one significant difference between this method and traditional strategies is that all calculations are completed within a fraction of the time that would typically be required to perform such functions manually.

Furthermore, these algorithms are also quite useful when numerous variables need to be taken into account (such as multiple players, potential break-even odds, and the expected profit margin after any bookmaker fees). It still needs to be mentioned that not all calculators are created equally. That is why those who have been searching for a superior system can find an excellent Surebet calculator at Bookmakers.net. So, the main question now involves how these unique services can be employed alongside an existing betting strategy.

Avoiding the “All-or-None” Approach

One of the potential mistakes which should be avoided by sports betting enthusiasts at all costs is to rely solely upon any online calculator. It must be noted that arbitrage wagering involves much more than statistical odds alone. It instead requires a significant amount of experience. There is also the chance that a feeling of overconfidence that may be incurred by a virtual calculator could cause individuals to bet much more than they should. In other words, these tools are best used in conjunction with more traditional research and prudence.

Still, there is no doubt that modern sports betting calculators have come a long way in recent years. Not only are they able to display live odds, but the calculations themselves are much more accurate when compared to the past. That is why a growing number of enthusiasts have been leveraging their numerous advantages. Will a calculator or similar algorithm one day replace standard strategies? That is not likely to happen any time soon. It is impossible to deny that modern systems have taken much of the guesswork out of the equation. Those who are hoping to remain one step ahead of the latest statistics should, therefore, seriously consider such technology.

What About Sports Betting Calculators as Mobile Applications?

Many sports betting enthusiasts will make use of a mobile phone application when keeping up to date with the latest scores and standings. Are these talented programs worth the effort? The answer to this question will depend upon the provider as well as the number of available options. In theory, any betting app should offer the same utilities and tools as its standard online counterpart. It is also important to point out the issue of wireless connectivity. Keep in mind that a secure connection is required, as these calculators rely upon the latest data sets to supply accurate results. If you happen to be located in an area associated with lagging wireless speeds or a lack of 4G connectivity, it might be better to stick with a standard website.

Using an Odds Conversion Tool

Many sports betting calculators come equipped with what is commonly referred to as an odds conversion utility. When stated, this option will illustrate how many bets need to be placed for you to “break-even” from a long-term perspective. Some experts refer to this metric as “implied probability.” You may also be able to display the resulting odds in different formats (such as fractional and decimal). While this is indeed a more advanced utility, it can still come in quite handy if you are looking to obtain even more clarity before placing a wager.

Taking Margins into Account

Let us imagine for a moment that you are tossing a coin. The odds of heads or tails appearing during any given session are even 50 percent. Assuming that a betting site offered such odds, neither the house nor the player would have an advantage. That is why the majority of sports betting calculators will add on a slight margin to ensure that they have power over the client (in other words, the house always wins). However, different calculators will have different margins. That is why it is best to choose an algorithm that offers the lowest betting margins so that you can maximize your return on investment (assuming that you place the correct bet).

Do Not be Lured by Efficiency Alone

Some betting enthusiasts make the mistake of placing numerous wagers due to the sheer efficiency of the calculator in question. As a bet can be made in a matter of seconds, the temptation may arise to place a disproportionate amount of funds within a wager at any given time. There are two problems here. First, any losses will quickly mount. Secondly, it cannot be effortless to keep track of numerous positions simultaneously. Try to adopt a conservative approach when using any calculator.

Furthermore, it is always best to possess some stop-loss system. That will enable you to mitigate the impact of any positions that do not turn out as planned. To put it, a bit of prudence will go a long way.